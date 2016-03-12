The American Tournament: UConn Huskies Advance After Insane 4OT Win Over Cincinnati Bearcats
USA Today Sports

UConn is known for its amazing performance in the conference tournaments. This game was nothing less than an instant classic, thanks to four extra periods of basketball. UConn finally came out on top, beating the Cincinnati Bearcats 104-97 in 4OT on Friday in Orlando. 

It seemed like this game was over in the third overtime as Kevin Johnson hit a 3-pointer with less than a second and a half left to give the Bearcats a three-point lead. It seemed like it was over, finally.

Then this happened. 