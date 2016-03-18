2016 NCAA Tournament Round Of 64: No. 3 Utah Utes Too Much For No. 14 Fresno State Bulldogs
Photo: (Hanford Sentinel)

In the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, the No. 3 Utah Utes beat the No. 14 Fresno State Bulldogs, 80-69, on Thursday night in Denver. The Utes dominated this game except for 30 seconds in the second half when Fresno State held a point lead. 

The Utes had an 11-point lead at the half but Fresno State caught fire after halftime to take the lead before Utah just ran away with this game. 

Fresno State Struggles in First Half, Can't Overcome 

When you look at the shooting stats, it doesn't look like it was a bad game for the Bulldogs. That's because it wasn't on the offensive end where the Dogs lost this one, but moreso on the glass. 

The Bulldogs were out-rebounded by Utah by a blistering 23 boards. Utah finished with 38 rebounds, and Coach Rodney Terry's Bulldogs finished with just 15 rebounds the entire game. 

Fresno State actually shot well in this one, finishing with a 49 percent mark overall from the field. Both teams finished with identical 38 percent marks from beyond the arc. The Dogs also forced 20 turnovers on the Utes, including 15 steals against Utah in the First Round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament. 

Senior guard Marvelle Harris played well again for the Dogs, finishing with  a game-high 24 points on 8-16 shooting to go along with four boards, six assists and a pair of steals in his last game in a Fresno State uniform. 