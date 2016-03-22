South Region: No. 2 Villanova Wildcats Challenge No. 3 Miami Hurricanes In Sweet Sixteen
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Miami Hurricanes (27-7) and the Villanova Wildcats (31-5) have traveled down considerably different paths to reach their current destination of the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, with the former playing the role of underdog and the latter calling the top five in the AP Poll home throughout must of the 2015-16 campaign. 

However, both squads are confident that the Sweet Sixteen will not be the final stop on a journey that has cascaded into what should be an absolute barn burner between the ACC and Big East foes. Both sides ride into the opener of this weekend's tremendous slate of NCAA Tournament contests flushed with optimism. 

Wildcats Surge Into Second Weekend 

While the vast majority of the 16 teams still standing have fought through adversity throughout the opening weekend of March Madness to reach their current platform, the second-seeded Wildcats breezed through both UNC Asheville and Iowa. They did this by riding a ferocious defensive approach and brilliant outside shooting to a combined margin of victory of +49 over the first two rounds. 