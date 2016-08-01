Stifling defense leads Boston College Eagles into fresh season
Outside linebacker Matt Milano looks to build on an excellent 2015 season. | Matt Cashore - USA Today

The trend for the Boston College Eagles throughout the fall of 2015 was consistent. Week in and week out, the defensive unit would stifle the opposition, limiting the opponent's offensive attack to season-low numbers in yards and point totals while constantly keeping their lackluster offense in contention for wins. 

Eagles defense looking to built on excellent 2015

However, the result of nearly every single outing would remain the same. Troubled by a porous passing attack and the loss of starting running back Jon Hilliman, the much-maligned Eagles would fall short of a victory in devastating fashion. Despite allowing the fewest yards per game out of any Power 5 conference school (254.3 yards per contest), Boston College could never overcome the obstacles they placed for themselves on the offensive side of the ball, leading to a horrendous 0-8 in the ACC and 3-9 overall record last season. 