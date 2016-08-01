Stifling defense leads Boston College Eagles into fresh season

The trend for the Boston College Eagles throughout the fall of 2015 was consistent. Week in and week out, the defensive unit would stifle the opposition, limiting the opponent's offensive attack to season-low numbers in yards and point totals while constantly keeping their lackluster offense in contention for wins.

Eagles defense looking to built on excellent 2015

However, the result of nearly every single outing would remain the same. Troubled by a porous passing attack and the loss of starting running back Jon Hilliman, the much-maligned Eagles would fall short of a victory in devastating fashion. Despite allowing the fewest yards per game out of any Power 5 conference school (254.3 yards per contest), Boston College could never overcome the obstacles they placed for themselves on the offensive side of the ball, leading to a horrendous 0-8 in the ACC and 3-9 overall record last season.

Now, with their unparalleled defense returning seven starters from a season in which it recorded the most favorable expected points per play rating (-0.13 EPA per play in 2015) in the nation and fifth-year transfer quarterback Patrick Towles making his way to Chestnut Hill via the Kentucky Wildcats, the team has their eyes set on success moving into 2016.

Linebackers Connor Strachan, Matt Milano lead BC into battle

While the Eagles did lose defensive coordinator Ron Brown, undoubtedly responsible for the team's successful defensive schemes, the fact that four of the squad's six leaders in tackles are returning underlines the notion that Boston College will have plenty of leadership on the field. Junior middle linebacker Connor Strachan will look to fulfill the role of the pilot on that side of the ball, coming off of a tremendous campaign in his second season with the team.

The Wellesley, Ma. native garnered at least eight tackles on six separate occasions in 2015, including a 12-tackle outing in the Eagles' loss to the Clemson Tigers in October. His 75 tackles were the second-highest mark on the squad, and he added a pair of interceptions and sacks to his production in the process. Look for the 6'1", 237-pounder to assume a crucial role in Boston College's front seven in 2016.

Also returning to the Eagles vaunted linebacking corps is senior Matt Milano, a dangerous pass rusher off of the edge. Milano was the glue that held Boston College's pass rushing attack together last season, compiling a team-high 6.5 sacks for 45 yards lost, and he will undoubtedly be expected to fulfill the same role in 2016. The Orlando product also proved his worth in the rushing defense game as well, racking up 58 tackles, 46 of which came without assistance.

Pioneering the secondary will be senior strong safety John Johnson, a ballhawk who recorded a trio of interceptions and 61 tackles in 2015. Johnson stepped up in a substantial manner in the Eagles' near upset of the then-fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in November, keeping points off of the board by picking off quarterback DeShone Kizer in the end zone on the opening drive of the ballgame.

Johnson's efforts were not enough to stifle Notre Dame at Fenway Park, as the contest ended in familiar fashion for Boston College. The Eagles defense forced five turnovers, however, it was the offense that underwhelmed once again, going 2-13 on third downs as the Fighting Irish eked out a slim 19-16 win. Despite 2015's troubles, fans in The Heights fully expect the defense to put the team in similar positions to win in 2016, wishing that only, this time, the end results turn out differently.