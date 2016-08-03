Boston College Eagles' offense looks for improvement under new QB Patrick Towles

Boston College Eagles head coach Steve Addazio has had plenty of success in the past with fifth-year transfers at quarterback. 

Two seasons ago, playmaking dynamo Tyler Murphy transferred from the Florida Gators to spend his final season of collegiate eligibility in Chestnut Hill, Ma., electrifying a fan base that had been searching for an answer at the position. Murphy completed 57% of his passes for 1623 yards and 13 touchdowns while gaining an astounding 1,179 yards on the ground as well, racking up 11 touchdowns alone with his legs. 

In September of 2014, Murphy pioneered a magnanimous upset of then-No. 9 USC at Alumni Stadium, setting the campus ablaze with Eagles pride and rejuvenated the football program as a whole. Now, coming off of a porous 3-9 campaign in which the team suffered through an 0-8  performance in conference play despite featuring one of the nation's premier defenses, Boston College will look to another fifth-year senior transfer from the SEC to resurrect their offense. 

Patrick Towles looks to replicate Tyler Murphy's output at BC

While Patrick Towles, a 6'5" gunslinger who made the decision to transfer from the Kentucky Wildcats after being sidelines for the final two games of the 2015 season for inconsistent play, is not guaranteed the starting quarterback job over sophomore Darius Wade, the prognosis heading into the fall is that he will at least receive the opportunity to prove his worth once the Eagles begin their 2016 slate in Dublin, Ireland on September 3 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets