Boston College Eagles' offense looks for improvement under new QB Patrick Towles

Boston College Eagles head coach Steve Addazio has had plenty of success in the past with fifth-year transfers at quarterback.

Two seasons ago, playmaking dynamo Tyler Murphy transferred from the Florida Gators to spend his final season of collegiate eligibility in Chestnut Hill, Ma., electrifying a fan base that had been searching for an answer at the position. Murphy completed 57% of his passes for 1623 yards and 13 touchdowns while gaining an astounding 1,179 yards on the ground as well, racking up 11 touchdowns alone with his legs.

In September of 2014, Murphy pioneered a magnanimous upset of then-No. 9 USC at Alumni Stadium, setting the campus ablaze with Eagles pride and rejuvenated the football program as a whole. Now, coming off of a porous 3-9 campaign in which the team suffered through an 0-8 performance in conference play despite featuring one of the nation's premier defenses, Boston College will look to another fifth-year senior transfer from the SEC to resurrect their offense.

Patrick Towles looks to replicate Tyler Murphy's output at BC

While Patrick Towles, a 6'5" gunslinger who made the decision to transfer from the Kentucky Wildcats after being sidelines for the final two games of the 2015 season for inconsistent play, is not guaranteed the starting quarterback job over sophomore Darius Wade, the prognosis heading into the fall is that he will at least receive the opportunity to prove his worth once the Eagles begin their 2016 slate in Dublin, Ireland on September 3 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

For both sides, the pairing is a relationship crafted in heaven, a quarterback looking to re-invent his reputation with a passing game looking to alter its mantra following a horrendous season in which a carousel of quarterback completed just 44% of their pass attempts in an offense that ranked 125th out of 127 offenses in the FBS. With a burly 250-pound frame, Towles brings a dynamic to the position that the Eagles have not had in a plethora of seasons. He possesses the ability to whip the ball downfield with tremendous force while also featuring the capacity to scramble out of the pocket if needed.

Before being supplanted as the starting quarterback late in the 2015 season, Towles started 22 consecutive games for Kentucky spanning a pair of seasons, tossing 57.4% of his pass attempts for completions in 2014 while throwing for 14 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a passer rating of 122.8. Despite the dwindling of his touchdown to interceptions ratio last season (9:14), Towles still completed 56.1% of his throws, and has been touted by multiple NFL scouts as someone who could earn a roster spot in the league based on his ability to make every throw possible on the field.

Towels brings intangibles that BC offense missed in 2015

Towles proved his ability to endure pressurized third-down situations with the Wildcats last season, a down the Eagles struggled with tremendously throughout their tumultuous campaign. His accuracy on third-down situations and yardages of eight of longer stood at a solid 56%, while he completed 61% of his passes during third-down situations in which Kentucky had 8-10 yards to make up.

The Kentucky native broke out for tremendous showings in a high-profile win over the Missouri Tigers in late September (22-27, 249 yards, two touchdowns) and a tight defeat at the hands of the Auburn Tigers in October (27-44 for 359 yards, one interception). Furthermore, he obliterated Florida for 369 yards and three touchdowns in 2014.

While Wade has not yet proved that he can utilize his arm to defeat high-quality ACC opponents, Towles has displayed his comfortability against smashmouth SEC defenses, having showcased his considerable arm strength against the nation's top competition. Despite the fact that his gunslinger mentality was troublesome for him at times in 2015, leading to seven interceptions on first down alone last season, Towles possesses the intangibles that the Eagles need to improve their offensive outlook in 2016.

Following a season as gruesome as last, Boston College needs a quarterback who is not afraid to push the envelope and make difficult throws, and Towles will open the season with exactly that mentality as the offense looks to erase their haunts from 2015.