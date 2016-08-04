Boston College Eagles running back Jon Hilliman looking to return to freshman form

On September 19, 2014, Boston College Eagles running back Jon Hilliman entered the gates of Chestnut Hill's Alumni Stadium with wide eyes. He was just a budding 6'1" freshman then, trying to replace Heisman Trophy finalist Andre Williams as the team's primary ballcarrier.

Four hours later, Hilliman exited the stadium as the big man on campus, having just contributed 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 carries to lead Boston College to a thrilling 37-31 upset of the formidable USC Trojans in just his third collegiate outing. One week later, Hilliman continued his stunning freshman campaign with 128 rushing yards and two scores in a close defeat to Colorado State. A month later, the New Jersey native was landing headlines once again, piloting his team to a 23-17 victory over conference rival Wake Forest with 101 yards and two touchdowns en route to an 860-yard, 13-touchdown season for the Eagles.

Hilliman entered the 2015 campaign with the expectation being that a similar output would be on the horizon. However, the 229-pounder garnered just 79 yards on 27 rushes with a single touchdown in his first three games, unable to find space to pick up yards in a stagnant Boston College offense. He broke out for 119 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 24 carries in a win over Northern Illinois on September 25, however, a fractured left foot injury suffered in the contest proceeded to sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Jon Hilliman looking to return in major fashion in 2016

Following his prognosis, Hilliman sat and watched as the Eagles dropped their final eight games of the season, the horrific offense never once eclipsing 17 points without his talents. Now, fully recovered from his foot ailment and having gained an extra season of collegiate eligibility after obtaining a medical redshirt for 2015, the sophomore is back and ready to lead Boston College to a resurgence in 2016.

The Third-Team All-ACC honoree in 2014 possesses a unique ability to cut outside the tackles for a running back of his stature. Despite his bulky frame, Hilliman is more than a between-the-tackles bruiser, showcasing his tendency to cut outside for big gains two seasons ago. Hilliman exhibits tremendous balance while breaking through tackles as well, staying on his feet while shoving off defenders with ease.

Questioning that sentiment? Just take a look at Hilliman's 21-yard rushing touchdown in Boston College's final victory of 2015 against the Huskies. After busting through a wide-open hole at the line of scrimmage, Hilliman displays his tremendous upfield vision to cut back across the field and continue his scamper into the second line of defense. Then, around the 10-yard line, he emerges unscathed through a tackler before stiff arming another Northern Illinois defender en route to the end zone, giving the Eagles a seven-point lead late in the third quarter.

While matching Williams' program-best of 2,177 rushing yards in 2013 might be too much to ask for, it is feasible to anticipate a 1,000-yard season for Hilliman in 2016 assuming he remains healthy. Boston College will look to rely heavily on their running game with fifth-year transfer quarterback Patrick Towles taking over the starting job in his first year at The Heights, and the talented Hilliman looks to be the primary feature back.