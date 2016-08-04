Boston College Eagles running back Jon Hilliman looking to return to freshman form

On September 19, 2014, Boston College Eagles running back Jon Hilliman entered the gates of Chestnut Hill's Alumni Stadium with wide eyes. He was just a budding 6'1" freshman then, trying to replace Heisman Trophy finalist Andre Williams as the team's primary ballcarrier. 

Four hours later, Hilliman exited the stadium as the big man on campus, having just contributed 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 carries to lead Boston College to a thrilling 37-31 upset of the formidable USC Trojans in just his third collegiate outing. One week later, Hilliman continued his stunning freshman campaign with 128 rushing yards and two scores in a close defeat to Colorado State. A month later, the New Jersey native was landing headlines once again, piloting his team to a 23-17 victory over conference rival Wake Forest with 101 yards and two touchdowns en route to an 860-yard, 13-touchdown season for the Eagles.