Boston College Eagles look to begin season on strong note facing Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

While college football fans on the West Coast might be accustomed to waking up at the ripe hour of 9:00 a.m.. on a Saturday morning and having the slate of college football games already blaring on their television sets, supporters of the game on the East Coast will be subjected to a rather unusual feeling on September 3. The inaugural Saturday of the 2016 college football season will begin rather promptly, as the Boston College Eagles will challenge ACC rival Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, with the scheduled kickoff being three hours prior to noontime in the Eastern Time Zone. 

While the Eagles have yet to play a game overseas prior to this contest, performing at this unconventional hour may actually be a catalyst in lighting a fire under their underwhelming flame that essentially burned out over the course of last season. Despite staking the claim to the most dominant defensive front in the nation, allowing an NCAA-low 254.0 yards per game, Boston College limped to a 3-9 record on the heels of a historically poor offensive attack. 

Jon Hilliman looks to carry Eagles in return from season-ending injury

Now, with graduate transfer quarterback Patrick Towles at the helm and redshirt sophomore running back Jon Hilliman returning following an injury-shortened 2015 season, the Eagles are prepared to resurrect their ability to place points on the board. Due to the formidable nature of the Yellow Jackets' 35th-ranked pass defense last season, expect Boston College to attempt to set the tone early with their running game. 