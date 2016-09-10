Nevada Wolf Pack vs #18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish preview: Irish looking for bounce back win
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home after suffering a 50-47 double-overtime defeat at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. This will be Notre Dame’s first home game of the season. They are taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Wolf Pack are coming off of a 30-27 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs. Notre Dame enters this game as a 28-point favorite.

DeShone Kizer is the starting quarterback

After alternating between DeShone Kizer and Malik Zaire for the first half of the game against Texas, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has named Kizer the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Kizer completed 15 of his 24 passes for 215 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 77 yards and one rushing touchdown.