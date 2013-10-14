NFL Week 6 Round-Up

New York Giants 21 - Chicago Bears 27

Jay Cutler threw for 262 yards and two touchdown passes, both caught by Brandon Marshall, and Eli Manning tossed two touchdown passes to his new favorite target Tim Jennings (of the Chicago Bears) and was intercepted 3 times total on the night as Chicago improved to 4-2 after defeating the New York football Giants who drop to 0-6 for first time since 1975.

Cincinnati Bengals 27 - Buffalo Bills 24

Coming off a huge win last week against New England, the Bengals game Sunday against a Jekyll and Hyde Buffalo team looked like it should be a walk in the park. Late in the 3rd quarter Cincinnati was up 24-10 and seemed to be running away with the game. The Bengals kicker Mike Nugent then missed a 34 yard field goal and that is all the momentum Buffalo needed. The Bills score twice in the 4th and send the game to overtime but Nugent wasn't going to choke again as he nails a 43 yard game winning kick to bring Cincinnati to 4-2 and drop the Bills to 2-4. Andy Dalton threw for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns in the victory.

Detroit Lions 31 - Cleveland Browns 17

Well, the Browns at least looked good for 1 quarter in this game but failed to show up for the other 3 as Matthew Stafford threw for 248 yards and 4 touchdowns without superhuman Calvin Johnson playing because of a knee injury. Lions truck on to 4-2 and snapped Cleveland's 3 game win streak and drop them back down to .500 at 3-3.

Oakland Raiders 7 - Kansas City Chiefs 24

The Kansas City defense recorded 10 sacks against whoever Oakland's quarterback is now as the fans shake the stadium (breaking Seattle’s Guinness Book of World Record by reaching 137.5 decibels) in the closing seconds of the Chiefs win to remain one of the two only unbeaten teams left in the NFL. Jamaal Charles runs for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Carolina Panthers 35 - Minnesota Vikings 10

A game played by all players with a heavy heart after the tragic news involving Adrian Peterson's son, the Carolina Panthers hold AP to only 62 yards rushing on 10 carries as Minnesota is embarrassed by Carolina falling to 1-4. Cam Newton threw 3 touchdowns and rushed for another as Carolina improved to 2-3. VAVEL and all its writers and staff send their prayers and condolences to Adrian and his family as they go through this difficult time.

Pittsburgh Steelers 19 - New York Jets 6

Geno Smith threw 2 interceptions as Ben Roethisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers removed that goose egg and improved to 1-4 on the year. The Jets drop to 3-3 after the loss. Roethisberger threw for 264 including a 55 yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders.

Philadelphia Eagles 31 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20

The Eagles, Nick Foles, threw for 296 yards and 3 touchdowns as Michael Vick was inactive for the second strait week. Riley Cooper had 4 receptions for 120 yards and 1 touchdown in the victory as Philadelphia improved to 3-3 on the year and painted a much larger target on Coach Greg Schiano for Tampa Bay.

Green Bay Packers 19 - Baltimore Ravens 17

James Jones and Randall Cobb left Sunday's game early with injuries as Aaron Rodgers threw for 318 yards and 1 touchdown defeating the defending Super Bowl Champions in a tightly contested game throughout. Green Bay rookie, Eddie Lacy, also ran for 120 yards as the Packers improved to 3-2 and with the loss, the Ravens fell to 3-3.

St. Louis Rams 38 - Houston Texans 13

A standing ovation from Texans fans as Matt Schaub left early in the 3rd quarter with an injury. Sam Bradford only threw for 117 yards but had 3 touchdowns and the Rams win their second in a row against a disoriented Texans team. Arian Foster rushed for 141 yards in the defeat for the Texans. Rams improved to 3-3 as Houston dropped to 2-4.

Jacksonville Jaguars 19 - Denver Broncos 35

The Jaguars for the first time this season had more positives then negatives: they didn't get blown out by 27 like Vegas said they would, they kept Manning under 300 passing yards for the first time this season, and they actually were winning. In the end though, Jags still lost like always as Denver remained unbeaten and Jacksonville remained, well, Jacksonville.

Tennessee Titans 13 - Seattle Seahawks 20

After a devastating first loss last week, Seattle looked to bounce back against a surprising Titans team this year. If wasn't for Marshawn Lynch rushing for 77 yards and receiving for 78 more, the Seahawks would be looking at 2 strait losses. This wasn't the case though and Russell Wilson and the Seahawks improved to 5-1 on the year. Chris Johnson is held to only 33 rushing yards in the loss for Tennessee as they dropped to 3-3.

New Orleans Saints 27 - New England Patriots 30

Two words: Tom Brady.

Arizona Cardinals 20 - San Francisco 49ers 32

Vernon Davis once again proved he is one of the best tight ends in the league as he racked in 180 receiving yards along with 2 touchdowns in the 49ers win over division rival Arizona. San Francisco keeps pace with Seattle at 4-2 while the Cardinals were grounded and dropped to 3-3.

Washington Redskins 16 - Dallas Cowboys 31

Dwayne Harris for the Cowboys returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown and set-up another touchdown for Dallas with a 90 yard kickoff return as Romo and the 'Boys bounced back after last weeks heart-breaker against Denver. RGIII rushed for 77 yards and threw for 246 more but was without a touchdown in the loss. Cowboys improved to 3-3 while the Washington is now sitting at 1-4 with that division still being up for grabs.

San Diego Chargers 19 - Indianapolis Colts 9

In his Monday Night Football debut, Andrew Luck didn't have the “Luck” on his side. Three Adam Vinatieri field goals was all the Colts could muster up against Phillip Rivers and the Chargers who improved to 3-3 and trying to keep pace in the AFC Wild Wild West. Rivers threw for 237 and a touchdown as San Diego suffocated the Luck out of the Colts. Indianapolis falls to 4-2 with the loss.