NFL Black Swans For 2014

There’s going to be a lot of moves made this offseason, but you can always trace back and find a few moves that were the moves that every subsequent move were in reaction to. For instance in 2012, we would call these the Black swans which totally changed the NFL offseason(we're going to limit these to four to avoid chained explanations):

1-Alex Smith to the Chiefs. The 49ers stop any QB controversy in its tracks. The Chiefs get a legit QB to run Reid’s offense. It also takes away the only real vet QB option for teams and moves all the QB prospects up somewhat.

2-Revis Island to the Bucs. An expectations trade. The expectations for the Jets declined due to this trade and Ryan probably survived for 2014 because of it. The expectations for the Bucs rose and Schiano probably will push for a big college job now. It also totally changed the direction of the 1st round, with Millner going higher than he probably should have and the Jets able to take Sheldon Richardson.

3-Anquan Boldin to the 49ers for almost nothing. The Ravens essentially raised the white flag to the league with this move. They were choked with cap charges and begged the 49ers to take Boldin from them. They also meant that they could afford Flacco’s stupid extension which set the market for all the other big name QBs to choke their team’s cap with.

4-Percy Harvin to the Seahawks. While he barely played for the Seahawks, this move set off a chain reaction where every team in the NFC west(and who wanted to contend in the NFC) had to react to. The Rams traded up for Tavon Austin. The 49ers got Boldin that same day(and drafted a ton of defenders for a great defense). The Cards got Palmer to try and compete and loaded up on defensive backs. On top of many other moves that this writer thinks could be linked to this move.

So, with the explanation out of the way, the black swans for 2014. These aren’t predictions. These are, for lack of a better term, the questions that when answered will cause the rest of the league to react.

1-What are the Texans doing with Matt Schaub, the Eagles with Michael Vick and the Vikings with Josh Costlessman? Whenever a proven (even if it's an in-decline proven vet or a guy with a number of question marks) vet QB hits the open market, it will have repercussions across the league. Matt Schaub could singlehandedly decide where Teddy Bridgewater could be drafted. Michael Vick might be a washed up has-been who is lucky that he’s not in a South Carolina jail until he turns 70, but someone is dumb enough into talking themselves in signing him to team with a rookie from a lesser round than they wanted to invest in a QB draft pick. The fact that teams are still(vaguely) considering a disaster like Kirk Cousins speaks volumes to how much teams prioritize the Qb position.

2-Its widely believed that the Rams will auction off the #2 overall pick, who’s bidding and for whom? Could the Rams use Clowney, Jake Matthews Jr, Haha Clinton-Dix or Mystery meat at #2? Absolutely. But much like the 2012 draft, the Rams have multiple needs in this draft, and to be frank Fisher needs to hit a couple triples more than a home run in this draft. With the bevy of squads in need of a QB and few realistic options outside of the draft, they’re in a prime position to trade down again. Here’s some speculation about potential deals, why the other team would make the move and how this affects the draft.

Scenario #1: The Rams trade the #2 pick to a Qb needy team for Blake Bortles QB UCF or Derek Carr(assuming Bridgewater goes #1). The Rams won’t get another Rg3-esque haul because there’s no Luck/Rg3 situation in the 2014 draft, but they should net a future first and multiple top 80 picks. Then the pressure is on teams looking for a QB in the top 12 to start thinking about a QB ahead of schedule which will further provoke trades at the end of round 1(teams will want to get ahead of Cleveland in the mid20s because if the Browns don’t take a QB at 4, they probably will then). Especially with the separate days for the 1st and 2nd/3rd rounds, when this first domino falls, teams in need of a Qb will panic.

Scenario #2: The Rams trade the #2 overall pick to Tampa, Atlanta, NY Giants, Chicago, etc for JD Clowney, Anthony Barr or Khalil Mack. It probably will be clowney here, but he might miss the combine with bone spur surgery. However, it doesn’t matter. All three of these players could be difference makers on defense and borderline playoff teams might start taking themselves into making a move for them. How could this effect the draft dramatically? Look no further than the 2013 draft: when the Dolphins dramatically moved up for Dion Jordan, everyone’s draft board got scrambled. A run on defensive front 7 players started(5 in the next 14 picks), along with a run on Olinemen(4 in the following 7 picks) and then the trades began to pick up (4 in the next 20 picks along with Cleveland, Carolina, Chicago and Cincy traded to deal back). Speaking of the #2 overall pick….

3-Who’s running the Redskins? No, we're not here to bore you with another piece on this writer's flailing franchise, but this is a serious point. With some obvious, expecting an needed releases (Josh Morgan, Fletcher retiring, Cofield, Bowen, Carriker, Chester and Merriweather), the Redskins should be roughly 40-42 million dollars under the expected cap room. Even if they just go through with half of those, they’ll be major players in costless agency with a ton of holes to fill or zombie starters to replace. Not saying that Dan Snyder will descend into another roman orgy of sending Redskins One across the world to pick up every big ticket costless agent so they he can use up tables that the Tyson’s Corner Morton’s Steakhouse. We're saying this: Expect a lot of these deals~

Anquan Boldin: 2 years, 9 million

Anthony Collins: 5 years, 30 million

Justin Tuck: 1 year, 4 million

Etc etc. in short, they’re going to price a lot of B/B+ level costless agents out of range for your favorite team.

4-Which players do the Cowboys dump onto the waiver wire to get under the cap? The cap situation in Big D is one worth watching.

It would be extremely difficult for them to get under with a number of restructures considering how much base salary that they would have to shift, so the options are “bloodletting of cuts” or a ‘bloodletting of trades.” And keep in mind that they want to get far enough under the cap so that they can bring back Jason Hatcher, who emerged in his walk year. The biggest barrier that they’ll have to deal with is that there’s almost no one that they can dump to make any significant cap room, except for DeMarcus Ware.

That's simply not happening.

Assuming that they don’t deal Ware to someone willing to take on his contract, Dallas will have to make some tough decisions on guys like Jason Witten, Brandon Carr(who, by cutting, would add a bit to the 1014 cap but greatly reduce the 2015 cap figure), Miles Austin, Doug Costless, Orlando Scandrick and others. This would greatly raise the level of talent in the costless agent pool and would totally change the costless agent landscape overnight. Factor in a number of restructures as well for 2015(and cuts next year because of that), and you could see the Dallas‘ cap situation being a primary factor in who goes where in costless agency in two offseasons.