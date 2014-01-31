2014 NFL Hall of Fame Predictions

Sometime on Saturday Feb. 1st, a group of secretive members will gather in a large space to-away from any accountability or justification to discuss and vote amongst themselves who will decide who the next NFL hall of fame members will be. Much like when the College of Cardinals gather, we’ll only know when they’re done when the white smoke rising on the NFL Network and Rich Eisen’s producer tells him to cut to whichever blogger that they have ready to discuss it. Just put it in an Italian accent and its Vatican Watch. So, here are whom this writer would vote for Canton and who this writer thinks will actually get in:

Ballot:

Senior Member: Ray Guy~ Yes, we know he’s a punter and this is why he hasn’t made it into Canton yet, but its time. Guy still is the greatest punter of all time and clearly made a great impact on the games in which he played. It's a shame that he’s had wait this long.

Regular Nominees:

Charles Haley: One of the great and most feared pass rushers of all time, notoriously grouchy with the press (why he’s had to wait). He also is the player with the most Super Bowl rings as a player.

Derrick Brooks: This writer can’t argue with this one. Even though he played with a ton of defensive talent, he was head and shoulders the best WLB of his time.

Jerome Bettis: He’s 6th all time in rushing yards. Everyone around him on that list, who’s eligible, is in the hall of fame, including #s 7-10 in rushing yards. You just can’t keep him out.

Will Shields: Arguably the best run blocking guard of his era. In 14 seasons, he made 12 Pro Bowls and 8 AP All-pro 1st teams. Do we need to continue?

Ed DeBartolo Jr.: He’ll never make it in because of his legal troubles, but he, Jerry Jones and Jack Kent Cooke are responsible for the modern success of the NFL by creating teams that you either loved passionately or hated with every fiber of your being. That makes for great TV and great discussions about when the games aren’t going on.

Who will get in:

Senior Member: Ray Guy.

Tony Dungy: Everyone likes Tony Dungy. He’s one of the legitimately great guys of the NFL and seems to have done everything right in his personal and professional lives. However, he has no business being a hall of famer. One title and rode Peyton’s coattails into relevance as a coach. Also, he wasn’t that good as a defensive mind without Kiffin running things for him. However, he will make it in.

Michael Strahan: There’s no way Strahan shouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame. He’s 5th all time in Sacks and was arguably the greatest weak side/Left DE of all time. But Kevin Greene revolutionize the 34 rush LB/elephant position, has more sacks and was more consistent. You can’t put Strahan in without putting Greene in first.

Derrick Brooks and Jerome Bettis: No arguments from us here.

And that is that. We'll find out more soon, no doubt about that.