Rams Sign Kenny Britt

The St. Louis Rams came to terms with wide reciever Kenny Britt on Monday according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Britt's one-year, $1.4 million dollar deal, with $550,000 guaranteed, has been agreed upon between the Rams and Kenny Britt.

St. Louis brings in an underrated wide reciever for quarterback Sam Bradford to throw to. Britt, who hasn't had the greatest NFL career, has a lot of potential. Playing in Tennessee for six years brought little attention to Britt's talent. The 25-year-old had his best season in 2010 with the Titans when he caught 42 passes for 9 touchdowns. Since then, Britt has taken a rough fall. During the 2010 season he tore his ACL, only allowing him to play in 12 games that season. The Titans have also had to deal with several off-field issues with Britt.

With hope that he can revive his career, the Rams bring him into an appealing situation. Bradford, who is coming off an injury, will have to impress the Rams if he plans to stay any longer with the organization. Britt can be a big help to their offensive needs, as they have not had a great receiving core in some time. In a competitive NFC West, Britt will need to prove that his one-year deal was worth the time and the money in order to stay in St. Louis.