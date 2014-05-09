NFL Draft 2014 Live Commentary Round 2-3: Pick by Pick, Rumors and Results

Alright ya'll. See you tomorrow to finish up the draft.

11:15 pm 100: San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Thomas, OL Clemson. I grade this pick an A. Thomas isn't the best prospect, but great value here. Maybe a guard in the NFL.

11:14 pm 99: Baltimore Ravens: Crockett Gilmoore, TE CSU. I grade this pick a C-. Tall, good blocker, some hands. Thin though.

11:12 pm 98: Green Bay Packers: Richard Rodgers, TE Cal. I grade this pick as a D. He's a joker type TE with good hands. Bad blocker.

11:10 pm 97: Pittsburgh Steelers: Dri Archer, WR/RB Kent State. I grade this pick a C+. A burner with amazing speed. The Steelers will find ways to get the ball in his hands.

11:09 pm 96: Minnesota Vikings: Jerick McKinnon, GA State. I grade this pick a C. A rangy back who'll back up AP. Some talent, but maybe limited.

11:04 pm 95: Denver Broncos: Michael Schofield, OL Michigan. I grade this pick a B-. Maybe not the most talented guy, but he can tween OG/OT and not embarrass himself.

10:55 pm 94: Cleveland(from San Francisco 49ers): Terrance West, RB Towsen State. I grade this pick a B-. He has talent and skill, but major red flags about his character and level of competition.

10:53 pm 93: Jacksonville from New England: Brandon Linder OG Miami. I grade this pick a B. A coaches' special: tough, smart and hard working.

10:53 pm 92: Carolina Panthers: Trai Turner, OL LSU. I grade this pick a C+. Solid, unspectacular, nothing special.

10:50 pm 91: Arizona Cardinals: John Brown, WR Pittsbur State. I grade this pick a D. tiny, but a burner. Speed, speed, and speed. Nothing else.

10:44 pm 90: Indianapolis Colts: Donte Moncrief, WR Mississippi. I grade this pick a B. He needs a lot of work, but the talent is there. Bad production.

10:43 pm 89: San Diego Chargers: Chris Watt, OG Notre Dame. I grade this pick a C. Undersized, smart but needs development and weight room work.

10:43 pm 88: Cincinnati Bengals: Will Clarke, DE West Virginia. I grade this pick as a B-. He has a lot of potential and his has some physical skills. Developmental pick.

10:38 pm 87: Kansas City Chiefs. Philip Gaines, CB Rice. I grade this pick a C. Very raw, but amazing physical tools. He could be coached into becoming a good nickel guy.

10:35pm 86: Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Huff, WR Oregon. I grade this pick a B. Rangy, tall, quick. Very productive in 2013 and Chip Kelly recruited him.

10:30 pm 85: Green Bay Packers: Khyri Thornton, DT Southern Miss. I grade this pick a C+. A high energy guy who can move around a line, but limited physically.

10:27 pm 84: Arizona Cardinals. Kareem Martin, DE UNC. I grade this a B-. A pure rusher with some skills, but he disappears a lot.

10:26 pm 83: Houston(from Philadelphia): Louis Nix, NT Notre Dame. I grade this pick an A. His long drop stops, he's perfect for their defense.

10:22 pm 82: Chicago Bears: Will Sutton, DL Arizona State. I grade this pick a B+. A tweener on the Dline, up and down play. But the talent is there.

10:22 pm 81. Oakland Raiders(from Miami): Gabe Jackson, OG MIss State. I grade this pick an A. I love Jackson. He could be this year's Larry Watford. Smart and tough.

10:18pm 80. New York Jets: Dexter McDougle, CB UMD. I grade this pick a C. Speed, speed, speed. Nothing else lol

10:16 pm 79. Baltimore Ravens: Terrance Brooks, DB FSU. I grade this pick a B. Good value, good player, some character concerns.

10:14 pm 78. Washington Redskins: Spencer Long, OG Nebraska. I grade this pick a B+. Smart and tough. Needs work on his speed.

10:11 pm 77. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Borland, LB Wisconsin. I grade this pick a C. I like him, but undersized and can't cover.

10:10 pm 76. Detroit Lions: Travis Swanson, OC Arkansas. I grade this pick an A. Quick and large, smart player who can play in any offense.

10:08 pm 75. St Louis Rams: Tre Mason, RB Auburn. I grade this pick a B. Solid prospect, but medical concerns. Playing on that turf will be great.

10:04: 74. New York Giants: Jay Bromley, DT Syracuse. I grade this pick a C-. They needed a rusher, they got a run stopper. Limited.

10:03 pm 73. Buffalo Bills: Preston Brown, LB Louisville. I grade this pick a C. A MLB/WLB who can run, but size is an issue.

9:57 pm 72. Minnesota Vikings: Scott Crichton, DE Oregon State. I grade this pick a C. Meh. He can bullrush, but thats about it.

9:55 pm 71. Cleveland Browns: Christian Kirksey, LB Iowa. I grade this a B. A tweener in that defense, fast/quick, not good against the run.

9:51 pm 70. San Francisco 49ers(from Jacksonville): Marcus Martin, OC Southern Cal. I grade this pick an A. Good player, smart and tough. They need an OC also.

9:46pm. 69. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Charles Sims, RB WVU. I grade this pick a B. He does a lot of good things, just not great physically.



9:45 pm 68. Atlanta Falcons: Dezmen Southward, DB Wisconsin. I grade this pick an A. A bit of a reach, but a Slot Cb/FS tweener with real talent.

9:40 pm 67. Miami(from Oakland): Billy Turner, OL North Dakota State. I grade this pick a B. Turner has some real skills, but very raw and needs to pick a position.

9:40 pm 66. Washington Redskins: Morgan Moses, OT Virginia. I grade this an A. They needed a RT badly and moses is perfect for them.

9:34 pm 65. Houston Texans: C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE Iowa. I grade this pick a C+. Good blocker, some red zone skills.

9:30 pm 64. Seattle Seahawks: Justin Britt, OL Missouri. I grade this a F. BIG reach, but not without some skills.

9:29 pm 63. Miami from San Francisco(via Denver): Jarvis Landry, WR LSU. I grade this pick a B. Great game tape, great hands. Slow though.

9:20 pm 62. New England Patriots: Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Eastern Illinois. I grade this pick a B. He's the future, but the now needs a TE.

9:17 pm 61. Jacksonville(from San Francisco): Allen Robinson, WR Penn State. I grade this pick a D. Robinson is okay as a prospect, but they stepped on their Lee pick.

9:11 pm 60. Carolina Panthers: Kony Ealy, DE Missouri. I grade this pick C. I like Ealy, but they have a ton invested in the Dline already.

9:10 pm 59. Indianapolis Colts: Jack Mewhort, OT Ohio State. I grade this pick a D. Stiff, slow of foot. Moving him to guard is a decent idea, but meh value.

9:04 pm 58. New Orleans Saints: Stanley Jean-Baptiste, CB Nebraska. I grade this pick a C. A bad clone of Richard Sherman, slower. Meh pick.

9:03 pm 57. San Francisco from Miami(via San Diego): Carlos Hyde, RB Ohio State. I grade this pick a D. They deal up for him, when they have Lattimore and Gore? Bizarre.

8:55 pm 56. Denver(from San Francisco): Cody Latimer, WR Indiana. I grade this pick an A. He has obvious skills, but also obvious holes in his game. But he'll rack up the stats in that offense.

8:51 PM 55. Cincinnati Bengals: Jeremy Hill, RB LSU. I grade this pick a C. Hill is talented but a major headcase. Hyde would have made more sense here.

8:47 pm 54. Tennessee Titans(from Philadelphia): Bishop Sankey, RB Washington. I grade this pick a B-. Hyde made more sense but this isn't a bad selection.

8:44 pm 53. Green Bay Packers: Davante Adams, WR Fresno State. I grade this pick an A. Raw but won't be asked to carry things. Fast, quick and smart.

8:41 pm: Kony Ealy's drop hasn't been discussed enough. Louis Nix also.

8:37 PM: Expect more trades in the 3rd round

8:36 PM 52. Arizona Cardinals: Troy Niklas, TE Notre Dame. I grade this pick a B. Good value, should play a lot early.

8:34 pm 51. Chicago Bears: Ego Ferguson, DT LSU. I grade this pick a C. Bad value, but fills a need.

8:30 pm 50. San Diego Chargers(from Miami): Jeremiah Attaochu, LB/DE Georgia Tech. I grade this pick a B+. Not great value, but they needed a rusher.

8:27 pm 49. NY Jets: Jace Amaro, TE Texas Tech. I grade this pick B+. Great value, but a royal jerk according to scouts.

8:20 pm 48. Baltimore Ravens: Tim Jernigan, DT FSU. I grade this pick B. Not a good fit for their system.

8:14 pm 47. Washington Redskins: Trent Murphy, DE Stanford. I grade this pick a B+. Bye bye Orakpo

8:09 pm 46. Pittsburgh Steelers: Stephen Tuitt, DE Notre Dame. I grade this pick a B on value. Tuitt has some skills, but is limited. 34 DE might be a good place for him.

8:06pm 45. Seattle(from Detroit): Paul Richardson, WR colorado I grade this pick a D+. I like Richardson, but bad value.

7:59 pm 44. Buffalo(from St Louis): Cyrus Kouandjio, OT Alabama. I grade this pick a B-. Slow, some issues but powerful and talented.

7:58 pm 43. NY Giants: Weston Richburg, OC Colorado State. I grade this pick a B+. Richburg is a talented bull of an OC. Good value.

7:54 pm 42. Philadelphia(from Tennessee): Jordan Matthews, WR Vanderbilt. I grade this pick a B-. Decent prospect, a lot like Pierre Garcon. Some limitations.

7:48 PM 41. St Louis(from Buffalo): Lamarcus Joyner, DB Florida State. I grade this pick a C+. He can play, but undersized and they need an outside CB.

7:45 pm 40. Detroit(from Seattle): Kyle Van Noy, LB BYU. I grade this pick a C-. Van Noy does nothing for me. A low rent Shazier.

7:40 pm: 39. Jacksonville Jaguars: Marqise Lee, WR Southern Cal. I grade this pick an A. Lee is a major talent, but has some red flags.

7:37 PM: 38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE Washington. I grade this pick an A. ASJ is a very talented prospect, good blocker and red zone target.

7:30 pm. 37. Atlanta Falcons: Ra'Shede Hageman, DL Minnesota. I grade this pick a B. Solid prospect, but very raw.

7:26 pm: 36. Oakland Raiders: Derek Carr, QB Fresno State. I grade this pick a B+. I like Carr, but some concerns about him against big competition.

7:22 pm: 35. Cleveland Browns: Joel Bitonio, OL Nevada. I grade this pick a B. Solid pick up, good prospect. Why not a WR?

7:17 pm: 34. Dallas(from Washington): Demarcus Lawrence, LB Boise State. I grade this pick a B. He fits their scheme very well, but a steep price. A 3rd to move up 12 picks.

7:10 pm: 33. Houston Texans: Xavier Su'a-Filo, OG UCLA. I grade this pick an A. I like him. Versitile.

6:54 pm: Barring a surprise, Louis Nix should go #33 to Houston.

6:51 pm: ESPN is reporting that the Browns FO knew about Gordon's suspension for 2 weeks. The coaches found out 2 hours ago.

6:41 pm: Mary Joe Cabot, a great Browns beat writer, says that the Browns have known about Gordon's suspension for 2 weeks.

6:33 pm: Josh Gordon can still appeal his suspension, but its unlikely to yield anything.

6:26 pm: https://twitter.com/caplannfl/status/464894043609370624 Great point, but he has no value anymore.

6:17 pm: Clay: How does the potential Gordon suspension change/impact the Browns draft plans? Fox: They have to take a WR now at #35 overall. No choice.

6:13 pm: How does Marqise Lee not go to Cleveland now?

6.08pm: A source tells me that the Redskins are leaning towards trading down and taking a defender from 34. Probably DeMarcus Lawrence.

6.07pm: I feel for Manziel, he appears to just have lost Josh Gordon for the season. http://espn.go.com/espn/otl/story/_/id/10908822/josh-gordon-cleveland-browns-faces-season-long-suspension

6.03pm: Jesse: who is the big surprise name that goes today that noone most fans won't know. Fox: Dakota Dozier, OG Furman.

6.02pm: I would expect the 49ers to be very active tonight, especially at the top of the 2nd. Especially if Marqise Lee is available.

5.39pm: Jesse: when does the first running back come off the board. Fox: Tennessee needs one pretty badly.

5.38pm: @VKRatliff Donte Moncrief, team/rd/pick? Fox: Green Bay, 2nd, #53

5.37pm: Expect a run on OTs early in the 2nd.

5.37pm: The Raiders are hot after Derek Carr, expect a team who wants him to deal up to Washington.

5.36pm: Bills to trade WR Stevie Johnson to 49ers for a conditional 4th

5.36pm: The redskins are looking to deal down http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2014/05/09/washington-listening-to-offers-for-the-34th-pick/

5.36pm: Barring trades, expect the top 4 picks to go like this in the 2nd round. 33-Louis Nix, 34-Cyrus Kouandjio, 35-Marqise Lee and 36-Derek Carr.

5.35pm: The Pats are telling callers that Ryan Mallett isn't available in a trade.

5.34pm: https://twitter.com/FalconsJAdams/status/464827901742161921/photo/1 Can we draft him now?

5.33pm: The best available for rounds 2 and 3.

Derek Carr, QB Fresno State.

Why is he still here? He's got a big arm but struggled against good competition.

Xavier Su'a-Filo, OG UCLA:

Why is he still here? He really doesn't have a set NFL position, so he's treated as a guard stock-wise.

Marqise Lee, WR Southern Cal:

Why is he still here? Injury flag and a bad drop in production in 2013.

Antonio Richardson, OT Tennessee:

Why is he still here? Medical red flag on his knees.

Kony Ealy, DE Missouri:

Why is he still here? He's a prospect who's seen as a guy who "does everything well, but nothing great."

Ra'Shede Hageman, DL Minnesota:

Why is he still here? He's still learning football.

Louis Nix, NT Notre Dame:

Why is he still here? A medical red flag on his knee+weight issues

Gabe Jackson, OG Mississippi State:

Why is he still here? Weight issues plus a subpar combine.

Morgan Moses, OT Virginia:

Why is he still here? Very raw technically.

Jace Amaro, TE Texas Tech:

Why is he still here? Teams were turned off by his interviews.

5.32pm: More thoughts...

Moves that struck me as bad, but seem better the morning after:

1. The Steelers taking Ryan Shazier. I’m still no fan of Shazier, but in that system as a SS/ILB tweener, the Steelers can hide his problems. If they take a LT in the 2nd, then they did well.

2. The Giants taking Odell Beckham Jr. They need defensive line help in the 2nd, but Beckham is a great fit for their offense. Most of Eli’s INTs came throwing to the outside WR and Beckham will be an improvement even on Nicks.

3. The Bills giving up the farm for Sammy Watkins. I’m still no fan of Watkins, but in that offense with Manuel at Qb he could be a real star. I’ll reserve full judgement on the pick until I see where the first rounder they’re giving the browns ends up.

5.31pm: More thoughts...

The worst moves from Day 1:

1. The Rams taking Greg Robinson #2 overall, then announcing that he’ll play LG until Long is finished. Even putting aside the problems with taking Robinson, how does this make any sense? Trade down and take a OT/OG tweener then. If you’re not going to maximize the value of this pick, you screwed it up.

2. The Browns dancing around the draft all night long, then take Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel while picking up Buffalo’s 2015 first and fourth and giving up a 3rd in 2014. They didn’t do anything to improve this team really. They just reinforced the question marks, but that 1st in 2015 should be nice.

3. Bears taking Kyle Fuller. You can’t say that Clinton-Dix or Pryor wouldn’t have made more sense with this pick.

4. The Eagles trading back, picking up a 3rd and taking Marcus Smith at #26. Smith is an interesting rusher, but he’d probably would have been available with that 3rd rounder from Cleveland.

5. The Panthers passing on OTs and Marqise Lee for Kelvin Benjamin. They didn’t need a possession WR, they needed a burner deep and a LT. They’re now stuck with whatever leftovers there are in the late 2nd for both.

6. The Chiefs taking Dee Ford after dealing back. Tamba Hali is out of shape and is owed a ton of money in 2015, but they could have done much better. They could have gotten a similar prospect in the 3rd and filled one of their glaring needs with this pick.

5.30pm. So about last night. Some thoughts about last night...

The best moves from Day 1:

1. The Packers taking Haha Clinton-Dix. How good this move is cannot be understated. He starts tomorrow, was a great value pick and fills their biggest need.

2. The Vikings flipping a 4th round pick to move up 8 spots for Teddy Bridgewater. They loved them some Bridgewater and thought about taking him at #9 overall. They took their chances and got him at a cut rate price.

3. Juwan James to the Dolphins. He starts immediately, fills a major need and is good value.

4. The Rams taking Aaron Donald at 13. That defensive line is a terror now.

Fox: Oh yeah. Especially if Derek Carr is there at 34.

5.30pm Ryan: Anyone dumb enough to trade for the skins pick?

And we're back! Hi everyone! I'm Jon Fox, Vavel's resident Draft guru and over the course of the next few days, I'm going to be flapping my gums about the goings on in the NFL draft. I'll judge, Johnny Weir-style, every draft pick made, offer up my opinions on random draft topics and take your questions! Please use the hashtag #foxdraft on twitter if you want to ask one.