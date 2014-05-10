NFL Draft 2014 Live Commentary Round 4-7: Pick by Pick, Rumors and Results

Okay everyone. I think that's enough for this draft. Thanks to ya'll for sitting through my blather. I appreciate it!

5:43 pm: The Jaguars take Storm Johnson, RB UCF Central Florida. The kid has the drive to succeed in the NFL, but he has the fumbles and without a great RB tool to use.

5:26 pm: The Steelers take Daniel McCullers, DT Tennessee. Don't expect anything more from him than a space filler who can't be moved, but in sub packages around the goal line, he's perfect.

5:25 pm: The Jets take Tajh Boyd, QB Clemson. He has some major issues as a passer, but he has a big chip on his shoulder.

5:15 pm: The Texans take Jay Prosch, FB Auburn. Amazing run blocker who drove that spread running game. They'll find a way to use him.

5:03 pm: the Jets and Cowboys both have over 5 picks left each.

4:56 pm: Antonio Richardson, OT Tennessee probably won't be drafted or signed as a UDFA. He coudn't pass any physical due to his knees reportedly being shot.

4:21 pm: The Steelers take Jordan Zumwalt, LB UCLA. A really nice pick, he's a developmental guy but the talent is obvious. Teams were worried that he was a product of playing next to Barr.

4:11 pm: The Rams take EJ Gaines, CB Missouri. A smart, tough CB who shut down Mike Evans last year despite the size difference.

4:07 pm: The Redskins take Lache Seastrunk, RB Baylor. A burner for that Gruden offense, they just have teach him how to catch the ball.

3:58 pm: The Vikings take Antone Exum, S Virginia Tech. A FS/CB tweener who can hit. Perfect for that defense.

3:50 pm: the Titans take Zach Mettenberger, QB LSU. Long term back issues dropped him, also character concerns.

3:42 pm: the Packers take Jared Abbrederis, WR Wisconsin. A Wes Welker clone, he gave all sorts of high talent CB fits. Just bad physical tools.

3:33 pm: The Steelers take Wesley Johnson, OT, Vanderbilt. He needs work, but he handled Clowney well in 2013. Smart leader. I really like this pick for them.

3:28 pm: The Dolphins take Jordan Tripp, OLB, Montana. Tripp is a hard worker/STer. Smart and tough.

3:23 pm: The Saints take another lottery ticket: Ronald Powell, LB Florida. He's got skills, but injuries and bad coaching kept him from reaching his potential.

3:17 pm: The Saints take Vinnie Sunseri, S Alabama. A field general who blew out his knee midseason. Smart and tough when healthy.

3:13 pm: can the league rule that McCarron and Manziel have to face off once a season?

3:11 pm: The Bengals take A.J. McCarron, QB Alabama. Teams liked him, but his attitude turned off a lot of teams.

3:09 pm: The Chiefs take Aaron Murray, Qb UGA. He just doesn't have the arm strength to make it.

2:56 pm: The Cardinals took Ed Stinson, DE Alabama. He's only a 5 tech who can hold an edge, but they need that depth wise.

2:56 pm: Jimbo Fisher sounds like he was a failed Steve Spurrier cloning project

2:54 pm: the Jaguars take Chris Smith, LB/DE Arkansas. He's a relentless edge rusher for Bradley's LEO spot. Great value.

2:37 pm: Cyril Richardson, OL Baylor goes to Buffalo. I guess they wanted more slow footed OLmen? Remind me not to invest in a buffet in the buffalo area with him and Kouandjio headed there.

2:31 pm: The 49ers take Aaron Lynch, DE South Florida. He has the talent, but he's his own worst enemy. Lazy on and off the field, a jerk and a locker room lawyer. But this is a perfect lottery ticket pick.

2:19 pm: David Yankey, OL Stanford goes to Minnesota. He's probably an OG in the NFL, but scouts didn't like him.

2:14 pm: Telvin Smith, LB/SS FSU goes to Jacksonville. He's not Kam Chancellor 2.0, but he might do a good impression.

2:03 pm: the Patriots take Cameron Fleming, OL Stanford. Big and smart, but he doesn't have a true position in the NFL.

2:02 pm: the Falcons take Prince Shembo, LB Notre Dame. One thing he needs to work on: knowing when a woman consents to sex.

1:56 pm: The Jets take Dakota Dozier, OG Furman. Small school guy with some real skills, but teams were worried about the level of competition he faced.

1:50 pm: The Texans take Tom Savage, Qb Pittsburgh off the board. HIs "drop" stops. Or rather, Gil Brandt was pushing someone no one wanted.

1:48 pm: The Ravens take Brent Urban, DE UVA. They're reloading on the Dline with him and Jernigan.

1:39 pm: The Patriots take a good one in James White, Rb Wisconsin. He can't be a main back, but he just did everything well. But what he doesn't do is fumble the ball...

1:33 pm: Pierre Desir goes to Cleveland. Very talented and long for a CB.

1:25 pm: the Chiefs take DeAnthony Thomas, RB Oregon. Andy Reid likes his RB/WR tweeners, doesn't he.

1:11 pm: The Packers take Carl Bradford, LB Arizona State: He needs a lot of work, but the talent and physical ability are there. Size is an issue also.

1:05 pm: The Bryant pick by the Steelers is a great example of the lottery ticket pick that teams should be doing. If he busts, BFD. If you get something from him, then you did very well.

1:01 pm: The Steelers take Martavius Bryant, WR Clemson. Big, fast but disappointing production.

12:59 pm: The Bears take Ka'Deem Carey, RB Arizona. Smart player but bad physical traits and some character issues.

12:48 pm: The Eagles dealt Bryce Brown the the Buffalo Bills for two future picks.

12:46 pm: The Jags take Aaron Colvin. He would have been a top 50 pick if he didn't blow out his knee at the senior bowl.

12:44 pm: The Giants take Andre Williams, RB Boston College. Great pick, he won't disappoint there.

12:41 pm: The Titans take Daquan Jones. He'll play the 5 for them, great value pick.

12:34 pm: Duke Uni has a player taken before Georgia and Texas do. Wow.

12:33 pm: Just go ahead and get Cassius Marsh a lawyer now Pete.

12:23 pm: And the 49ers take Bruce Ellington. Great pick.

12:19 pm: The Pats should take Bruce Ellington here.

12:14 pm: Atlanta takes their new J. Rodgers in Devonta Freeman.

12:10 pm: The Redskins took Bashaud Breeland. Smart player, but very slow. Maybe a FS.

12:07 pm: The Eagles took Sammy Watkins' little brother Jaylen.

11:55 am: Also, speaking of that, the winners today will be the teams that take chances. This isn't a day for taking the safe pick that will contribute on special teams. Take the guy with red flags and risk but you know has talent.

11:54 am: Just a reminder guys, I'm not going to be commenting on every pick today. I'll be doing the picks that stand out to me-good and bad.

11:48 am: The Panthers' GM is overseeing the draft from a hotel conference room so he can keep his promise to his son to go to his graduation.

11:46 am: Gil Brandt is still out there pushing Tom Savage. Nevermind that no one in the league agrees with him. Still.

11:26 am: the main reason that AJ McCarron hasn't been drafted yet, according to Schefter, is that he rubbed everyone on the wrong way in pre-draft interviews.

11:06 am: Expect the Ravens to take Michael Sam later today.

11:05 am Andrew: Is Keith McGill an option in the 4th for Skins. Fox: I think that they like Tre Boston more. McGill is just too stiff and that's why he's dropping.

10:59 am: Eric: Where does Tajh Boyd go? Fox: 7th round. Despite Tajh's confidence that he would be a top 3 QB taken in this draft, teams just don't like what they see with him. Someone will take a flyer on him, but not for awhile.

10:52 am: Expect the Redskins to go RB with one of their two first picks today.

10:39 am: Who needs to do work and what do they need? Well, if you're looking for need here, your team is in trouble. Today, after the early 4th round is all about lottery tickets. Roll the dice and see if you find a guy who can contribute but the guys have to be a position that could possibly see playing time ever. As for the first 10-12 picks of the 4th round, the Patriots could really stand to jump up into these picks and take Bruce Ellington. The Steelers could also stand to jump up and take James Hurst as a developmental LT of the future. The Redskins could use a FS like Tre Boston or Vinnie Sunseri.

10:38 am: Jeff: why is Tom Savage still available? Fox: Because Gil brandt was the only one pushing his skills. The league didn't think much of him.

10:35 am: So let's discuss the elephant in the room. Will Michael Sam get drafted? I lean towards yes in the 7th round. I don't think it will be a social decision to draft him, it will be on football skills. Sam didn't flash a lot of skill in the workouts/combine, but that tape of his speaks for itself.

10:32 am: In each conference, which three teams have done the best in each conference

AFC:

Houston: Clowney, Su'a-Filo, Nix and Federowicz. There is a legitimate criticism about not taking a QB, but I don't think that they care at all. No matter who they take, they'll be a <4 win team in 2014. Loading up on one side of the ball and the lines is a smart strategy.

Miami: Juwan James, Billy Turner and Jarvis Landry. A very impressive haul for the Phins. They solidified their biggest issue, the offensive line. And got a tough chain mover in Landry. Tannehill is out of excuses.

Oakland: I can't believe that I'm writing this, but Khalil Mack, Derek Carr and Gabe Jackson is quite a haul for a team in need of talent.

NFC:

Washington: The Skins wanted Morgan Moses at 34. They wanted him badly. Instead, they dealt down with Dallas, picked up Orakpo's replacement in Trent Murphy and took Moses at 66. Then took a nasty OG in Spencer Long with Dallas' 3rd.

Green Bay: Thompson had a mandate to fill holes. While he still hasn't filled the ILB one, they got Haha Clinton-Dix for FS, Devante Adams for the 3rd WR spot and depth later on.

Minnesota: They got an edge rusher/LB in Anthony Barr. They got the QB that they wanted in Teddy Bridgewater for the price of a 4th round pick to move up 8 spots for him. Then they added Scott Critchon and Jerick McKinnon to be good depth for their starters. Quality work.

10:31 am: My best available..

Antonio Richardson, OT Tennessee.

Why has he dropped? Medical concerns.

Bruce Ellington, WR South Carolina:

Why has he dropped? A classic "guy who has a lot of good NFL tools, but not a great one."

Lache Seastrunk, RB Baylor:

Why has he dropped? Not overwhelmingly fast in the combine/pro days. Teams also thought he was a product of the system.

Zach Mettenberger, QB LSU:

Why has he dropped? One year wonder, ACL tear, a lot of off the field concerns.

Cameron Fleming, OL Stanford:

Why has he dropped? Too stiff for tackle, too small for Guard.

Ahmad Dixon, S Baylor:

Why has he dropped? Not really a SS or FS. Goes for the big hit too much.

Anthony Steen, OG Alabama:

Why has he dropped? Undersized without great quickness.

Jared Abbrederis, WR Wisconsin:

Why has he dropped? Teams don't see Welker in him.

Anthony Johnson, DT LSU:

Why has he dropped? Ego Ferguson had an obvious NFL tool. Johnson just has "potential."

Marcus Roberson, CB Florida:

Why has he dropped? Awful combine.

Andre Williams, RB Boston College:

Why has he dropped? He has a lot of carries on his body already.

Shayne Skov, LB Stanford:

Why has he dropped? Slow, bad combine with some medical concerns.

Chris Smith, LB/DE Arkansas:

Why has he dropped? One position limited, but doesn't have the full skill set for that position.

Vinnie Sunseri, S Alabama:

Why has he dropped? Teams are very concerned that his knee injury will always limit him.

DaQuan Jones, DT Penn State

Why has he dropped? Some big concerns about his effort/motor.

10:30 am: Today, we're changing things up a bit.I'm not going to cover and jduge every pick. I'm going to comment on every pick, take more questions and generally discuss the draft.

And we're back! Hi everyone! I'm Jon Fox, Vavel's resident Draft guru and over the course of the next few days, I'm going to be flapping my gums about the goings on in the NFL draft. I'll judge, Johnny Weir-style, the draft picks made and offer up my opinions on random draft topics with also taking your questions! Please use the hashtag #foxdraft on twitter if you want to ask one.