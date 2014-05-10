NFL Draft 2014 Live Commentary Round 4-7: Pick by Pick, Rumors and Results
Welcome To The 2014 NFL Draft (VAVEL USA)
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

Okay everyone. I think that's enough for this draft. Thanks to ya'll for sitting through my blather. I appreciate it!

5:43 pm: The Jaguars take Storm Johnson, RB UCF Central Florida. The kid has the drive to succeed in the NFL, but he has the fumbles and without a great RB tool to use. 