Taking A Closer Look At The New York Jets In Training Camp

The 2013 New York Jets were a total conundrum.

Geno Smith was a turnover machine as a rookie, and the offense as a whole was miserable. But they did run the ball nicely. The defense led by Pro Bowl DE Muhammad Wilkerson and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Sheldon Richardson, was stout against the run. But departed veteran Antonio Cromartie and rookie Dee Milliner were often terrible in coverage.

The team was 8-8, contended for a playoff spot, and looked at times like a very good team. However, when they lost, they lost big. On the season they were outscored by 97 points, which was worse than the point differential for the 4-12 Atlanta Falcons.

So what to make of the 2014 Jets?

With training camp in full swing in Courtland, NY, here are a few early impressions.

The offense should be drastically improved. Eric Decker is most likely more of a #2 than a #1 as a wide receiver, but he is better than anything they had last season. Younger receivers on the Jets are already learning and commenting on what a skilled route runner he is.

Speaking of young receivers, the staff is hoping that among rookies Shaq Evans and Jalen Saunders, a solid compliment to Decker emerges. Thus far, neither has distinguished themselves, but it is still early in camp.

Chris Johnson may never return to the for that made him a 2,000 yard rusher, but he should help the passing offense and provide a nice compliment to bruising inside runner Chris Ivory. Word out of camp is that the Jets are expecting a similar impact to the one they got early on from a rejuvenated LaDainian Tomlinson a few years back.

Rookie second round draft pick tight end Jace Amaro, though banged up, looks like a serious weapon. In addition, fellow tight end Zach Zudfeld, whom New York picked up off the scrap heap from the Patriots of all places, is also having a very nice camp.

Up front, Oday Oboushi has turned heads as a second year player at guard, in particular in how he has handled Sheldon Richardson in practice. Fellow guard Brian Winters has also been a revelation.

More important than all of the above however, is the development of Smith. Rex Ryan will not admit it yet, but his presence has relegated Michael Vick to the backup quarterback spot. Smith played well at the conclusion of 2013 and early on in camp he appears to have built off the late season momentum. He has the raw talent to be "the guy," if he can cut down his mental mistakes (it would be hard not to).

It is a tell tale sign that he is already getting the majority of the first team snaps. Still, the Jets will not likely hang their hat on outscoring many opponents this season. Like any Ryan coached team, they will go as far as their defense takes them.

So far in camp, the defense is holding up nicely.

Up front, few teams in the NFL can match the talent of the Jets on defense. Muhammad Wilkerson has gotten better each of his four years in the NFL. In 2014, he will continue looking to refine his game. It is hard not to look Richardson and be amazed how a man that big can move that well. His second year promises to be even better than his first. Those two are not alone on the defensive line.

Damon "Snacks" Harrison played at a near Pro Bowl level in 2013 as a run stopping nose tackle. Quentin Coples was banged up last season, but came on strong at season's end. If he can find the form that made him a former first round pick, the Jets front four might be an elite one.

David Harris and Demario Davis are not the fastest inside linebackers, but both play smart and within themselves.

However, just like the offense, the biggest question about the defense in Courtland centers on the progress of a second year player.

Dee Milliner is being counted on the make a huge leap over his first season the NFL. The second year defensive from Alabama is having a nice camp, but until he shows himself to be a lockdown corner in the regular season, he will remain the biggest question mark on a very good defense.

Despite the dependence on a couple of guys who have yet to earn their stripes in the league, the Jets are a confident bunch. The feeling of this team is one that can contend for a playoff spot, even in a hotly contested AFC.

They are by no means a sure thing, but if Smith and Milliner can be the players Ryan and general manager John Idzik are counting on them to become, New York might just turn back the clock to 2009 and 2010 when they were knocking on the door of a conference title.