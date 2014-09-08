Ray Rice Released And Suspended Indefinitely By NFL After New Video Released

Roger Goodell has a lot of egg on his face after the release of the latest Ray Rice video. Ray Rice was given just a two game suspension to start the NFL season off. There was already an outcry for a much stiffer sentence, back when the public had only seen Ray Rice drag his fiancée out of the hotel elevator.

Now, the latest leaked video shows Ray Rice attacking his fiancée and knocking her out with a left cross. He then drags her body out of the elevator. It is an absolute disgusting scene displayed in the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JD0Hw4VYhc&feature=youtu.be

The Baltimore Ravens took the lead and released Ray Rice on Monday. The NFL has suspended him indefinitely. In a press release, they have also said that if Ray Rice is to ever play again, he will have to apply for reinstatement. That appears to be a long time from now.

Going forward the NFL will have all eyes on them as more disputes hit the news in the future. It's very rare that video evidence will be available in future cases. How they respond when there is very little evidence will be scrutinized by everybody.

The NFL released this statement:

"We requested from law enforcement any and all information about the incident, including video from inside the elevator. The video was not made available until to us and no one in our office has seen it until today."

The Baltimore Ravens organization also says that they did not see it until today. The fact remains that the original video showed enough for at least a suspension of much longer than two games. Everybody failed all along the way. Ray Rice, the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL and, above all, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Now, we will wait for Goodell to impose a penalty on himself.

With all of this new evidence a groundswell started once again for Ray Rice's head on a platter. These are uncharted waters, since there has already been a penalty put out by the league. Since there were not any details released about the incident and what Rice and Goodell discussed, it is unclear what can be done legally from all sides.

If Roger Goodell knew what really happened in that elevator, Ray Rice was given the lightest sentence in the history of any league, ever! Two games? Colts owner Jim Irsay received six games for a DUI. Wes Welker and many others received four games for violating the PED policy. This was a violent act with video evidence on a defenseless woman.

He should have received a minimum of an eight game suspension. Sure, in a domestic dispute, there is always going to be he said / she said. And the new policy has a first-time offender receiving six games. A second time offender is supposed to receive a lifetime ban with the ability to appeal.

We all know that there will be loopholes and court battles in the the future, but today the focus is on the Ray Rice case. Roger Goodell owes all of the NFL and it's fans, a press conference and a detailed explanation of how he arrived at the decision that two games was fitting for such a heinous crime. And he owes it to them now.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, you are on the clock.