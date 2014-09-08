Ray Rice Released And Suspended Indefinitely By NFL After New Video Released

Roger Goodell has a lot of egg on his face after the release of the latest Ray Rice video. Ray Rice was given just a two game suspension to start the NFL season off. There was already an outcry for a much stiffer sentence, back when the public had only seen Ray Rice drag his fiancée out of the hotel elevator.

Now, the latest leaked video shows Ray Rice attacking his fiancée and knocking her out with a left cross. He then drags her body out of the elevator. It is an absolute disgusting scene displayed in the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JD0Hw4VYhc&feature=youtu.be