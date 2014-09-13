Denver Broncos Host Kansas City Chiefs In Week 2 AFC West Matchup

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

Week 2 - 09/14/14

Time: 2:25 PM MDT

TV: CBS

Location: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Line (Bovada): Broncos -13

2014 Record

Kansas City Chiefs

Overall:

0-1 (T-2nd, AFC West)

Home:

0-1

Road:

0-0

Denver Broncos

Overall:

1-0 (1st, AFC West)

Home:

1-0

Road:

0-0

Head-To-Head Record

Regular Season:

Broncos lead 51-45

Playoffs:

Broncos lead 1-0 (01/04/1998, Broncos defeat Chiefs 14-10 in AFC Divisional Playoff at Arrowhead Stadium)

At Denver:

Broncos lead 33-15

Notes:

The Broncos have won the last four games against the Chiefs, outscoring Kansas City 117-57.

Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe returns from Week 1 suspension.

Chiefs are 2-6 in last eight games (including playoffs).

The Broncos will see former defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson on the other side of the ball. Vickerson, released by the Broncos at the end of preseason, was signed by the Chiefs and will see action against his former team on Sunday.

Last Time Met:

12/01/13 at Kansas City. Broncos won 39-33 as Peyton Manning connected with Eric Decker for four of his five touchdowns in the game. Manning finished the day 22-of-35 for 403 yards, 5 TD, and 2 INT. Montee Ball rushed 13 times for 117 yards and Eric Decker caught eight passes for a career-high 174 yards and 5 TD.

12/01/13-Week 13 1 2 3 4 Total Broncos 0 14 14 7 35 Chiefs 7 14 0 7 28

Injuries were beginning to take their toll on the Broncos defense as three defensive starters were absent and on offense tight end Julius Thomas was out of the lineup. Injuries would haunt the Broncos, especially on defense, through the Super Bowl.

The Broncos special teams had a letdown in the game as they allowed Knile Davis to set a franchise record for the Chiefs with an 108 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Chiefs took a 21-7 lead in the second quarter following Manning's second interception of the day. The Broncos would then go on a 28-0 run before the Chiefs would score again.

The Chiefs were down 35-28 in the fourth quarter and proceeded to go on a drive that took them deep into Broncos territory. Facing a fourth-and-4 at the Denver 13-yard line with only 1:51 remaining, an anxious Manning looked on from the sideline as Smith went back to throw. Instead of going for the first down, Smith threw a pass to Dwayne Bowe in the endzone that was knocked away by Mike Adams to preserve the win.

The win moved the Broncos to 10-2 and gave them control of the AFC West for the rest of the season.

2013 Week 13 Broncos - Chiefs Game Stats Broncos Chiefs First Downs 25 27 Total Plays 66 67 Total Yards 535 432 Yards Per Play 8.1 6.7 Total Drives 12 11 Passing 403 293 Rushing 132 159 Red Zone (Made-Att) 3-3 3-5 Penalties 10-75 9-102 Turnovers 2 1 Time of Possession 28:04 31:56

2013 Week 13 Broncos - Chiefs Team Leaders Passing C/ATT YDS TD INT Sacks QBR RTG Peyton Manning 22/35 403 5 2 0 97.2 118.2 Alex Smith 26/42 293 2 1 0 64.6 88.7 Rushing CAR YDS AVG TD LG Montee Ball 13 117 9.0 0 45 Jamaal Charles 19 93 4.9 1 15 Receiving REC YDS AVG TD LG TGTS Eric Decker 8 174 21.8 4 42 12 Dwayne Bowe 3 56 18.7 0 24 7 Tackles TOT SOLO Sacks Mike Adams 6 6 0 Derrick Johnson 9 9 0 Interceptions INT YDS TD Wesley Woodyard 1 0 0 Marcus Cooper 1 20 0

2014 Stats:

Last Game

Chiefs: 09/07/14 vs Tennessee Titans. Lost 26-10 as Alex Smith committed three turnovers and Andy Reid inexplicably limited Jamaal Charles to just seven carries for 19 yards. With Charles a non-factor, the Titans defense keyed on Smith, smothering the Chiefs offense. The Chiefs didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Broncos: 09/07/14 - Indianapolis Colts. Won 31-24 as Broncos took a 24-7 lead at halftime. Offense became conservative in second half while Colts kicked their offense into gear to outscore Denver 17-7. The Broncos defense made two goal line stands to hold the Colts to three points. Broncos first round draft pick, cornerback Cody Latimer batted away Andrew Luck's 4th down pass on their final drive to secure the victory.

Starters:

2014 NFL Rankings Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos Passing Yards 25 (178) 10 (259) Rushing Yards 27 (67) 19 (102) OPP. Passing Yards 19 (243) 30 (354) OPP. Rushing Yards 26 (162) 4 (54)

2014 Team Leaders Passing C/ATT PCT YDS TD INT Sacks QBR Alex Smith 19/35 54.3 202 1 3 4 45.2 Peyton Manning 22/36 61.1 269 3 0 1 111.9 Rushing CAR YDS AVG TD LG Alex Smith 6 36 6.0 0 17 Montee Ball 23 67 2.9 1 15 Receiving REC YDS AVG TD LG TGTS Donnie Avery 7 84 12 0 25 13 Julius Thomas 7 104 14.9 3 35 8 Tackles TOT SOLO Sacks Eric Berry 15 14 0 Brandon Marshall 10 8 Interceptions INT YDS TD N/A Rahim Moore 2 17 0

What To Look For As The Broncos Take On The Chiefs:

Broncos Offense Must Keep Pushing On The Pedal

Coming into the season the Broncos wanted to be a team that played mean and tough. They also need to learn how to keep their foot on the necks of their opponents till the last second is ticked off the clock.

The Broncos shot out to a 24-7 halftime lead before they put the offense on cruise control, allowing the Colts to mount a comeback that forced the defense to make a game saving play in the final minutes of the game. Andrew Luck has a reputation for the comeback yet the Broncos slowed things down with a lead. It almost cost them a home loss, they can't do the same thing twice.

The Chiefs offense isn't as capable as the Colts, but they still have the ability to mount a comeback. The Broncos need to keep the pressure on opposing defenses and take away any sliver of hope the opposition has for a comeback.

Containing Running Back Jamaal Charles

Unless Andy Reid makes the same mistake two weeks in a row, Jamaal Charles should once again be the dual threat coming out of the backfield and catching the ball that the Broncos have had to deal with since 2008. Last season he averaged 4.9 yards a carry against the Broncos defense.

Last Sunday against the Titans, Charles rushed just seven times for 19 yards. Alex Smith was the leading rusher with six carries for 36 yards, his lowest total since 2012. For the Chiefs to have any hope of success this season they must once again feature Charles in their offense.

Charles will be facing a revamped Denver defense on Sunday. It will be up to linebackers Nate Irving and Brandon Marshall to shoulder much of the burden in stopping the Chiefs' running back with assistance from T.J. Ward, who will slide down from the safety position on running plays.

Chiefs Offensive Line Versus The Broncos Pass Rush

The Chiefs are hurting on their offensive line. Right tackle Jeff Allen is out following elbow surgery, Eric Fisher continues to struggle even after being moved back to his original position at left tackle, and Ryan Harris is far from being a solid replacement at right tackle.

With the problems that are plaguing the Chiefs offensive line, it is going to be difficult dealing with the Broncos pass rush provided by Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware. Alex Smith will need to get rid of the ball quickly in order to avoid the oncoming rush. With the return of Dwayne Bowe, Smith will have one of his more reliable receivers available. If he is unable to get rid of the ball, it will be up to Smith to use his scrambling ability to evade the oncoming pass rush.

Realigned Broncos Offensive Line Faces Their First Real Test

The Chiefs defense isn't as potent as last year but they still possess two good pass rushers in linebackers Justin Houston and Tamba Hall. Left tackle Ryan Clady should be able to deal effectively with Hall. The battle to look will be between Houston and last year's replacement at left tackle, Chris Clark, who is now at right tackle. Clark played well last year in place of the injured Clady and earned the right to stay on the line.

Houston sacked Jake Locker twice last week and it will be up to Clark to slow him down. Clark will be aided by the fact that Manning is able to get rid of the ball in less than two seconds. Clark needs to be on his game to keep Houston away from Manning.

Who Has The Advantage? Chiefs Broncos Explanation Passing the ball X Without Wes Welker for another week, the Broncos are still loaded in the passing game and Demaryius Thomas is focused on having a big game after three drops in Week 1. Jake Locker picked the Chiefs secondary apart, what do you think Peyton Manning will do? Running the ball X Jamaal Charles is one of the best running backs in the league who is also a pass-catching threat. Pass Rush X Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware are one of the top pass rushing duos in the NFL. Secondary X The Chiefs struggled against the secondary of the Titans with just 245 yards. Alex Smith will be throwing against a far better secondary with Aqib Talib and Chris Harris at the corners and safeties Rahim Moore (2 interceptions in Week 1) and T.J. Ward. Dwayne Bowe is back for the Chiefs and will need to have a great day against Talib for the Chiefs passing game to have success. Special Teams X X The special teams pretty much break even. How even are the special teams. The teams have brothers Colquitt at punter along with rookies at kicker and returner. Coaching X John Fox has led the Broncos well, steering them to three straight division titles and a trip to the Super Bowl. The Broncos appear loaded for a fourth division title and a return trip to the big game. Andy Reid made alot out of what he had last year in turning a 2-14 team around. However, this year he mismanaged his personnel in Week 1 and with the injuries they have suffered, seem headed for a down year.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Name Position Injury Status Husain Abdullah DB Quad Probable Jeff Allen OL Elbow Out Eric Berry S Heel/Quad Probable Dwayne Bowe WR Quad Probable Marcus Cooper CB Ankle Probable Tamba Hall LB Ankle/Knee Probable Frankie Hammond WR Shoulder Probable Junior Hemingway WR Hip Probable Eric Kush OL Shoulder Probable Josh Martin LB.DE Quad Probable De'Anthony Thomas RB/ST Hamstring Out Albert Wilson WR Ankle Probable

Denver Broncos Injury Report Name Position Injury Status David Bruton Jr. S Shoulder Questionable Ryan Clady T Foot Probable Ben Garland G Ankle Doubtful Chris Harris Jr. CB Knee Probable Nate Irving LB Knee Probable Manny Ramirez C Back Probable Danny Trevathan LB Knee Out DeMarcus Ware DE Thigh Probable Kayvon Webster CB Ankle Probable

Standings