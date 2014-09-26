Jameis Winston's Draft Stock Analysis

In case you missed it two Saturdays ago, Jameis Winston - who was suspended for an off the field incident which he then reportedly lied to the coaches about - came out on the field in full uniform and pads appearing to think that he could play against Clemson. Jimbo Fisher later claimed that they had a “misunderstanding” but if you look at Jimbo’s face in the GIF below, he doesn’t appear to think it was a small misunderstanding.

The question that has been out there in the ether is “how will this affect his draft stock?” This finally got voice in the form of Tony Dungy who came out and said “I wouldn’t draft him.” Does the rest of the league feel this way?

Absolutely not. Someone will draft him in the first round unless there are more questions about his ability than his maturity.

Does he have a good chance to become a top three pick? Absolutely not. When asked about Winston’s draft stock a current NFL scout spoke off the record to VAVEL USA: “We don’t foresee a need at QB for a few years, but if we did I would recommend that we took him off our board all together until our security guys checked and rechecked his past. He’s shown that he can’t make good decisions and that worries me.” When asked about if his talent level would give him the benefit of the doubt with teams come draft day, he continued: “He has a lot of talent, but he hasn’t shown me that he’s another Andrew Luck and he doesn’t have the dual threat that someone like Cam Newton or Griffin brings. When I look him in the pocket, I see Philip Rivers with less polish and more red flags. And he would need to sit for a couple years like Rivers did in San Diego.”

No matter how many other scouts around the league agree or disagree with him, there’s going to be one team (cough cough, Oakland, cough cough) who talks themselves into taking Winston high - unless there’s another QB prospect who takes the conundrum off their hands. Winston is still a blue chip level prospect and no matter if the NFL cracks down with a one strike and you’re out policy for troublemakers, that will get him a chance. Whether it gets him a career in the NFL is another question.