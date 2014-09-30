Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Percentages taken from NFL.com

WR Brandon LaFell (0.9% owned) – After a breakout performance on Monday Night Football it looks like he may be the Patriots X receiver moving forward. It also helps that both Kenbrell Thompkins and Aaron Dobson were scratched. He is worth owning in all leagues just based solely on his potential to be Brady’s new weapon in the offense. The Pats will rebound, don’t worry.

RB Lorenzo Taliaferro (7.8% owned) Why is he still available? Beats me. After saying they would ease Bernard Pierce back into the lineup they gave him a total of 0 carries. Instead giving Taliaferro 15, which he turned into 58 yards and a touchdown. Pick him up before he secures the starting role for good!

WR Marvin Jones (10.3% owned) – After injury his foot in the offseason he is set to return in Week 5, even if he sits out one more week he needs to be added now! Don’t forget upon his return he will be the #2 WR in the Bengals’ offense, an offense in which he scored 10 touchdowns last season.

QB Eli Manning (16.6% owned) – He has thrown multiple touchdowns in 3-straight weeks and is going up against 3 of the leagues worst defenses the next few weeks (Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas) Dallas has looked better but we don’t buy it just yet. He will put up points and is an excellent Bye week fill-in or injury replacement.

WR Davante Adams (0.6% owned) – After Jarrett Boykin was a healthy scratch Sunday Adams didn’t do much (2 REC | 18 YDS) what he has done though is secure the #3 WR role in an explosive offense. He will be boom or bust every week, but is a great plug and play option when needed.

WR Devin Hester (15.8% owned) – After the Bears decided he wasn’t the explosive playmaker anymore Hester has proven them wrong. He has scored double-digit fantasy point in 3 out 4 weeks so far this season and looks like he will be a big part of the Falcons game plan from week-to-week.

RB Donald Brown (38.9% owned) – Yes he had a bad week but the Chargers won’t be airing it out like that every game. As long as Ryan Mathews remains out Brown will continue to eat up a load of touches, 14 more in Week 4. If he is available he’s probably a better flex play than your current player in that position. Doesn’t need to be pretty to work!

RB Travaris Cadet (0.1% owned) – The Saints surprisingly used Cadet on most passing downs in Week 4 and boy did he look explosive. He caught 6 of 6 targets for 59 yards and if he continues to be utilized like this he will inherit the gap left by Darren Sproles’ departure. Sneaky player to pick up before everyone else in your league figures out who he is.

One player not to bite on: RB Jerick McKinnon, don’t believe the hype he will still be a change-of-pace back in Minnesota and isn’t worth wasting an early waiver claim on.