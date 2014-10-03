Denver Broncos Release Matt Prater

The Denver Broncos announced on Friday that they have released kicker Matt Prater. Prater, who set a NFL record with a 64-yard field goal last season, was set to return on Monday from a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

When asked if the decision to release Prater was related to his suspension, head coach John Fox would only say that it was related to on-field issues, particularly kicker Brandon McManus and his performance in the first three games of the season, going 3-for-3 in field goals and 14-of-16 kickoffs for touchbacks.

"Any time you make football decisions in an organization, especially [someone] that's been with you for a period of time like Matt, it's always difficult,'' Fox. "It's always a football decision, what's going to give us the best chance in our opinion. We wish Matt nothing but the best moving forward. Part of it was evaluating Brandon."

The Broncos traded a 7th round draft pick to the New York Giants to acquire McManus following the NFL's announcement of Prater's suspension. McManus was set to be released by the Giants after losing out to veteran Josh Brown. The Philadelphia Eagles were known to be interested in the 23 year old McManus, pushing the Broncos to pull the trigger on the trade.

It's a risk for a Super Bowl contender to trade away their most effective kicker in franchise history to go with a rookie who in three games hasn't kicked a field goal longer than 24 yards. McManus does possess a strong leg, but he has yet to show it on the field.

"You take the leap of faith in a lot of personnel decisions," said Fox. "I've been very impressed with him, he's got great potential, he's a great young kicker. We feel really good, and part of any football decision [is], you go with who you think gives you the best chance.''

Despite Fox's contention that Prater's release was for football reasons only, it's hard to not notice that the Broncos will be saving close to $2 million by making the switch to McManus. Prater was set to make $2.2 million once he was reinstated while McManus is making the league minimum of $420,000.

The Broncos have been hit with several front office and player suspensions over the last two seasons. The release of Prater, who was the Broncos longest tenured player, also sends a message that the organization will use a heavier hand in dealing with players who run afoul with league policy.

This Sunday, the 2-1 Denver Broncos host the 3-0 Arizona Cardinals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.