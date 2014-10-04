Broncos Face Tough Test With Undefeated Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals - Denver Broncos

Week 5 - 10/05/14

Time: 2:05 PM MDT

TV: FOX

Location: Sports Authority Field

Line: Broncos -7.5 (Bovada)

The undefeated Arizona Cardinals head into Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon to take on the AFC Champion Denver Broncos. The Cardinals, leaders in the NFC West, bring the #2 scoring defense with them to face off against the NFL's all-time scoring offense.

The Cardinals are looking to maintain their lead over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. A win over the Broncos on the road would elevate the Cardinals into contender status in the NFC. The Cardinals have been able to fashion a 3-0 record despite injuries to key defensive players and starting quarterback Carson Palmer.

The Broncos find themselves a 1/2 game behind the San Diego Chargers in the AFC West and in need of a win to keep pace in a division they have won over the last three years. With a revamped defense that has so far led the team over the first three games of the season, the Broncos will be looking for a consistent offensive attack that they are more accustomed to.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan returns for the Broncos after a broken knee sidelined him to begin the season. Brandon Marshall filled in well, leading the team in tackles. With Trevathan back the defense will finally be at full strength.

2014 Record

Denver Broncos

Overall:

2-1 (2nd, AFC West)

Home:

2-0

Road:

0-1

Arizona Cardinals

Overall:

3-0 (1st, NFC West)

Home:

2-0

Road:

1-0

Head-To-Head Record

Regular Season:

Broncos lead 7-1-1

Playoffs:

Have never met in the postseason.

At Denver:

Broncos lead 4-0

Last Time Met:

12/12/10 at Arizona. The Broncos lost 43-13 in what would become a 4-12 season, resulting in the firing of Josh McDaniels as head coach with four games remaining in the season. It was the first game for interim head coach Eric Studesville. The win by the Cardinals snapped their seven game losing streak and marked quarterback John Skeltons' NFL debut. It was also the first and only win over the Broncos in Arizona's franchise history. The Broncos turned the ball over six times, three coming on interceptions of quarterback Kyle Orton.

2014 Stats:

Last Game

Broncos

09/21/14 at Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos lost 26-20 in overtime as their offense struggled for much of the game until they came to life in the fourth quarter, down 17-3. The Broncos would score two touchdowns and convert a 2-point conversion in the quarter to send the game into overtime. The Broncos would never see the ball in overtime as Russell Wilson drove the Seahawks down the field, converting first downs with his legs as well as his arm, for a game winning touchdown.

Cardinals

09/21/14 - San Francisco 49ers. Won 23-14 as Drew Stanton, in his second straight start for the injured Carson Palmer, threw two touchdowns in the third quarter to rally the Cardinals back from a 14-6 halftime deficit.

Starters:

2014 NFL Rankings Cardinals Broncos Offense Yards (NFL Rank) Yards (NFL Rank) Passing 230 yards (17th) 264 yards (10th) Rushing 105.7 (21st) 75.3 (28th) Defense Yards Allowed (NFL Rank) Yards Allowed (NFL Rank) Passing 244.7 (18th) 285.3 (31st) Rushing 71.7 (4th) 105.3 (12th)

2014 Team Leaders Passing C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT Sack ATT/G YDS/G QBR NFL Rank Drew Stanton 32/62 411 6.6 2 0 4 31 193 83.5 35th Peyton Manning 74/111 814 7.3 8 1 3 37 264 108.5 20th Rushing CAR YDS AVG LG TD CAR/G YDS/G NFL Rank Andre Ellington 46 206 4.5 22 0 15.3 68.7 12th Montee Ball 49 165 3.4 23 1 16.3 55 21st Receiving REC YDS AVG LG TD TGTS YAC YDS/G NFL Rank Michael Floyd 11 252 22.9 63 0 22 40 84 T-85th Emmanuel Sanders 25 334 13.4 48 0 33 77 111.3 T-7th Tackles (Pos.) Total Solo NFL Rank Tony Jefferson (SS) 26 22 T-40th Brandon Marshall (LB) 30 19 T-20th Interceptions INT YDS TD NFL Rank Larry Foote 1 0 0 T-16th Rahim Moore 2 17 0 T-4th Sacks TOT YDSL NFL Rank Tony Jefferson 1 9 T-5th DeMarcus Ware 2.5 12 T-13th

What To Look For As The Broncos Take On The Cardinals:

Getting Montee Ball and the running game going.

Heading into the season, the Broncos wanted to emphasize the run game more in their pass heavy offense. The Broncos have made an effort to do just that, but the results have been less than desired. The Broncos are averaging 75.3 yards per game rushing with Ball averaging 3.4 yards per carry.

Going against the Cardinals' run defense won't make things any easier for Ball and company. The Cardinals rank fourth in the NFL in rushing defense, giving up just 71.7 yards per game. Despite injuries to the defense, the Cardinals have been able to be just as strong as last year.

Peyton Manning - the Cardinals blitz.

Teams have pretty much given up on blitzing Manning. With Peyton's ability to dissect a defense at the line of scrimmage and his quick release, teams have relied on their pass coverage along with steady pressure up the middle to deal with Manning.

The Cardinals defense, which sports the league's #2 scoring defense, is expected to defy conventional wisdom and stick with their defensive gameplan. They will be providing the Broncos offensive line with a steady dose of blitzes. The Broncos' revamped offensive line will have their hands full.

Getting Demaryius Thomas back on track.

Admittedly, Thomas has not been himself so far this season. He has had the worst three games since Peyton Manning arrived in Denver. His high water mark for yards receiving this season is 61. Against the Seahawks he caught just four passes for 31 yards. Thomas has struggled with keeping a grip on the ball, dropping four passes in three games (he dropped five all last season).

Patrick Peterson, who is one of the best cover corners in the league, will be matched with Thomas on Sunday. Thomas will need to be at his best in order to beat Peterson. One thing is for sure, Thomas will have all the incentive in the world to be focused for this game.

Taking care of business at home.

It appears the Broncos won't runaway with the AFC West, at least in the early going. Philip Rivers is playing his best football in years and the Chargers are looking like a legitimate contender. The Chargers picked up a win during the Broncos bye week which has Denver sitting a half game out. The Broncos can't afford to take any game for granted, especially at home. With the Chargers playing a winnable game at home against the 1-3 New York Jets, the Broncos must take care of business against a good Cardinals team, or find the road to their fourth straight division title a far bumpier proposition.

Who Has The Advantage? Cardinals Broncos Explanation Passing the ball X Peyton Manning guides last season's #1 offense while the Cardinals have backup Drew Stanton at the helm Running the ball X Andre Ellington is averaging 4.6 yards per carry while Montee Ball is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry. The Broncos haven't been able to get the running game going as of yet. Pass Rush X DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller had their best games of the year so far in Seattle. Each collected a sack on Russell Wilson while maintaining consistent pressure all game. Secondary X While it's a wash as far as both teams' corners, the Broncos have veteran, hard-hitting safeties in TJ Ward and Rahim Moore. Both are adept at creating turnovers. Special Teams X Chandler Catanzaro is perfect in field goals (longest of 51 yards) and extra points this season while Drew Butler was averaging 47.9 yards per punt (5th in the NFL) filling in for the injured Dave Zastudil. Coaching X John Fox has guided the Broncos to three straight division titles since his arrival in Denver and is only the sixth coach to take two different teams to the Super Bowl.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Name Position Injury Game Status Glenn Carson ILB Ankle OUT Andre Ellington RB Foot Probable Paul Fanaika G Knee Questionable Rob Housler TE Hip Probable Alex Okafor OLB Thigh Probable Carson Palmer QB Right Shoulder OUT Patrick Peterson CB Illness Probable Frostee Rucker DE Calf Probable Dave Zastudil p Left Groin Probable

Denver Broncos Injury Report Name Position Injury Game Status David Bruton Jr. S Ankle Questionable Quinton Carter S Knee Probable Virgil Green TE Concussion Probable Lerentee McCray LB Knee Questionable Brandon McManus K Right Groin Probable Danny Trevathan LB Knee Probable Louis Vasquez G Rib Cage Probable