Fantasy Football - Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Percentages taken from NFL.com

RB Branden Oliver (0.4% owned) – Fellow Chargers RB Donald Brown left the game vs. Jets with a concussion. In came Oliver who accumulated 182 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. He may not be a solid pick with the return of Ryan Mathews fast approaching but he is a great plug and play option. The new Woodhead has arrived in San Diego, even though he’s more like Sproles.

RB Ronnie Hillman (1.3% owned) – With Montee Ball expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a groin injury, Hillman will start in the Broncos backfield. He showed Sunday that he is way more productive than his counterpart gaining 65 yards on 14 carries. Hillman appears to be the more talented back and should be everyone’s #1 waiver claim heading into Week 6.

RB Andre Williams (37.5% owned) – With Rashad Jennings expected to miss a couple of games, Andre Williams is in line for a bell-cow opportunity. He proved in Week 5 that he could be productive when given the opportunity. He racked up 83 total yards and a touchdown. Giants face a pretty poor Eagles defense in Week 6. Their rushing defense looks good on paper but that’s only because of how atrocious their secondary has been.

RB Travaris Cadet (0.2% owned) - The Saints surprisingly used Cadet in the passing game in Weeks 4/5 and boy did he look explosive. He caught 6 of 6 targets for 59 yards in Week 4, then this week against The Buccaneers he hauled in 3 of 5 targets for 19 yards and a touchdown. If he continues to be utilized like this he will inherit the gap left by Darren Sproles’ departure. Sneaky player to pick up before everyone else in your league figures out who he is, give him a chance.

WR Brian Quick (25.5% Owned) – WHY IS HE STILL AVAILABLE?! Sorry for the emotion but it does not make any sense whatsoever. Listen, he has over 60 yards receiving every week this season along with 3 touchdowns. He has also been targeted 31 times in 4 games this season, including 9 times in 3 of the 4 contests. He is the biggest piece to this offense and needs to be on your roster.

WR Justin Hunter (46.6% Owned) – After all the hype in the preseason Hunter fell off fantasy radar and was dropped a significant amount. Well, for the people that stayed strong and held him on their bench, congratulations. To the Fantasy players that play in a league where he is available, pick him up now! He has earned his position as the true #2 opposite Kendall Wright and with Locker back under center we can expect big games from the play making receiver moving forward.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (3.0% Owned) – This rookie is explosive and is going to be a play maker for years to come. It wasn’t a huge day for the kid Sunday but hauling in 44 yards and a touchdown in your NFL debut is nothing to look down on. He will continue to grow in the offense while he gets healthy. Eli has found a new toy to play with.

TE Timothy Wright (1.1% owned) – Finally the Patriots figured out how to implement their dangerous two tight-end set on Sunday and boy did it look good. Not only did Gronk amass 100 yards and a TD but Wright hauled in 85 yards of his own along with a TD of his own. It looks like he will be a key cog in the offense moving forward and if you have questions at the TE position he needs to be added to your team.

Once again do not bite on: RB Jerick McKinnon, don’t believe the hype he will still be a change-of-pace back in Minnesota and isn’t worth wasting an early waiver claim on.