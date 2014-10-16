Dallas Cowboys Running Back Joseph Randle To Be Fined For Shoplifting Arrest

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday, October 15, that running back Joseph Randle will be heavily fined for his arrest on Monday, October 13, for shoplifting at a Frisco mall.

Randle is accused of attempting to steal underwear and cologne from Dillard's in Stonebriar Centre Mall. Security cameras caught Randle stealing a two-pack of black Polo underwear valued at $39.50 and an almost full bottle of Gucci Guilty Black cologne valued at $84. Police officers stopped Randle in the parking lot before taking him into custody.

Randle was charged with a misdemeanor Class B theft of $50 to $500 and was released on writ bond at 1:20 A.M. Tuesday.

Randle made a public apology to the entire team during Wednesday, October 15, morning practice. It's expected that he will be fined $29,117, which is a week's worth of pay based on his $495,000 annual salary.

It was also Randle's most impressive performance after rushing for 55 yards on 5 carries, none bigger than a 38 yard rush during the Cowboys first scoring drive.

Randle is an extremely important piece of the Cowboys running attack as they look to monitor DeMarco Murray's carry attempts in order to keep him healthy for the entire season. They plan on using Randle more in the running attack as the entire coaching staff have been impressed with him dating back to training camp.

While the Cowboys fined Randle a week's worth of pay they have stated Randle will play Sunday against the New York Giants.

"This is the poorest decision he ever made in his life and, again, there are consequences to those decisions, and we made that abundantly clear with him. There are public consequences, and there are certainly consequences on this football team. He understands that, and he's going to feel that and we're going to move forward," said head coach Jason Garrett.

The Cowboys are coming off their biggest win of the season after upsetting the Super Bowl champions, Seattle Seahawks, on their own home turf. They host their division rival the New York Giants who are looking to redeem themselves after an embarrassing performance against Philadelphia last Sunday night.