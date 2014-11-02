New England Patriots Crush Denver Broncos In AFC Showdown

After dismantling the reeling Chicago Bears 51-23 one week ago, the New England Patriots headed into their showdown against the Denver Broncos with the opportunity to prove that they were the team to beat in the AFC. They proved that and more as they cruised to a 43-21 win on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

1 2 3 4 Final Broncos 7 0 14 0 21 Patriots 3 24 10 6 43

Tom Brady threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns as he bested Peyton Manning for the 11th time in 16 meetings. As good as Brady was in the game, the Patriots offense scuffled through the first quarter as they managed just three points against the Broncos defense on a Stephen Gostkowski 49-yard field goal.

The Broncos took a 7-3 lead into the second quarter following a Ronnie Hillman 1-yard touchdown run with 3:54 remaining in the first quarter.

The Patriots got it going in the second quarter as they ripped off 24 unanswered points against a Broncos defense that was giving up 20.3 points per game which ranked sixth in the NFL.

Julian Edelman took over the second quarter as he victimized the Broncos defense and special teams for two touchdowns. Following a Rob Ninkovich interception of a Manning pass that was returned to the Denver 34-yard line, Edelman cashed in the turnover for the Patriots with a 5-yard reception for a touchdown.

The Patriots defense forced a punt on the Broncos next drive. Edelman took the punt and zipped through the Broncos cover team for a touchdown to put the Patriots up 20-7. It was Edelman's fourth return for a touchdown that tied a franchise record.

Edelman thought he had his third touchdown of the quarter with :38 remaining on another 5-yard reception from Brady. The signal from referees was a touchdown but replay reversed the call and ruled it an incomplete pass. However, Shane Vereen would catch the 5-yard pass two plays later for a touchdown to give the Patriots a 27-7 lead at halftime.

The Broncos showed signs of life as the third quarter began when Bradley Roby intercepted Brady on the Patriots' first possession of the half. The Broncos were able to convert the turnover into points when Manning completed an 18-yard pass to Julius Thomas for a touchdown to close the gap to 27-14.

Just as the Broncos looked as if they might have a comeback in them the Patriots put up 10 straight points on a Gostkowski 45-yard field goal and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brandon LaFell.

The Broncos would manage one more touchdown in the game that came with 5:50 left in the third quarter as Hillman caught a 15-yard pass for his second touchdown of the day.

Manning finished the day passing for 438 yards and two touchdowns but penalties and the Patriots ability to cash in both of his interceptions for touchdowns hurt the Broncos chances. Manning's second interception in the third quarter was typical of the nightmares that Gillette Stadium seems to hold for the future Hall of Famer. His pass to Wes Welker bounced off of the former Patriot and landed in the arms of Brandon Browner for his second interception of the game. The loss dropped Manning to 2-7 at Gillette Stadium.

The win improves the Patriots' record to an AFC best 7-2. The Broncos fall to 6-2 and lose the all-important tie breaker to the Patriots that may come into play once playoffs begin in January.