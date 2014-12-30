Chicago Bears: Eight Head Coach Candidates To Replace Marc Trestman

After a combined 13-19 record in his two seasons as head coach of the Chicago Bears, including just finishing up a disastrous 5-11 campaign where he seemingly lost the lockerroom, the Bears decided to fire head coach Marc Trestman on Monday.

Trestman was considered to be a fairly risky hire when the Bears brought him in to replace Lovie Smith prior to the 2013 season. Many considered Trestman to be a very good offensive coach, but he had very limited NFL coaching experience with the bulk of his time being spent in the CFL.

The Bears were very good offensively under Trestman in 2013, but the defensive unit was among the worst in the league, bringing the team down to an 8-8 record. Early in the 2014 season, the offensive was still very good, but the defense lagged far behind, clearly holding the entire team back. Throughout the season, players appeared to lose confidence in Trestman, and the offensive production suffered, leading to an ugly 5-11 season.

The Bears do have some impressive talent on the roster, especially offensively. Hiring Trestman was clearly a move to cater to quarterback Jay Cutler, who is quickly falling out of favor in Chicago. It will be very interesting to see if the Bears look to try and land another coach to “fix” Cutler, or if they move in another direction.

Here is a list of eight coaches who the Bears would be wise in considering for their head coach vacancy.

Rex Ryan

The New York Jets had to makes some changes after an awful 4-12 season, and Ryan was the one who got the axe. While things did not go well in New York recently for Ryan, he did lead the Jets to two AFC Championship Game appearances with a less than impressive roster.

Ryan is one of the best defensive minds in the game of football, and would be the perfect fit to help turn around the Bears’ defense. On top of that, he has always received a ton of respect in the lockerroom, making a repeat of the Trestman scenario very unlikely. If paired with a strong offensive coordinator, Ryan could have a lot of success in Chicago.

Rex’s father Buddy Ryan had a ton of success as defensive coordinator of the Bears in the late-70s-mid-80s. He was the mastermind behind the 1985 Bears, who most consider to be the greatest defensive team of all-time.

Jack Del Rio

Del Rio spent eight-plus seasons as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he went 68-71 including two trips to the post-season. Not bad at all considering the team he was coaching. Del Rio has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos, and while Peyton Manning and the offense get most of the attention, Del Rio has done a nice job on the defensive side of the ball with limited resources throughout his three-year run.

Players appear to respond to Del Rio very well, and he seems to have a great presence in the lockerroom as a head coach.

Darrell Bevell

Bevell was a finalist for the Bears’ job the last time around when they decided to go with Trestman, so the familiarity is certainly there. Bevell has done a nice job as the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, and his power running scheme would be very welcomed in Chicago.

Dan Quinn

One of the hottest names in NFL coaching circles is Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who will certainly be on almost every head coaching list this off-season. Quinn has been in charge of the Seahawks’ defense for the last two seasons, and both years the team led the league in countless defensive categories.

Quinn is a hard-nosed defensive coach who could quickly become a beloved figure in Chicago. After the Trestman experience, the Bears would be wise to get some toughness in the lockerroom, and that is certainly something Quinn would bring.

Adam Gase

The 36-year-old Gase has been the offensive coordinator for the Broncos for two seasons. He is considered by many to be one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL, but it is fair to wonder how much of the success is due to him, and how much should be credited to Manning.

Hiring Gase would be another move to help Cutler reach his massive potential. While that may be tough to hear for Bears’ fans, Gase is talented and very well thought-of throughout the industry. Bringing in Gase would be risky, but the NFL is clearly an offensive league, and Gase would likely help the Bears on that side of the ball. The Bears would have to bring in a strong defensive coordinator, probably one with NFL head coaching experience, if they hire Gase.

Mike Singletary

This one seems unlikely, but he is worth mentioning. Singletary did not have much success as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, but the former Bears’ linebacker is a legend in the Windy City, and rumors of his name being mentioned as a head coach candidate throughout the league have been circling.

While Singletary did have a bit of trouble controlling his lockerroom with the 49ers, the players of that team deserve a lot of blame for that as well. Singletary is a hard-nosed, defensive minded coach who could be just what the Bears need to turn their franchise around. Ideally he would be paired with a strong offensive coordinator.

Todd Bowles

The Arizona Cardinals have been able to stay afloat after suffering many catastrophic injuries this season. While they are not exactly poised to make a huge playoff run with Ryan Lindley taking the snaps, the Cardinals’ defense has been incredible, and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles deserves a ton of credit.

Bowles only has three games of head coaching experience, but many around the league feel like he is more than ready for the challenges of becoming a head coach. The Cardinals defense is talented, but Bowles does an incredible job of creating pressure on the quarterback by using creative schemes. That is something that would be very welcomed in Chicago, as the Bears’ defense has become very vanilla in recent history.

Teryl Austin

Austin is quickly becoming a very popular name in head coaching searches. The Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator has done an incredible job of making the Lions’ defense one of the best units in the NFL. The Lions only gave up 17.6 points per game under the direction of Austin, and bringing him in would theoretically weaken a strong divisional opponent.