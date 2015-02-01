Odell Beckham Jr. Named 2014 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

On Saturday evening, the NFL announced that New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been named the 2014 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. In only 12 games played on the season, the 12th overall pick out of LSU hauled in 91 receptions on 130 targets for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 108.8 receiving yards per game led the NFL.

While he did have a solid start to his NFL career, Beckham did not really burst on to the scene until the Giants’ week 12 Sunday Night Football match-up against the Dallas Cowboys. In that primetime game, Beckham had 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

One of the scores was easily the most impressive catch of the year as Beckham reached up and snagged a pass from Eli Manning, and fell in to the end-zone for a 43-yard touchdown. The Giants fell to the Cowboys on that night by a score of 31-28, but Beckham became an overnight sensation in front of a nationwide audience.