Running Back Free Agency Predictions

DeMarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys

At the end or the 2014 season, the Cowboys face an uncomfortable cap situation. To make matters worse, two of their most important players of this season will be up for a pay raise, one way or another. Both Murray and Bryant could warrant top positional contracts this offseason, though it is more likely to see one signed long term while the other is relegated to being franchised. Either way, Jerry Jones will have to make a tough decision which may have him ultimately say: "why not both?"



Justin Forsett, Baltimore Ravens

Raven G.M. Ozzie Newsome has always been able to get the most out of veteran free agent acquisitions, and we can add Forsett to the veteran alumni to turn in highly productive seasons with the team. New offensive coordinator, Marc Trestman, should be able to utilize Forsett’s abilities in both the run and pass games as he did with Matt Forte in Chicago. Justin has expressed interest in staying in Baltimore, and this writer expects that desire to be reciprocated by Mr. Newsome.

Ryan Mathews, San Diego Chargers

Since the departure of the great Ladainian Tomlinson, the Chargers haven’t able to gain any traction at the running back position. That isn’t due to lack of talent, though. Matthews has shown to be a capable back when he’s tasked with carrying the load, and no team knows his talent better than the Chargers. I expect San Diego to bring Mathews back on a “prove it” deal, which would be beneficial to both parties in the short term.

Knowshon Moreno, Tennessee Titans

While Moreno surprised many in showing he was not just a product of the Manning effect, he didn’t get to show it long. An early season injury was just enough for Lamar Miller to gain favor within the organization, making him the lead man for 2015. Moreno won’t have a shortage of suitors, though, and Tennessee makes a lot of sense. His style and three down ability will help solve Tennessee’s rushing woes, while young Bishop Sankey develops a competent two-step behind him.



Mark Ingram, Minnesota Vikings

Few would have thought that the Vikings would be in the running back market at the beginning of the year. And even if you did see it coming, not in the way it happened. The signing of Ben Tate proves that the Vikings aren’t wholly satisfied with their current stable of Asiata and McKinnon, (though McKinnon did show promise before injury) and Ingram—who likely will be the odd man out in New Orleans—will get a mostly clear path to the starting gig.



Frank Gore, Carolina Panthers

An end to an era is likely to come by the bay as long time 49er, Frank Gore, sees his contract expire. If recent drafts have been any indication, the 49ers were well prepared for this situation. As a player who has plenty of mileage on the proverbial odometer, Gore could do worse than finding himself on a pseudo committee in Carolina. He’d be counted upon, but not a singular piece on a three headed monster that would include Jonathan Stewart and Cam Newton.

Shane Vereen, Oakland Raiders

While not the lead back the Patriots never drafted him to be, Vereen proved his worth as a situational pass-catcher out of the back-field. Vereen will likely land in a creative offense, and one that puts a high value on his skills. The Raiders' hire of keen offensive mind, Bill Musgrave, would make Oakland an attractive landing spot for the California native. Musgrave has a reputation of valuing the running game and targeting players who can create in space, both are elements that Vereen could contribute to.

C.J. Spiller, Indianapolis Colts

Teasing the Bills with a single productive season and the occasional flash of lightning, C.J. Spiller will end his 2014 campaign with a whimper. The Bills are unlikely to pick up his 2015 option and part ways with the talented tailback. Colts G.M. Ryan Grigson has been willing to hand out second chances, (see: Nicks, Richardson, Landry, etc.) and signing Spiller wouldn’t be a bad idea. The signing fits his D.N.A. and may prove beneficial for Spiller’s career going forward.



Ray Rice, New England Patriots

Yours truly can’t remember a more awkward pre-season debacle than Ray Rice’s. Considering the media whirlwind that will follow the team that signs Rice, the teams that are willing to sign him are considerably narrowed. Along with his off-field transgressions, Rice has seen a significant downswing in on-field production. The Patriots make sense for the same reason they signed Chad Johnson—and that’s good enough.

*Adrian Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

Perhaps 2015 best (and most polarizing) potential free agent, Adrian Peterson was probably blinking on G.M.’s radars as soon as he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. Projecting his landing spot is tough not only because he hasn’t been released yet, but also understanding some teams will not want the attention that comes with it. Bruce Arian’s Cardinals could use one more weapon to round out his offense, and Peterson will surely want to consider playing for a contender. Financially it gets more tricky as the Cardinals will have to rearrange the deck chairs--specifically the one Larry Fitzgerald is sitting in--to fit in a Peterson-sized contract.

*Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks

Perhaps one of the more awkward preseason negotiations was between the Seahawks and Marshawn Lynch. While the team begrudgingly hashed out an extension for him before the start of the season, bad blood lingers as Lynch’s workload saw a sharp decline throughout the season. That said, did you happen to see that week 16 run against Arizona or his M.V.P. worthy performance in the Super Bowl? Against this writer's better judgment, and perhaps the Seahawks', it’s going to be hard to predict a situation where Lynch isn’t retained.

