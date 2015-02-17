Dallas Cowboys Leaning Towards Franchising Dez Bryant; Bryant Tweets Out Frustration

For months now it was believed that the Dallas Cowboys would find a way to sign star wide receiver, Dez Bryant, but according to team executive vice president, Stephen Jones, the Cowboys are now leaning towards using the franchise tag on Bryant.

"Right now we're probably leaning that way," Jones said of using it on Bryant, who is an unrestricted free agent. "But that doesn't mean it won't change. We'll probably wait 'til the midnight hour to make that decision.

"Those things cut both ways," Jones said. "The franchise tags pay the guys a lot of money. That's why I don't think you see many of them sitting out because it's hard to pass up guaranteed money, the type of money that these guys get when they sign their franchise tag. Of course, the second they sign it, it's guaranteed, so it's not terrible for these guys to play under the franchise."

Dez Bryant has been the emotional leader of the Dallas Cowboys over the last couple years and, from a talent perspective, is a top five, if not top two, NFL wide receiver.

The Cowboys were reportedly close to inking a new contract deal with Bryant back in October until he switched agents midseason. Jones confirmed they had “extensive talks” with Bryant and his former agent, Eugene Parker, but denied they were close to a long-term deal. Bryant is now represented by Kim Miale of Roc Nation and Tom Condon of CAA and while Jones stated the team has visited once or twice with Bryant’s agents, there hasn’t been much progress as Bryant would hope.

Dez Bryant has loudly campaigned throughout the season that he would not be happy if the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on them. Bryant would tweet out his frustration in response to a fan Tuesday, February 17, regarding his current contract talks being all about hashtag business.

I wish They felt the same way but it's cool.. It's #business RT @FrankyGonzalez3: I love how dedicated @DezBryant is to the @dallascowboys — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 17, 2015

Stephen Jones and the Cowboys front office may be kidding themselves if they believe Bryant will be "OK" with the franchise tag. A disgruntled Dez Bryant would be cause for concern for the Cowboys as his aggression and emotion has a large effect on the rest of the locker room. Many players in the locker room love what Bryant brings to the team as a vocal and emotional leader, quarterback Tony Romo being one of those supporters.

Bryant is seen as the most talented player on the Cowboys roster and has stayed out of any trouble, to public knowledge, and done everything the Cowboys have asked of him. Bryant’s displeasure with the possible notion of being franchise tagged is valid and may result in him sitting out offseason workouts and possibly part of training camp if things don’t come to fruition.

Bryant will get paid this season regardless of how it’s accomplished, but long-term deals mean bigger guaranteed money than simply a one-year deal. Football players have to cash in when they have the chance to do so and there’s no better time for Bryant to do just that then coming off the type of season he just had.

Bryant caught 88 passes for 1,320 yards and set a team record with 16 touchdown catches in 2014 and leads the league in touchdown catches with a total of 39 over the past three seasons. If the Cowboys tag Bryant, they would have until July 15 to sign him to a long-term deal. If an agreement is not reached, he would have to play the season on the tag.

The Cowboys have until March 2nd to decide whether they place the franchise tag on Bryant, and it sounds like they’ll wait until the last possible second to make that decision. In the meantime, everyone can expect a disgruntled Dez Bryant to continue to display his frustrations on social media.