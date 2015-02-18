The Life And Lies Of Mike Shanahan
Photo: Washington Post

On Wednesday former Washington Redskins coach and team president Mike Shanahan gave an interview which coincided with current Redskins head coach Jay Gruden’s press conference at the NFL combine. The interview went for about two hours and only created news for one thing - the sheer boldness of how willing Mike Shanahan was to lie and evade responsibility for the failures of his time in DC. There’s not enough time in the day to go over all of his lies, but let’s recap the big ones and why they’re fibs.

-That Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder made the trade for Donovan McNabb without him.

A lot of pundits and Redskins fans point to this move as what should have been a red flag for the Shanahan’s decision making. They gave up a second-round pick that could have theoretically been used on Rob Gronkowski, Zane Beadles, Lamarr Houston or Jason Worilds to get McNabb. And after 13 games (and a massive contract extension shortly before he was benched), they dealt him to Minnesota for basically nothing. How easily is this shown as a lie? Well, there’s a lot of links that describe his authority in DC, but how about one from the fall of 2010 (during his first season in DC):

 “General manager Bruce Allen said over the weekend that Haynesworth won't be traded. Shanahan, who has final say over personnel matters....”

That speaks for itself. 

-That Peyton Manning was considering signing with the Redskins in 2012.

Shanahan says that he visited with Peyton Manning about joining the Redskins in 2012 and that he was interested in the idea. However, according to Shanahan on Wednesday, what soured Peyton on potentially joining the Skins was that his brother was in the same division. This is a pretty one to shoot down. Mike (and his son Kyle) did indeed meet with Peyton Manning at Casa de Shanahan in Denver but it was a day or two after the Redskins made their trade for the #2 overall pick for Rg3. Peyton, nor any great QB with clear options to be the unquestioned starter, would even think about listening to any offer from the Redskins after they dealt 3 first round picks and a 2nd round pick for the QB of their future. Sports Illustrated's Peter King even reported that the meeting between the Shanahans and Peyton was such a farce that Broncos GM John Elway texted Shanahan in the middle of it to “put in a good word for us with Peyton.”

-That Rg3 put himself back in the game without his knowledge when he was hurt after a hit by Ngata.

It is largely believed that RG3 initially hurt his knee in week 14 of the 2012 season after a hit in the open field by Haloti Ngata (video of the hit follows)