2015 NFL Draft Round 1

That is it for day one of the draft. Be sure to check back with us again as day 2 starts tomorrow at 7 PM EST.

The New England Patriots have now drafted Malcom Brown the Defensive Tackle from the Texas Longhorns. He will be brought in to help replace Vince Wilfork.

The New Orleans Saints grabbed Stephone Anthony, a linebacker from Clemson in round 1. He will be in the middle of their defense next year.

Who will the New Orleans Saints select now that they have their second pick in this first round.

He is being listed as a safety, but could be played at cornerback as the Green Bay Packers lost Davon House and Tramon Williams in the off-season.

They selected a cornerback in Damarious Randall from Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Green Bay Packers are on the clock as it is the 30th pick overall right now.

Almost forgot earlier, the Seahawks are not in the first round as that pick went away to the New Orleans Saints when they acquired Jimmy Graham.

It will be tough for AFC South teams to defend both T.Y. Hilton and Phillip Dorsett in the secondary for years to come. Especially since Andrew Luck is at the helm.

Roger Goodell finally getting to the podium for this selection as the Indianapolis Colts select Phillip Dorsett, receiver for the Miami Hurricanes.

The Indianapolis Colts are on the clock. Will they take maligned defensive end Randy Gregory?

The Detroit Lions now have 2 offensive lineman from this draft. Laken Tomlinson and Manny Ramirez.

This is why the Detroit Lions traded down. They took a man who's upside is merely an offensive Guard. They selected Laken Tomlinson, Duke Blue Devils.

Dallas Cowboys select Byron Jones cornerback from the UCONN Huskies.

Or will the Dallas Cowboys go with a defensive player?

Will the Dallas Cowboys perhaps reach down the draft board to select a running back at 27?

It is official that the Baltimore Ravens have selected the speedy receiver out of the Central Florida Knights, Breshad Perriman.

The Baltimore Ravens will be quickly followed up by the Dallas Cowboys (27), Detroit Lions (28), Indianapolis Colts (29), Green Bay Packers (30), Seattle Seahawks (31), New England Patriots (32).

One of the biggest rumors predraft was that the Baltimore Ravens were thinking about taking Breshad Perriman in the opening round.

Now this places the Baltimore Ravens on the clock.

At 25 overall the Carolina Panthers select Shaq Thompson of the Washington Huskies.

At 24 overall the Arizona Cardinals select D.J. Humphries of the Florida Gators.

Denver Broncos traded up to get Shane Ray, DE Missouri Tigers. Detroit Lions get 28, 158, a 2016 5th rounder and Manny Ramirez.

