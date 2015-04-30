2015 NFL Draft Round 1

That is it for day one of the draft. Be sure to check back with us again as day 2 starts tomorrow at 7 PM EST.

The New England Patriots have now drafted Malcom Brown the Defensive Tackle from the Texas Longhorns. He will be brought in to help replace Vince Wilfork.

The New Orleans Saints grabbed Stephone Anthony, a linebacker from Clemson in round 1. He will be in the middle of their defense next year.

Who will the New Orleans Saints select now that they have their second pick in this first round.

He is being listed as a safety, but could be played at cornerback as the Green Bay Packers lost Davon House and Tramon Williams in the off-season.

They selected a cornerback in Damarious Randall from Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Green Bay Packers are on the clock as it is the 30th pick overall right now.

Almost forgot earlier, the Seahawks are not in the first round as that pick went away to the New Orleans Saints when they acquired Jimmy Graham.

It will be tough for AFC South teams to defend both T.Y. Hilton and Phillip Dorsett in the secondary for years to come. Especially since Andrew Luck is at the helm.

Roger Goodell finally getting to the podium for this selection as the Indianapolis Colts select Phillip Dorsett, receiver for the Miami Hurricanes.

The Indianapolis Colts are on the clock. Will they take maligned defensive end Randy Gregory?

Definitely was not expecting an ad to check out the NFL on pinterest. But apparently that's an option.

The Detroit Lions now have 2 offensive lineman from this draft. Laken Tomlinson and Manny Ramirez.

This is why the Detroit Lions traded down. They took a man who's upside is merely an offensive Guard. They selected Laken Tomlinson, Duke Blue Devils.

Dallas Cowboys select Byron Jones cornerback from the UCONN Huskies.

Always good to see Jerry Jones in the war room, healthy and vibrant as always.

Or will the Dallas Cowboys go with a defensive player?

Will the Dallas Cowboys perhaps reach down the draft board to select a running back at 27?

It is official that the Baltimore Ravens have selected the speedy receiver out of the Central Florida Knights, Breshad Perriman.

The Baltimore Ravens will be quickly followed up by the Dallas Cowboys (27), Detroit Lions (28), Indianapolis Colts (29), Green Bay Packers (30), Seattle Seahawks (31), New England Patriots (32).

One of the biggest rumors predraft was that the Baltimore Ravens were thinking about taking Breshad Perriman in the opening round.

Now this places the Baltimore Ravens on the clock.

At 25 overall the Carolina Panthers select Shaq Thompson of the Washington Huskies.

At 24 overall the Arizona Cardinals select D.J. Humphries of the Florida Gators.

Denver Broncos traded up to get Shane Ray, DE Missouri Tigers. Detroit Lions get 28, 158, a 2016 5th rounder and Manny Ramirez.

Dupree highlights

Total value pick for the Steelers: Jarvis Jones isn't getting it done, Dupree should do well for them.

With Ogbuehi, you're drafting potential. He's not ready for the NFL, even if he was healthy now. Like Mayock likes to say "he needs a redshirt year."

Ogbuehi highlights

Are we sure Breshad Perriman's father wasn't the Predator?

Does anyone else think that Mariota is getting a lot of calls from Kelly, but he won't answer(anymore)?

Dupree should go in the next few picks. Remember when the pundits had him going #4 to the Raiders? Good times.

The Eagles still need defensive help and offensive line help, but whatever Chip: keep trying to get Mariota.

Chip Kelly, after his frenzy of trying to deal away every draft pick, player and Spanish Louisiana for Mariota, takes a Jeremy Maclin clone. They are depending on Jordan Matthews a lot now, but they'll see value from this pick.

Agholor highlights

Erving highlights

Cam Erving to the Browns is very interesting. They needed an Olman and a replacement for Mack if Mack opts-out.

Ian R of the NFLN is reporting that the Falcons are trying to get back into the 1st round for an OLman(Erving?)

The drop of Bud Dupree has been interesting. You might see the Steelers take him at 22.

Peters to KC: say what you want about Andy Reid, but he never blanches from taking a headcase and try to squeeze play out of him.

Marcus Peters(KC pick) highlights

Besides my bias as a Redskins' fan(and I love Scherff), the best pick so far for me has been Kevin White to Chicago. He's going to a team that won't demand that he carry the passing game and has a similar style WR in Jeffrey to teach him the finer points. If Cutler can get his crap together, that could be the best pick in the first round. Dante Fowler to the Jags has been the worst. They didn't need him, didn't need an edge rusher and passed on multiple players that would have helped now. I suspect that they drafted Fowler because he was a local kid and they wanted to sell jerseys.

Greatest. Mullet. EVER...

Armstead highlights

Armstead is a quality guy, but VERY raw.

The 49ers need an immediate hit here with this pick. After pushing out Harbaugh and Fangio, the fans will get restless with a bust. Or a percieved bust.

Kevin Johnson was a 2 star guy out of high school, so he worked his way to tonight.

Johnson highlights

Whoa: Kevin Johnson to the Texans. That's a big surprise. The Steelers coveted him.

Barring a surprise, the 49ers will go Gregory or Armstead.

NFLN reports that the Texans were thinking about Melvin Gordon. That's possible with Foster headed into a contract year.

The Texans could go any number of places here. WR seems more likely but don't count out a OLman.

Ok guys, I'm not going to blog every pick from now on. I'll pick and choose my spots here.

That said about Gordon: I like him as a pro prospect much better than Todd Gurley. Or any other Rb. My complaint is one of value for the Bolts.

Gordon highlights

Pick #15(Chargers): Melvin Gordon, RB Wisconsin. I grade this pick a B. I like Gordon, he could be Jamaal Charles but the Texans or 49ers weren't going to take him. If someone deals up and deals away a ton for him, that's fine: take another RB in round 2. He won't be much worse production wise as Gordon.

The Phins taking Parker means that they want to complement Jarvis Landry and that's their primary offense(slashing passing attack).

SF traded its first for SD’s first, fourth and fifth in 2016.

Parker highlights:

Pick #14(Dolphins): DeVante Parker, WR Louisville. I grade this pick a B. Parker has talent and could be considered AJ Green-lite. But he has a very limited route tree.

49ers and Chargers have made a trade swapping firsts.

The Saints have another move coming. They have too many Olinemen that they've committed big resources to.

Peat highlights:

Pick #13(Saints): Andrus Peat, OL Stanford. Wow, this was a surprise. Peat is a good fit for them, but weird value wise. If you can light the fire in Peat, he'll be a superstar. Otherwise, he's an Ok player imo.

Expect the Redskins to call the Hawks on Bruce Irvin, especially with the Falcons out.

The Browns are praying that lazy Shelton doesn't show up. Otherwise, Sh*tcity. I guess Phil Taylor is available in a deal now.

Shelton highlights:

Pick #12(Browns): Danny Shelton, DT Washington. I grade this pick an B. Shelton fills a big need for them, but meh value. Shelton was largely the product of great talent around him.

How will the Browns screw this pick up?

Waynes highlights:

Al Harris is a great comparison for Waynes.

Pick #11(Vikings): Trae Waynes, CB Michigan State. I grade this pick a B+. Waynes is a talented prospects, and with so many CBs on the roster he won't be forced out there too early. Solid, solid pick.

The Rams tried to deal up to 5 for Gurley, but only offered the Redskins a 4th to move up.

Gurley Highlights

Pick #10(Rams): Todd Gurley, RB UGA. I grade this pick an A. Great value, but big questions about him. You have to love Fisher's boldness.

La'El Collins would be going here if he hadn't had his problems.

Also, expect a big run on WRs starting relatively soon.

So far, all the draft is proving is that the pundits and teams were disconnected in terms of who they valued and why. No one discussed Williams' should anywhere. And thats why he dropped.

The Giants really wanted Scherff, but Flowers was plan B.

Flowers highlights:

Pick #9(Giants): Ereck Flowers, OL Miami. I grade this pick a B. Horrible value but he's a good RT. But they have Pugh!

Beasley highlights

Pick #8(Atlanta): Vic Beasley, DE/OLB Clemson. I grade this pick a B+. Beasley is good as a LEO for them, but not great value.

This is why McCloughan took Scherff.

White Highlights:

Pick #7(Bears): Kevin White, WR WVU. I grade this pick an A. White is going to be great playing with Jeffrey. If Cutler can actually throw them the ball...

Williams highlights:

Pick #6(Jets): Leonard Williams, DL Southern Cal. I grade this pick an A. They don't need him, but Wilkerson wants a Watt-like deal.

Scherff might be a surprise, but he shouldn't be. McCloughan has been talking about the Oline for months. Scerff is the best Olineman.

Scherff highlights:

Pick #5(Washington): Brandon Scherff, OL Iowa. I grade this pick an A. Best Oline in the draft, he'll fill an immediate need.

Cooper highlights

Pick #4(Oakland): Amari Cooper, WR Alabama. I grade this pick an B+. Good guy, good player, should do well for them.

The Jags already were 2nd in the league in sacks. So, where are you going with this Jacksonville....

Dante Fowler highlights

Pick #3(Jacksonville): Dante Fowler, DL Florida. I grade this pick a C-. Good guy, but awful value. He's a tweener and should fit well in this defense, but meh.

Pick #2: Marcus Mariota, QB Oregon Tennessee Titans. I grade this pick a B. I like Mariota. Good kid, smart, successful. However, name a spread/option QB who did much in the NFL?

Winston highlights:

Pick #1: Jameis Winston, QB FSU. I grade this a B+. A lot of risk, but his downside isn't that bad.

Mayock is right about Jameis Winston: he has a big arm and makes a lot of advanced throws for a college player who started 2 seasons. However, he makes a lot of horrible throws, especially when you get in his face. Matt Ryan is probably a pretty good comparison, not Big Ben. Whether he can mature is pretty doubtful also.

We're 10 minutes from Chip Kelly offering up his kidneys for Mariota.

The Eagles are now offering around Sam Bradford since the Titans and Bucs aren't interested in him.

Here we go!

Chip Kelly is mad. Simply mad.

The Steelers probably won't pass on Kevin Johnson if he's available. They might deal up for Trae Waynes or Randy Gregory.

The Bears could deal Cutler tonight, but only with Cutler's consent to reduce his cap figure to the point where they could squeeze the move under their cap.

Going back to the Vic Beasley: I keep hearing that teams consider him a Bruce Irvin type player. Would you take Bruce Irvin in the top 10? I wouldn't.

The Browns turned down an offer from the Titans involving their two first round picks and their 2nd to move up to 2.

Unless the Seahawks make a surprise offer to them involving Bruce Irvin, the Falcons will select Vic Beasley if he's there at 8. They might move up to 5 for him as well.

The Jaguars are going on the record to say that they're staying at #3. This probably means that they're going L Williams or Amari Cooper.

The Bears are reportedly discussing a trade involving Cutler and the #2 pick. No way this is true. The Bears can't deal Cutler until next season due to his contract.

Reports out of Philly have the Eagles' offer to the Titans as Pick #20, Bradford, Fletcher Cox, M. Kendricks and more. Wow.

Gonna be a long night in Philly....

This is why you should take ALL NFL punditry with a grain of salt.

Albert Breer of the NFLN reports that the Redskins will choose between Dante Fowler or Brandon Scherff. They want to deal down later in the top 11 and take Scherff. If Leonard Williams is available, they'll take him.

The Eagles' backup plan is to deal Sam Bradford and Kendricks to the Redskins for RG3 and a 3rd round pick.

In case you haven't heard: the Chargers have informed Philip Rivers' agent that they will not be trading him.

A scout that I trust texts me to say that "Randy Gregory won't make it out of the top 10." We shall see, but I trust his opinion.

Multiple reports have the Titans and Eagles discussing a trade for pick #2. The Eagles don't want to give up an RG3 type package.

Yeah, Jameis Winston isn't full of himself.... Link

Dante Fowler sure has some style Link

As for La'El Collins: some team(Raiders?) will take him around the top of the 4th or 5th rounds. He has too much talent and the Louisiana cops aren't calling him a suspect(yet). The team will talk themselves into a big upside lottery ticket.

Speaking of the Eagles: they're offering around Sam Bradford right now. A month ago, they wanted a first. Now they'll take a high 2nd.

Something to watch tonight: The Eagles are collecting up resources to make a play for Mariota. Watch the Jaguars as a potential spot for a deal. They will not deal with the Redskins.

And the NFL has just DENIED Collins the ability to remove himself from the draft. Now the question is, will he fall as bad as his agent projects he will in this draft, or will everything work out ok? A lot to sort through in this case.

News: Star Louisiana State o-liner La'el Collins is on his way out of the draft, a projected first rounder. Authorities in Louisiana want to question him about the shooting death of a pregnant woman who has been connected to Collins, and according to Fox's Jay Glazer, he is going to enter the supplemental draft after he has cleared his name.

Offensive lineman are players that you can usually see teams targeting early on in the draft. Just two years ago, two offensive lineman went back to back as the top two players. Eric Fisher of the Kansas City Chiefs and Luke Joeckel of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But this year it is debatable completely as to who the top lineman is and just where he will go. Right now the top three players from most mock drafts are Brandon Scherff, Andrus Peat, and Ereck Flowers.

Wide Recievers are always an interesting target in the draft. It appears to most people that Amari Cooper will be the first wide receiver taken, but Kevin White has peformed well at the combine and other events leading up to the draft. The main appeal to White is that he has performed much better in the 40 yard dash, with a time of 4.35 seconds. Plus he has excellent size at 6'3" and 215 lbs. So it is not like he is just a speedster that is going to get pushed around. Cooper and White will be looking to beat the top two receivers from the 2014 NFL Draft in Sammy Watkins and Mike Evans Jr.

All the experts have their mock drafts in and it is just a matter of who is going to be taken where and what has been smokescreens and what has been reality. Will players like Randy Gregory and Shane Ray slip in the draft due to marijuana usage. Both of those players were at one point considered top ten picks in the NFL Draft and no one knows for certain just where those players may fall. In Richard Sena's latest mock draft, he had Gregory falling all the way to the 24th pick with the Arizona Cardinals and Shane Ray landing at 22 overall with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yours truly, Jon Fox, had Gregory going west but earlier to the San Diego Chargers as a 3-4 edge rusher at 17 overall, with Shane Ray going 23 overall to the Detroit Lions, who definitely need some help with Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley both leaving the team this off-season.

This is what we do know: Tampa, barring a last minute change will take FSU QB Jameis Winston at #1 overall. Whether he’ll ever be worth that pick is a good question. He has clearly talent, but clear red flags. Besides the never ending circus off the field, he threw 14 INTs whilst going through a pretty weak schedule in 2014 ending with his nightmare 2nd half against the Oregon Ducks. The Bucs have poked and prodded Winston and his life off the field, and they seem satisfied(or are at least pretending to be satisfied due to fan/owner pressure) about his long term viability in the NFL.

This is what we don’t know: where are Rivers, Bradford, Foles, Mariota and Robert Griffin III going to be playing after the draft? Every one of them has no reason to be assured of their current spot (or in Mariota’s case that he’ll go #2 overall to the Titans) and many of them could be trade chips for the other, with the landing spot of Marcus Mariota being the impetus for trades involving multiple first round picks and vet QBs. Robert Griffin III is a good example of this dynamic. He’s on a team that’s struggled for two seasons with him under center(more or less) and is dealing with another head coach that wants to bench him for Kirk Cousins (even after multiple disasters known as “when Kirk Cousins starts at QB”). However, his GM has been actively shopping him around the league and actively shopping for another vet QB. To complicate and confuse the situation, the Redskins just announced that they would be picking up Griffin’s option for 2016(at 16 million). This certainly doesn’t preclude a trade and might boost his value on the open market since he won’t be a free agent in 2016. The axis of the entire draft is spinning on this azimuth: how will trades involving these QBs change the face of the first round?

This draft, as they all do, have clear deep pools of talent available for the teams drafting. Where are these pools in the 2015 draft? If you’re looking for an edge pass rusher for a 3-4 defense, you’ll find plenty of good prospects as late as round 4. And a lot of teams will be factoring this in when they pick in the top of the first round: why use pick #6 on Dante Fowler when you can wait until round 3 and potentially draft Lorenzo Mauldin?

There’s a different dynamic in the two other deep pools in the 2015 draft. There’s no clear blue chip LT in the offensive line group this year, but there’s a number of guys who won’t get top 3 consideration because they’re an OG (Scherff), a RT (Collins) or have questions about their motivation (Peat). Like the edge rushers, you’ll be able to find quality prospects later in the draft but how much teams are willing to pass on risk with the top OL prospects will determine how the chips fall down. And a lot of the interested teams in these linemen will seek to deal down thinking that the top 3-6 prospects are largely interchangeable talent/value-wise.

At WR, there’s a top heavy dynamic: there’s 5-7 guys who could legitimately go in the first round and some pundits have declared that the WR class is better than last draft’s amazing class . At the top is Alabama WR Amari Cooper and West Virginia WR Kevin White. Both should be chosen by pick 7. After that, it’s going to come down to a question of a team doesn’t think that they can wait until round 2 or the later stages of round 1 to take DeVante Parker, Jaelen Strong, Brashan Perriman, Nelson Agholor or Phillip Dorsett. The key will be how quickly the first two of these guys get drafted. If they’re both taken by pick 16, then the scramble to move up will start and all seven of them could be drafted by pick 25.

Where is the draft weakest? That’s pretty easy to see: quarterback and safety. In any draft where there would be at least one perceived blue chip prospect at QB, both Winston and Mariota wouldn’t be top 5 picks. Both are seen as having major flaws as pro prospects and they’re only going to be drafted high due to the vacuum of pro talent at QB in this draft. Behind them is a number of dogs with a number of fleas.

At safety is Landon Collins and not much else. And even Collins, who was a great college player, is seen as a mid 1st round pick at best. Prospects like Randall, Prewitt, Holliman, Tartt and Sample are all seen as major risks or limited potential prospects. This is why you saw safety needy teams making moves in free agency instead of picking through this bargain bin(like the Redskins dealing for Dashon Golston).

So, what kind of draft days will we have? Expect two things: 1-Goodell will be booed lustily at the start of the draft and 2-someone will deal into the top 5 for Marcus Mariota. This will be the first domino. And every team in the top 10 is waiting to see where this trade happens because it will dramatically affect their draft plans. If Mariota makes it to 6(he won’t), the Jets will take him and that will be that. Strap in people: it’s going to be a wild ride.