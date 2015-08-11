Denver Broncos Release First Depth Chart Of Training Camp

The Denver Broncos released their first depth chart of 2015 on Monday afternoon and it shows that head coach Gary Kubiak is serious about giving the younger players a chance to step up, especially on the offensive line.

Heading into training camp General Manager John Elway and Kubiak remained unified in their determination that the Broncos roster get younger. In order to accomplish this goal they have given their 2015 draft picks and second year players every opportunity to show they can compete for a starting position.

The offensive line, where turnover was the greatest from last season, with only right guard Louis Vasquez expected to return to his starting position on opening day, has two rookies and a second year player at the top of the depth chart heading into their Friday night preseason opener on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

Second round pick Ty Sambrailo, who Elway and Kubiak have had penciled in as the starter at left tackle since OTA's, remains in that position over veteran Chris Clark. Fourth round pick Max Garcia will line up at left guard over Ben Garland who converted from defensive tackle to the offense in 2013. Last year's sixth round pick Matt Paradis who spent the year on the practice squad will start at center over Gino Gradkowski. Gradkowski, who was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens in April, was expected to win the starting center job outright.

While Sambrailo is likely to be the starting left tackle when the Broncos begin the regular season against the Ravens on September 13, Garcia and Gradkowski have more to do to win their positions.

"Don't read too much into what's going on up front or anywhere," Kubiak said. "It's going to be very competitive. They're going to win and lose jobs in these preseason games."

The Broncos offensive line fills out with Ryan Harris at right tackle. Harris, drafted by Denver in the third-round of the 2007 draft, returns to the team after two seasons with the Houston Texans and last year with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The offensive line will have the enormous responsibility to protect 39-year old Peyton Manning who will line up behind center for his 18th season, fourth with the Broncos. Brock Osweiler will once again be the backup to Manning as he prepares for the possibility of taking over next season or in 2017. Zac Dysert and Trevor Siemian are third and fourth string.

The new offense under Kubiak will be placing more of an emphasis on the running game and last year's starter C.J. Anderson remains in that position. Anderson is followed by Montee Ball, Ronnie Hillman, Juwan Thompson, Jeremy Street and Kapri Bibbs.

For the first time since the arrival of Peyton Manning in 2012 the Broncos have fullbacks on their roster. James Casey, acquired as a free agent from the Philadelphia Eagles in April, is the starting fullback backed up by rookie free agent Joe Don Duncan. Casey played under Kubiak at Houston from 2009-2012.

At tight end newcomer Owen Daniels, picked up as a free agent from the Baltimore Ravens, will start along with the returning Virgil Green. The Broncos are expected to go with more two tight end sets during the season in order to back up the inexperienced offensive line and to open more holes for the running game. Practice squad players Dominique Jones and Marcel Jensen round out the tight end depth chart.

Wide receiver returns Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders return as the starters with Andre Caldwell and Cody Latimer as the backups. Jordan Norwood and Nathan Palmer are the third string receivers.

The new 3-4 defense under defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will feature Von Miller at strongside linebacker and DeMarcus Ware at weakside linebacker. Inside linebackers Brandon Marshall (foot) and Danny Trevathan (knee) are recovering from injuries suffered last season but are expected to be a go for the preseason. First round pick Shane Ray has been steadily improving during camp and is expected to be an impact player at linebacker during the season.

Sylvester Williams will get the start at nose tackle and will be backed up by sixth round pick Darius Kilgo, the recently re-signed Sione Fua, and Marvin Austin Jr. Austin, the defensive star of last year's training camp, has battled a groin injury this year which has limited his reps.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe is listed as the starter but will be serving a four-game suspension to start the season for violating the NFL's performance enhancement drug policy. 12-year veteran Antonio Smith, signed as a free agent from the Oakland Raiders, is expected to fill in for Wolfe until he returns. Malik Jackson will lineup at the other end of the defensive line.

The defensive backfield will have Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr., at the corners while TJ Ward and Darian Stewart are at the top of the depth chart at safety. Harris so far has outdueled Bradley Roby at right corner while Stewart, signed as a free agent out of Baltimore, has topped Omar Bolden in the race to replace the departed Rahim Moore at free safety.

Bolden will start the preseason as the sole returner on special teams. This will be Bolden's first year as a returner. Norwood sparkled in training camp last year as the return man and was expected to earn the job before a injury in camp ended his year. Norwood hasn't been able to return from the injury as well as hoped as he is now fourth on the depth chart for both kickoffs and punts.

There is no competition for the kickers and Connor Barth (PK), Brandon McManus (KO) and Britton Colquitt (P) will start once again.

Teams must have their rosters reduced to 75 players by 4 PM EDT on September 1 and the final 53 on September 5.

