Denver Broncos At Seattle Seahawks In Preseason Opener

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

Preseason Week 1 - 08/14/15

Time: 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT

TV: KTVD in Denver; KCPQ in Seattle; NFL Network

Location: CenturyLink Field

Line: Seahawks -5 (Westgate Superbook)


Running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks rushes for the winning touchdown in overtime against the Denver Broncos at CenturyLink Field on September 21, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the Broncos 26-20.
(Sept. 20, 2014 - Source: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images North America)

2014 Record

Denver Broncos

Overall:

12-4 (AFC West Champions)

Home:

8-0

Road:

4-4

Caption
Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after making a play during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 21, 2014 in Seattle, Washington.
(Sept. 20, 2014 - Source: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images North America)

Seattle Seahawks

Overall:

12-4 (NFC West Champions; NFC Champions)

Home:

7-1

Road:

5-3

Last Time Met:

09/21/14 at Seattle. Down 17-3 in the fourth quarter, Peyton Manning rallied the Broncos to tie the game at 20 with 18 seconds left in regulation. However, in overtime Russell Wilson utilized his legs as well as his arm to keep the Broncos offense off the field and drive the Seahawks 80-yards for the win, 26-20.


Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on September 21, 2014 in Seattle,Washington. The Seahawks won the game 26-20.
(Sept. 20, 2014 - Source: Steve Dykes/Getty Images North America)

What to watch for:

How will the Broncos inexperienced first team offensive line hold up in game action?

When the Broncos released their first depth chart of 2015 earlier this week they had two rookies and a 2014 practice squad player on the first team offensive line.

Second round pick Ty Sambrailo has been penciled in as the starter at left tackle since OTA's. Sambrailo replaces all-pro Ryan Clady who tore his ACL earlier in the spring. Fourth round pick Max Garcia will line up at left guard and last year's sixth round pick and practice squad player Matt Paradis will get the start at center.

CaptionLeft Tackle Ty Sambrailo #74 of the Denver Broncos during training camp. Photo: Ron Chenoy/9 News

Head coach Gary Kubiak has stressed that the exhibition season will determine if the youth movement carries over into the regular season. It will be a trial by fire in the preseason opener as they face the pass rush from last season's top defense.

How will the Seahawks search for a new center shake out?

With the trade of center Max Unger to the New Orleans Saints for tight end Jimmy Graham over the offseason, the Seahawks are searching for his replacement. 2014 practice squad player Drew Nowak will get the start against Denver. Nowak will rotate with Lemuel Jeanpierre during the game as head coach Pete Carroll continues to evaluate his options. Carroll has stated during camp that Nowak's knowledge of assignments and physical presence has given him the edge over Jeanpierre, but the battle is still competitive between the two players.

Drew Nowak of the Seattle Seahawks. Photo: Seahawks.com

Players to watch:

Quarterback Brock Osweiler (Broncos)


Brock Osweiler #17 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 11, 2015 in Denver, Colorado.
(Jan. 10, 2015 - Source: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images North America)

Osweiler has been shouldering more of the load in training camp as Manning is given more days off. Kubiak is looking for Osweiler to exert more leadership and command of the offense with the first team offense as he looks to possibly take over the quarterback position from Manning next season. A solid preseason will help cement his position as heir apparent to Manning.

Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett (Seahawks)


Wide receiver Tyler Lockett #16 of the Kansas State Wildcats carries the ball on a kickoff return as defensive back Brandon King #29 of the Auburn Tigers defends during the game at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on September 18, 2014 in Manhattan, Kansas.
(Sept. 17, 2014 - Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images North America)

The Seahawks third round draft pick has been impressive in training camp with his quickness and athleticism running routes. Teammates have been comparing the rookie to Percy Harvin. How the Seahawks utilize their new weapon will unfold during the preseason. Right now it looks as if Lockett will be primarily used in the return game where his speed and quick moves will serve the Seahawks well.

Notes:

Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak said on Wednesday that players with "a lot of birthdays" would be getting the night off in Seattle. Look for quarterback Peyton Manning and linebacker DeMarcus Ware to be two of the "birthday" veterans who will be standing on the sidelines for the first preseason game of the year. Other Broncos likely to miss action against Seattle is cornerback Chris Harris (hamstring), nose tackle Marvin Austin (groin), inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee), and inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (foot).


Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks is sacked on the one-yard line by defensive end DeMarcus Ware #94 of the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field on September 21, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the Broncos 26-20 in overtime.
(Sept. 20, 2014 - Source: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images North America)

The Seahawks will go into their preseason opener without any of their Legion of Boom members. Head coach Pete Carroll announced that cornerback Richard Sherman wouldn't take the field against the Broncos due to irritation in the hip flexor. Cornerback Will Blackmon is out with a minor groin injury and free safety Earl Thomas is still recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. Strong safety Kam Chancellor's hold out continues with $650,000 in fines owed to date.


Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Denver Broncos at CenturyLink Field on September 21, 2014 in Seattle, Washington.
(Sept. 20, 2014 - Source: Jeff Gross/Getty Images North America
2014 NFL Rankings
Broncos Seahawks
Total Offense 4th 9th
Total Defense 3rd 1st
2014 Team Leaders
Passing C/ATT YDS PCT Long YDS/A YDS/G TD INT Sacks QBR NFL Rank
Peyton Manning 395/597 4,727 66.2 86 7.92 295 39 15 17 75.1 3rd
Russell Wilson 285/452 3,457 63.1 80 7.69 217 20 7 42 70.7 8th
Rushing CAR YDS AVG YDS/G LNG TD FUM NFL Rank
C.J. Anderson 179 849 4.7 56.6 27 8 0 T-16th
Marshawn Lynch 280 1,306 4.7 81.6 79 13 1 4th
Receiving REC YDS AVG TARG LNG YAC YDS/G TD NFL Rank
Demaryius Thomas 111 1,619 14.6 184 86 647 101.2 11 2nd
Doug Baldwin 66 825 12.5 98 49 314 51.6 3 42nd
Tackles Total Solo NFL Rank
Brandon Marshall (LB) 113 91 18th
K.J. Wright (LB) 107 73 T-27th
Sacks Total YDSL NFL Rank
Von Miller (LB) 14.0 83 6th
Michael Bennett (DE) 7.0 38 T-36th
Interceptions Total YDS LNG TD NFL Rank
Aqib Talib (CB) 4 62 33 2 T-8th
Richard Sherman (CB) 4 81 53 0 T-8th
VAVEL Logo