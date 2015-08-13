Denver Broncos At Seattle Seahawks In Preseason Opener

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

Preseason Week 1 - 08/14/15

Time: 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT

TV: KTVD in Denver; KCPQ in Seattle; NFL Network

Location: CenturyLink Field

Line: Seahawks -5 (Westgate Superbook)

2014 Record

Denver Broncos

Overall:

12-4 (AFC West Champions)

Home:

8-0

Road:

4-4

Seattle Seahawks

Overall:

12-4 (NFC West Champions; NFC Champions)

Home:

7-1

Road:

5-3

Last Time Met:

09/21/14 at Seattle. Down 17-3 in the fourth quarter, Peyton Manning rallied the Broncos to tie the game at 20 with 18 seconds left in regulation. However, in overtime Russell Wilson utilized his legs as well as his arm to keep the Broncos offense off the field and drive the Seahawks 80-yards for the win, 26-20.

What to watch for:

How will the Broncos inexperienced first team offensive line hold up in game action?

When the Broncos released their first depth chart of 2015 earlier this week they had two rookies and a 2014 practice squad player on the first team offensive line.

Second round pick Ty Sambrailo has been penciled in as the starter at left tackle since OTA's. Sambrailo replaces all-pro Ryan Clady who tore his ACL earlier in the spring. Fourth round pick Max Garcia will line up at left guard and last year's sixth round pick and practice squad player Matt Paradis will get the start at center.

Head coach Gary Kubiak has stressed that the exhibition season will determine if the youth movement carries over into the regular season. It will be a trial by fire in the preseason opener as they face the pass rush from last season's top defense.

How will the Seahawks search for a new center shake out?

With the trade of center Max Unger to the New Orleans Saints for tight end Jimmy Graham over the offseason, the Seahawks are searching for his replacement. 2014 practice squad player Drew Nowak will get the start against Denver. Nowak will rotate with Lemuel Jeanpierre during the game as head coach Pete Carroll continues to evaluate his options. Carroll has stated during camp that Nowak's knowledge of assignments and physical presence has given him the edge over Jeanpierre, but the battle is still competitive between the two players.

Players to watch:

Quarterback Brock Osweiler (Broncos)

Osweiler has been shouldering more of the load in training camp as Manning is given more days off. Kubiak is looking for Osweiler to exert more leadership and command of the offense with the first team offense as he looks to possibly take over the quarterback position from Manning next season. A solid preseason will help cement his position as heir apparent to Manning.

Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett (Seahawks)

The Seahawks third round draft pick has been impressive in training camp with his quickness and athleticism running routes. Teammates have been comparing the rookie to Percy Harvin. How the Seahawks utilize their new weapon will unfold during the preseason. Right now it looks as if Lockett will be primarily used in the return game where his speed and quick moves will serve the Seahawks well.

Notes:

Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak said on Wednesday that players with "a lot of birthdays" would be getting the night off in Seattle. Look for quarterback Peyton Manning and linebacker DeMarcus Ware to be two of the "birthday" veterans who will be standing on the sidelines for the first preseason game of the year. Other Broncos likely to miss action against Seattle is cornerback Chris Harris (hamstring), nose tackle Marvin Austin (groin), inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee), and inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (foot).

The Seahawks will go into their preseason opener without any of their Legion of Boom members. Head coach Pete Carroll announced that cornerback Richard Sherman wouldn't take the field against the Broncos due to irritation in the hip flexor. Cornerback Will Blackmon is out with a minor groin injury and free safety Earl Thomas is still recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. Strong safety Kam Chancellor's hold out continues with $650,000 in fines owed to date.