Atlanta Falcons 2015 Season Preview

Last season the Atlanta Falcons once again underwhelmed under Mike Smith, and for owner Arthur Blank, that was the last straw. Smith and his staff were let go, and in came the new regime, which is led by former Seattle Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn. Under Quinn, Atlanta will bring a new culture to the field, as they are faster and more physical than the 6-10 team that played in the Georgia Dome last year. This culture change should lead to much more success, and resemble the team that was minutes away from the Super Bowl in 2012.

Key Additions and Subtractions

Atlanta had arguably one of the best offseasons in the league as they addressed all major needs, and added depth in multiple spots. The offensive line was a major problem for this Atlanta team last year, with the injury bug striking this team so badly that their third tight end was forced to play right tackle. GM Thomas Dimitroff did not want to be put into a situation like that again, releasing players like T Sam Baker and G Justin Blalock who had been with the team for the majority of their careers. Blalock failed to garner interest in free agency, while Baker faced the same due to his issues staying healthy. He then added four lineman through free agency and the draft, with three of them having previous starting experience in the NFL. Veteran G Chris Chester will be a nice voice to have in the locker room to lead this young group.

Atlanta really struggled in the running game as well, and in order to change that they brought in some new faces, while saying goodbye to some familiar ones. Letting Steven Jackson and Jacquizz Rodgers go was a move that needed to be made; both have been supremely ineffective the past two seasons, and it was time for some fresh legs. In comes RB Tevin Coleman from Indiana, who shows a lot of burst and is always looking to hit a home run. Atlanta had to make the tough decision to let WR Harry Douglas go, and in order to make the postion just a bit deeper they added rookie Justin Hardy and veteran Leonard Hankerson. Hardy could really be a steal; despite being undersized, he really stood out in the Senior Bowl, and is a player to watch for a surprising year.

On the defensive front the Falcons have really struggled, creating very little pressure with their rush, and failing in coverage more often than not. Under Dan Quinn, that shouldn't be a problem. In addition to a scheme change that will blitz often, Atlanta shored up their pass rush with the additions of O'Brien Schofield, Adrian Clayborn, and rookie Vic Beasley. They also added interior depth with the selection of DT Grady Jarrett in the 5th round, who has a great chance to be a contributor. To help Desmond Trufant at corner the Falcons picked CB Jalen Collins out of Florida State, who was a projected first round pick, before having some trouble with the law that led him to fall to the 2nd round. Collins should be able to land the 2nd corner position, which had been held by Robert Alford, who should easily slide to nickel corner.

2015 Schedule

Atlanta faces a mildly difficult schedule in 2015. With matchups against the whole NFC East, and a late season games against the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta will certainly face some challenges. The difficulty evens itself up with matchups against the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All in all this is a completely manageable schedule for this team, who should perform well after two straight sub .500 record seasons.



Players To Watch

Desmond Trufant - Desmond Trufant is arguably already one of the top corners in the league, and is about to take an even bigger step up. Dan Quinn ran a corner friendly system while in Seattle that has helped corners like Richard Sherman, Brandon Browner, and Byron Maxwell break out during their tenures there. Now Quinn is in Atlanta, bringing his corner friendly system which should work out extremely to the benefit of Trufant. A player with his talent has the chance to be something very special in Quinn's system, possibly proving to be another lockdown corner in this league.

Matt Ryan - Matt Ryan has been the victim of a terrible offensive line the past two years. After easily being a top 5 QB in this league in 2012, Ryan's production has fallen off a bit. However, this year he has a chance to once again be the "Matty Ice" we all know and love. Ryan will work out of the pistol often this year, and pick up some new tricks under new offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Ryan's offensive line also improved this offseason, which means he should have more time in the pocket this year, something he didn't always have the last two years. Falcons fans should keep an eye on Matt Ryan to reemerge this year.

Predicted Record

Best Case: 11-5

Worst Case: 8-8

It's still possible Atlanta could win the division at 8-8, but it's not likely. Last year was a bit of a fluke for the NFC South, and if Atlanta is going to win the division they need 10+ wins. That is entirely possible if everyone can stay healthy and produce like they should. Atlanta is going to take the first step back into being a contender, and put every team they play on notice.