Jaguars Make Roster Moves; Stefan Wisniewski Named Starting Center

After last Saturday's game against the New York Giants, the Jacksonville Jaguars have made a decision on a position battle on the starting lineup. Free agent signing Stefen Wisniewski beat out second year center Luke Bowanko for the starting center role for the Jags.

Wisniewski is coming off a shoulder injury from a season ago, as he also underwent surgery for the injury. His familiarity with new Jaguars offensive coordinator Greg Olson's system may have helped him in getting the starting job, as well as his high regards from people observing the 26 year-old center. He has not missed a single practice since coming away from surgery, and he will hope to bring his veteran experience to help protect young quarterback Blake Bortles, as he was sacked 55 times last season.

However, the Jaguars did also receive some bad news with training camp standout Arrelious Benn suffering a broken clavicle that would sideline him for the entire season, as the Jaguars put the wide receiver on Injury Reserve.

The Jaguars also made five other team transactions to go along with the injury by waiving two injured players in wide receiver Damien Copeland and offensive tackle Brennan Williams, as well as signing linebacker Mister Alexander, offensive lineman Will Corbin and wide receiver Erik Lora.

In a crucial week three preseason match-up against the Detroit Lions coming up, the Jaguars will expect to see three crucial players return on a nationally televised game with veteran defensive end Chris Clemons, rookie running back T.J. Yeldon and free safety James Sample, who will both be seeing their first action on a NFL field.

Chris Clemons, who was dealing with "personal issues" for the past month, will look to improve a very limited Jaguars pass rush for the first two preseason games already, with Sen'Derrick Marks missing in the middle, on the edge of the defensive line.

James Sample will continue to compete with Sergio Brown for the free safety spot, as he suffered a freak arm injury that needed surgery during OTAs. T.J. Yeldon will also finally see carries in a Jaguars backfield that already seems stacked with promise with Denard Robinson, Toby Gerhart, and Bernard Pierce expected to back him up in the upcoming season.