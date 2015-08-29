Detroit Lions Edge Jacksonville Jaguars 22-17 In First Half Shootout Between Matthew Stafford and Blake Bortles

For the first team starters, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions looked superb, both led by excellent performances by their represent ice quarterbacks. Matthew Stafford went 11-of-15 with 173 yards and two passing touchdowns for the Lions, and Blake Bortles was 20-of-29 for 245 yards and one passing touchdown.

For the Lions, it was a great showing for an offense who stepped on to the field without star wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who was benched as a healthy scratch for rest. Rookie second round pick running back Ameer Abdullah had a quiet game with three carries for eight yards, but undrafted free agent Zach Zenner had a stellar game with eight carries racking up 85 yards and the eventual game winning touchdown in the final two minutes of the game. Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate also caught one of Stafford's touchdowns today with three receptions and 91 yards, including his 62-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The first team offense for the Jaguars also played tremendously as Blake Bortles even led the Jaguars in rushing today with four attempts and racking up 38 yards on the ground, as well as T.J. Yeldon getting a touchdown after eight carries for 10 yards on the day. The Jaguars receiving corps were led by Marcedes Lewis, who had 51 yards on three receptions, as the tight end corps of the Jags had 145 yards by the end of the game.

Even as both teams played well today, the Jaguars had a few injury scares today. Wide receiver Allen Robinson had a left shoulder injury in the first half, but came back anyway. Offensive guard Bradon Linder injured his toe but could have came back in the game if it were not in the preseason. Tight end Clay Harbor twisted his ankle and defensive end Andre Branch will receive an MRI on his left knee in the coming days. However, there were good signs in the game for the Jaguars, as the first team went 10-for-12 on third down conversions and they want to continue to see that out of their young offense.

As for the Lions, they will continue to find ways in order to look great on offense, as their defense may remain the question for the upcoming season. Rashean Mathis was beat a few times today in the Lions secondary, something that may be an issue with an interior line that lost both Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley from a year ago.

Both coaches from each squad should be able to take positives from this game, as the final preseason test comes next week as the battle continues for the final roster spots on each team.