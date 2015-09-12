Green Bay Packers Look To Start Season On Right Foot Against Chicago Bears

In the 2014 off-season, there was something strange that happened during free agency. Ted Thompson actually went out and signed a free agent who had done big things in his career, the former Chicago Bears defensive end, Julius Peppers. Peppers has been fantastic in as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Because of his presence, the Packers were able to move Clay Matthews to middle linebacker for parts of last season and this season he gets to start by facing his former team and his former quarterback in Jay Cutler.

While Peppers is certainly one of the most interesting story lines, there are several in this game, so let's go ahead and start taking a look around other Packers storylines in this game.

Who is Number 3?

When it comes to the Packers receivers, we all know that they will not be at full strength all season as Jordy Nelson had gone down with a torn ACL injury. While the Packers think they are set with Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, it just isn't clear who is going to be the number three receiver. The primary contenders initially were going to be their young receivers in rookie Ty Montgomery and second year player Jeff Janis. But then, after final cuts, they went out and signed former Packer and former Oakland Raiders receiver James Jones.

The Reign of Rodgers

We all know that Aaron Rodgers is the reigning MVP of the league again. It is pretty crazy to think that he is 11-3 as a starter against the Bears though, with his last loss being the game when he was injured during the 2013 season. He has 31 passing touchdowns and only eight interceptions against them. He is going to hope to get off to a great start against them again this season as they continue the oldest rivalry in the NFL.

Packers Injury Report

The Packers injury report is pretty slim with both Sam Barrington and Morgan Burnett listed as questionable and Randall Cobb listed as probable. Burnett is probably going to be out since he did not practice Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. But with Barrington and Cobb both just being limited in practice the past few days, it seems like we should definitely see both of them on the Soldier Field grass on Sunday afternoon.

Bears Injury Report

Sneaking to look at the other teams charts here. Sam Acho and Tracy Porter are both out for this week's game against the Packers. They have a litany of players on the injury report though as four players are questionable, Eddie Royal, Marquess Wilson, Alshon Jeffrey, and Jonathan Bostic. Granted, most of those player did practice the majority of the week, but it's just going to be a question of who would Cutler through the ball to if all three of the receivers listed as questionable didn't play. There are three players listed as probable, Jermon Bushrod, Jimmy Clausen, and Eddie Goldman. You never really want to see that your backup is listed as probable due to a concussion, but that's the case for Clausen.

Matchup 191

The Packers and Bears have played each other many, many times. Right now the Bears still have the overall edge in the record at 93-91-6. That is something the Packers would love to have tied after Thanksgiving after they have hosted the Bears at Lambeau Field. But they have to get both wins this season in their divisional games in order to accomplish that feat though.

Prediction

When it comes down to it, there just is so much action in this game, and everyone's energy level is going to be high just because they are finally back to playing. This writer predicts that Rodgers comes out and throws three touchdown passes while Eddie Lacy rushes for 120 yards and has two touchdowns on the ground as well. Also, put Mason Crosby on the board for two field goals as well. That brings us to the final score for the green and gold. The final score will be Packers 41, Bears 20.