New York Giants - Atlanta Falcons: Giants Week 2 Preview

New York Giants vs Atlanta Falcons

Time: September 20th , 1:00 ET

Location: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Line: New York Giants (-2.5)

The New York Giants look to get pass the embarrassing ending in Dallas and get their first win of the season against the Atlanta Falcons. ​The Giants blew a late lead at Dallas and went on to lose the game 27-26 while the Falcons, started off the season with a surprising 26-24 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

What Happened Last Week?!?!?!

The Giants looked as if they had locked up their first win of the 2015 season when they took a 23-13 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But as we have learned from the Giants in the past, no lead is safe. Winning 23-20 with just under two minutes left to play on third and goal from the Dallas one-yard line, the Giants elected to try a pass play rather than run the ball and chew more time off the clock. The decision would backfire as the Giants only kicked a field goal and allowed the Cowboys to drive right down the field and win the game with just 12 seconds remaining.

Injury Report:

WR Victor Cruz- Victor Cruz will be out for the second straight game as he continues to recover from an offseason calf injury. Cruz has not played since week 6 of last season.

TE Daniel Fells- Second string tight end, Daniel Fells has spent much of this week in a walking boot due to a recent foot injury. He has not practiced this whole week and due to that he will be out.

DT Markus Kuhn- After starting at defensive tackle in their opening night loss, Kuhn will miss this game due to a knee injury he sustained during that game.

DE Owa Odighizuwa- Rookie Owa Odighizuwa will have to wait to make his debut as he is still out due to a foot injury. Odighizuwa was the team's third round draft choice this year.

LB Jon Beason- Jon Beason has been lingered by injuries since he came to New York in the middle of the 2013 season. That is still the case as Beason is listed as doubtful heading into the Giants week 2 matchup.

OT Ereck Flowers- Flowers is listed as probable with an ankle injury he suffered in the game against Dallas. The rookie played well in that game going up against fellow rookie Randy Gregory.

LB Uani 'Unga- Beason's replacement played well against the Cowboys in week 1 recording 10 tackles and 1 interception. He is listed as probable for this weeks game.

Matchups to Watch:

Odell Beckham - the Atlanta Falcons Secondary

After being shut down against the Cowboys, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will look to make an impact against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

After missing the first four games of his 2014 rookie campaign, Beckham returned and made his debut in week 4 of last year against the Atlanta Falcons. In his first game he lit up Atlanta recording 4 catches for 44 yards and a touchdown that proved to be the game winner. He also showed off his speed and agility as he forced Atlanta into two pass interference calls that helped to set up the eventual game winning touchdown.

Bekcham will likely be matched up against third year corner, Desmond Trufant. Trufant has struggled at times during his young career and that should open the door for Beckham to have a potentially explosive game.

New York Giants Secondary - Julio Jones

Falcons wideout Julio Jones lit up the Eagles defense on Monday as he had a career game recording 9 catches for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns.

If they Giants want any chance at winning this game they will have to slow him down. That will be up to Prince Amukamara and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Before the injury to Dez Bryant, Both Amukamara and DRC did a great job of shutting him down. Rodgers-Cromartie also chipped in with a touchdown on a fumble right before the end of the first half.

If these two corners can shut down Matt Ryan's top weapon they should be able to make this a well played and tight battle.

Other Notes:

Josh Brown looks to continue impressive start- Giants kicker Josh Brown has played excellent thus far connecting on all four of his field goal attempts as well as making both his extra point attempts.

Manning still awaiting milestone- Eli Manning will have another chance to reach career victory 100. This will be a huge accomplishment for the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback.

Giants to honor Super Bowl XXV team- The Giants will honor their Super Bowl winning team from 1990 with a special pregame and halftime tribute. Lawrence Taylor, Otis Anderson and others are expected to be in attendance.

Prediction:

This game should be a close game throughout with both teams looking like they have improved on the defensive side of the ball. Both teams still have explosive offenses which should lead to a fairly high scoring game. The success that the Giants have had against Matt Ryan in his career will help the Giants to victory on Sunday.

Giants 27, Falcons 24