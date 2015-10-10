Denver Broncos Renew Rivalry With Improved Oakland Raiders

The Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders, original members of the old American Football League that began play in 1960, renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon at O.CO Coliseum in Oakland, CA. With the Raiders and city officials looking increasingly unlikely to agree on a new stadium by the end of the year, this could be the last time the Broncos play on the road against a team known as the Oakland Raiders.

The Broncos enter play on Sunday at 4-0 and in first place in the AFC West. Denver looks to continue improving their new offense who's growth has been helped tremendously by the NFL's top-rated defense. Head coach Gary Kubiak has scrapped his original plans for the offense featuring Peyton Manning primarily under center. The Broncos will now run an offense consisting of two tight end sets with Manning mainly in the pistol and shotgun formations.

The Raiders at 2-2 are enjoying one of their best starts in several seasons. Oakland won just three games all last season and haven't won more than four games since an 8-8 season in 2011. Infused with young talent such as quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Khalil Mack, Raiders fans have reason to be hopeful that a corner has finally been turned and the franchise will return to excellence.

Denver Broncos vs Oakland Raiders

Week 5 - 10/11/15

Time: 4:25 PM ET

TV: CBS

Location: O.CO Coliseum

Line: Broncos -4.5 (Westgate Superbook)

2015 Record

Denver Broncos

Overall:

4-0 (1st, AFC West)

Home: 2-0

Road: 2-0

Oakland Raiders

Overall:

2-2 (T-2nd, AFC West)

Home: 1-1

Road: 1-1

Head-To-Head Record (1960-Present)

Regular Season: Raiders lead 59-48-2

Playoffs: Series tied 1-1

At Raiders: Raiders Lead 27-23

Last Met:

12/28/14 at Denver: Broncos 47 Raiders 14. Armed with a rushing attack that produced three touchdowns by C.J. Anderson, the Broncos ended the 2014 regular season with a 12-4 record and a rout of their division rival. The Broncos also clinched the AFC's second seed and a first-round bye.

What To Look For As The Broncos Take On The Raiders:

Broncos offense needs to start game as strong as they have been finishing.

The Broncos have needed late-game scoring drives and heroics from it's defense to get to 4-0 this season. The primary reason has been the offense's lack of production in the first quarter.

Three field goals has been all the Denver offense has managed in the first quarter this season. From the second quarter on the offense has awaken with a flurry of activity to the tune of 88-points. Peyton Manning has repeatedly spoken of the team's desire to finish games strong. However, against teams like New England and Green Bay, the Broncos may find that a field goal instead of a touchdown in the first quarter is the difference between a win and a loss.

C.J. Anderson or Ronnie Hillman?

Where have you gone C.J. Anderson? A non-existent running game turns it's lonely eyes to you.

Anderson set the NFL on fire when he took over as the Broncos starting running back at the midway point last season. Signed in 2013 as an undrafted free agent, Anderson became only the fifth undrafted running back to make the Pro Bowl. Anderson finished the season rushing for 849 yards with eight touchdowns in eight games as the starter.

2015 has been a much different story with Anderson gaining just 117 yards (2.7 avg.) in four games. The unsteady offensive line has played a part but Anderson is not the same runner as he was last season. Anderson bluntly states that his main problem is more mental then anything else. Anderson appears to be overthinking the play before he makes his cut instead of cutting and charging through the hole in the defensive line.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, problems with the physical side also appeared as Anderson's inability to break tackles limited his production last to just 47 yards. Anderson is fully capable of hitting the holes the offensive line opens with authority and breaking tackles for large chunks of yardage.

Ronnie Hillman's entry into last week's game quickly produced results with a 72-yard run for a touchdown. Hillman, by far the fastest of the two running backs, has improved in pass catching and pass blocking this year. When given the opportunity to play Hillman has taken advantage of it and leads the Broncos in rushing (191 yards).

Head coach Gary Kubiak has declared Anderson and Hillman co-starters, but for the success of the Broncos there needs to be one productive starter in the backfield that the team can rely on.

Return of Derek Wolfe from suspension.

The NFL's top ranked defense will get even better on Sunday as defensive end Derek Wolfe returns from a four-game suspension. Wolfe is considered Denver's best run-stopper and his presence on the defensive line is expected to improve a run defense that is already ranked eighth in the league.

The Raiders are averaging 4.4 yards per carry this season while the Denver defense has held opponents to just 3.13 yards per rushing attempt. Wolfe's return along with fellow lineman Sylvester Williams and Malik Jackson should help improve on that number and help hold down a Raiders running game that has been explosive when used.

Starters:

*Stats

2015 NFL Rankings (YPG) Broncos Raiders Total Offense 27th (304.0) 17th (351.5) Passing 25th (225.2) 10th (255.2) Rushing 29th (78.8) 21st (96.2) Total Defense 1st (275.5) 31st (403.8) Passing 1st (185.2) 31st (310.5) Rushing 8th (90.2) 11th (93.2)

Team Leaders Passing C/ATT PCT ATT/G YDS AVG YDS/G Long TD INT SACKS RATING RANK Peyton Manning 98/154 63.6 38.5 968 6.3 242.0 45 6 5 10 80.8 17th Derek Carr 77/123 62.6 30.8 922 7.5 230.5 68 7 2 3 97.7 21st Rushing CAR CAR/G YDS AVG YDS/G LONG TD RANK Ronnie Hillman 39 9.8 191 4.9 47.8 72 2 T-30th Latavius Murray 67 16.8 297 4.4 74.2 54 2 T-8th Receiving REC YDS AVG YDS/G LONG TD RANK Demaryius Thomas 33 361 10.9 90.2 45 1 T-4th Amari Cooper 24 339 14.1 84.8 68 2 T-18th Tackles TOTAL SOLO RANK Brandon Marshall 33 27 T-17th Malcolm Smith 37 29 8th Sacks TOTAL RANK DeMarcus Ware 4.5 1st Khalil Mack 3.0 T-11th Interceptions TOTAL RANK Aqib Talib 2 T-3rd Charles Woodson 2 T-3rd

Who Has The Advantage? Broncos Raiders Comments Offense X The Raiders offense has been producing this season as the Derek Carr to rookie Ahmani Cooper connection gains steam. The Raiders' passing offense ranks 10th in the league. Though the Raiders have been primarily a passing offense, they possess an effective run game that ranks third in yards per carry (4.4). Until Denver gets their offense firing on all cylinders the Raiders have the advantage. Defense X The Denver defense is ranked first in overall defense, first in passing defense, second in points allowed (17.3), and first in preserving wins with late-game heroics. Special Teams X X The Broncos and Raiders are fairly even in the kicking game with the strong legged Brandon McManus and Sebastian Janikowski. Both are capable of making field goals of 50 yards or more and can handle the pressure that comes with making a game winning fourth quarter field goal. Coaching X Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak and Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio are coaching their first season with a new team. Kubiak gets the nod in this category with an undefeated team, a top ranked defense, and the ability to adjust his offensive plan during the season to fit the talent he has.

Injury Report Denver Broncos Position Injury Game Status Omar Bolden S Foot Probable Bennie Fowler WR Hamstring Questionable Ryan Harris T Knee Probable Cody Latimer WR Groin Out Evan Mathis G Hamstring Questionable Ty Sambrailo T Shoulder Out Demaryius Thomas WR Neck Probable Louis Vasquez G Knee Probable Oakland Raiders Position Injury Game Status Denico Autry DL Concussion Out TJ Carrie CB Chest Questionable Michael Crabtree WR Ankle Probable Justin Ellis DT Ankle Out Ben Heeney LB Hamstring Probable Taiwan Jones RB Foot Out Benson Mayowa DE Knee Out Keith McGill CB Foot Probable Latavius Murray RB Shoulder Probable Justin Tuck DE Knee Probable C.J. Wilson DL Calf Probable Charles Woodson S Shoulder Probable

