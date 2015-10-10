Denver Broncos Renew Rivalry With Improved Oakland Raiders

The Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders, original members of the old American Football League that began play in 1960, renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon at O.CO Coliseum in Oakland, CA. With the Raiders and city officials looking increasingly unlikely to agree on a new stadium by the end of the year, this could be the last time the Broncos play on the road against a team known as the Oakland Raiders.


A general view of the exterior of the O.co Coliseum prior to the start of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders on November 9, 2014 in Oakland, California.
(Nov. 8, 2014 - Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images North America)

The Broncos enter play on Sunday at 4-0 and in first place in the AFC West. Denver looks to continue improving their new offense who's growth has been helped tremendously by the NFL's top-rated defense. Head coach Gary Kubiak has scrapped his original plans for the offense featuring Peyton Manning primarily under center. The Broncos will now run an offense consisting of two tight end sets with Manning mainly in the pistol and shotgun formations.

The Raiders at 2-2 are enjoying one of their best starts in several seasons. Oakland won just three games all last season and haven't won more than four games since an 8-8 season in 2011. Infused with young talent such as quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Khalil Mack, Raiders fans have reason to be hopeful that a corner has finally been turned and the franchise will return to excellence.


Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos warms up against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on November 9, 2014 in Oakland, California.
(Nov. 8, 2014 - Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images North America)

Denver Broncos vs Oakland Raiders

Week 5 - 10/11/15

Time: 4:25 PM ET

TV: CBS

Location: O.CO Coliseum

Line: Broncos -4.5 (Westgate Superbook)


Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders looks downfield against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum on November 9, 2014 in Oakland, California.
(Nov. 8, 2014 - Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America)

2015 Record

Denver Broncos

Overall:

4-0 (1st, AFC West)

Home: 2-0

Road: 2-0


DeMarcus Ware #94 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with teammate Von Miller #58 in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on November 9, 2014 in Oakland, California.
(Nov. 8, 2014 - Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America)

Oakland Raiders

Overall:

2-2 (T-2nd, AFC West)

Home: 1-1

Road: 1-1

Head-To-Head Record (1960-Present)

Regular Season: Raiders lead 59-48-2

Playoffs: Series tied 1-1

At Raiders: Raiders Lead 27-23

Last Met:

12/28/14 at Denver: Broncos 47 Raiders 14. Armed with a rushing attack that produced three touchdowns by C.J. Anderson, the Broncos ended the 2014 regular season with a 12-4 record and a rout of their division rival. The Broncos also clinched the AFC's second seed and a first-round bye.

What To Look For As The Broncos Take On The Raiders:

Broncos offense needs to start game as strong as they have been finishing.

The Broncos have needed late-game scoring drives and heroics from it's defense to get to 4-0 this season. The primary reason has been the offense's lack of production in the first quarter.

Three field goals has been all the Denver offense has managed in the first quarter this season. From the second quarter on the offense has awaken with a flurry of activity to the tune of 88-points. Peyton Manning has repeatedly spoken of the team's desire to finish games strong. However, against teams like New England and Green Bay, the Broncos may find that a field goal instead of a touchdown in the first quarter is the difference between a win and a loss.

C.J. Anderson or Ronnie Hillman?

Where have you gone C.J. Anderson? A non-existent running game turns it's lonely eyes to you.

Anderson set the NFL on fire when he took over as the Broncos starting running back at the midway point last season. Signed in 2013 as an undrafted free agent, Anderson became only the fifth undrafted running back to make the Pro Bowl. Anderson finished the season rushing for 849 yards with eight touchdowns in eight games as the starter.

2015 has been a much different story with Anderson gaining just 117 yards (2.7 avg.) in four games. The unsteady offensive line has played a part but Anderson is not the same runner as he was last season. Anderson bluntly states that his main problem is more mental then anything else. Anderson appears to be overthinking the play before he makes his cut instead of cutting and charging through the hole in the defensive line.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, problems with the physical side also appeared as Anderson's inability to break tackles limited his production last to just 47 yards. Anderson is fully capable of hitting the holes the offensive line opens with authority and breaking tackles for large chunks of yardage.

Ronnie Hillman's entry into last week's game quickly produced results with a 72-yard run for a touchdown. Hillman, by far the fastest of the two running backs, has improved in pass catching and pass blocking this year. When given the opportunity to play Hillman has taken advantage of it and leads the Broncos in rushing (191 yards).

Head coach Gary Kubiak has declared Anderson and Hillman co-starters, but for the success of the Broncos there needs to be one productive starter in the backfield that the team can rely on.

Return of Derek Wolfe from suspension.

The NFL's top ranked defense will get even better on Sunday as defensive end Derek Wolfe returns from a four-game suspension. Wolfe is considered Denver's best run-stopper and his presence on the defensive line is expected to improve a run defense that is already ranked eighth in the league.

The Raiders are averaging 4.4 yards per carry this season while the Denver defense has held opponents to just 3.13 yards per rushing attempt. Wolfe's return along with fellow lineman Sylvester Williams and Malik Jackson should help improve on that number and help hold down a Raiders running game that has been explosive when used.

C.J. Anderson #22 of the Denver Broncos beats Charles Woodson #24 of the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter at O.co Coliseum on November 9, 2014 in Oakland, California.
(Nov. 8, 2014 - Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America)

Starters:

Denver Broncos
Offense Position NFL Seasons
Demaryius Thomas WR 6
Virgil Green TE 5
Ryan Harris LT 9
Evan Mathis LG 10
Matt Paradis C 1
Louis Vasquez RG 7
Michael Schofield RT 2
Owen Daniels TE 10
Emmanuel Sanders WR 6
Peyton Manning QB 18
C.J. Anderson RB 3
Defense Position NFL Seasons
Derek Wolfe DE 4
Sylvester Williams NT 3
Malik Jackson DE 4
Von Miller SLB 5
Brandon Marshall ILB 4
Danny Trevathan ILB 4
DeMarcus Ware WLB 11
Aqib Talib LCB 8
TJ Ward SS 6
Darian Stewart FS 6
Chris Harris, Jr. RCB 4
Special Teams Position NFL Seasons
Brandon McManus K 2
Britton Colquitt P 7
Aaron Brewer LS 4
Emmanuel Sanders PR 6
Omar Bolden KR 4

Oakland Raiders
Offense Position NFL Seasons
Michael Crabtree WR 7
Donald Penn LT 10
Gabe Jackson LG 2
Rodney Hudson C 5
J'Marcus Webb RG 5
Austin Howard RT 6
Lee Smith TE 5
Amari Cooper WR R
Derek Carr QB 2
Marcel Reece FB 6
Latavius Murray RB 3
Defense Position NFL Seasons
Justin Tuck DE 11
Dan Williams DT 6
Stacy McGee NT 2
Khalil Mack DE 2
Ray-Ray Armstrong OLB 3
Curtis Lofton MLB 8
Malcolm Smith OLB 5
DJ Hayden LCB 3
Charles Woodson SS 18
Larry Asante FS 4
TJ Carrie RCB 2
Special Teams Position NFL Seasons
Sebastian Janikowski K 16
Marquette King P, H 4
Jon Condo LS 9
TJ Carrie PR 2
Taiwan Jones KR 5

Latavius Murray #28 of the Oakland Raiders gains yardage in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum on November 9, 2014 in Oakland, California.
(Nov. 8, 2014 - Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America)

*Stats

2015 NFL Rankings (YPG)
Broncos Raiders
Total Offense 27th (304.0) 17th (351.5)
Passing 25th (225.2) 10th (255.2)
Rushing 29th (78.8) 21st (96.2)
Total Defense 1st (275.5) 31st (403.8)
Passing 1st (185.2) 31st (310.5)
Rushing 8th (90.2) 11th (93.2)

Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders pitches the ball against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at O.co Coliseum on November 9, 2014 in Oakland, California.
(Nov. 8, 2014 - Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America)

Team Leaders
Passing C/ATT PCT ATT/G YDS AVG YDS/G Long TD INT SACKS RATING RANK
Peyton Manning 98/154 63.6 38.5 968 6.3 242.0 45 6 5 10 80.8 17th
Derek Carr 77/123 62.6 30.8 922 7.5 230.5 68 7 2 3 97.7 21st
Rushing CAR CAR/G YDS AVG YDS/G LONG TD RANK
Ronnie Hillman 39 9.8 191 4.9 47.8 72 2 T-30th
Latavius Murray 67 16.8 297 4.4 74.2 54 2 T-8th
Receiving REC YDS AVG YDS/G LONG TD RANK
Demaryius Thomas 33 361 10.9 90.2 45 1 T-4th
Amari Cooper 24 339 14.1 84.8 68 2 T-18th
Tackles TOTAL SOLO RANK
Brandon Marshall 33 27 T-17th
Malcolm Smith 37 29 8th
Sacks TOTAL RANK
DeMarcus Ware 4.5 1st
Khalil Mack 3.0 T-11th
Interceptions TOTAL RANK
Aqib Talib 2 T-3rd
Charles Woodson 2 T-3rd

Andre Caldwell #12 of the Denver Broncos is taken down by the Oakland Raiders defense in the first half at O.co Coliseum on November 9, 2014 in Oakland, California.
(Nov. 8, 2014 - Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America)
Who Has The Advantage?
Broncos Raiders Comments
Offense X The Raiders offense has been producing this season as the Derek Carr to rookie Ahmani Cooper connection gains steam. The Raiders' passing offense ranks 10th in the league. Though the Raiders have been primarily a passing offense, they possess an effective run game that ranks third in yards per carry (4.4). Until Denver gets their offense firing on all cylinders the Raiders have the advantage.
Defense X The Denver defense is ranked first in overall defense, first in passing defense, second in points allowed (17.3), and first in preserving wins with late-game heroics.
Special Teams X X The Broncos and Raiders are fairly even in the kicking game with the strong legged Brandon McManus and Sebastian Janikowski. Both are capable of making field goals of 50 yards or more and can handle the pressure that comes with making a game winning fourth quarter field goal.
Coaching X Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak and Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio are coaching their first season with a new team. Kubiak gets the nod in this category with an undefeated team, a top ranked defense, and the ability to adjust his offensive plan during the season to fit the talent he has.

Fans of the Oakland Raiders rally against the Denver Broncos in the first half at O.co Coliseum on November 9, 2014 in Oakland, California.
(Nov. 8, 2014 - Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images North America)
Injury Report
Denver Broncos Position Injury Game Status
Omar Bolden S Foot Probable
Bennie Fowler WR Hamstring Questionable
Ryan Harris T Knee Probable
Cody Latimer WR Groin Out
Evan Mathis G Hamstring Questionable
Ty Sambrailo T Shoulder Out
Demaryius Thomas WR Neck Probable
Louis Vasquez G Knee Probable
Oakland Raiders Position Injury Game Status
Denico Autry DL Concussion Out
TJ Carrie CB Chest Questionable
Michael Crabtree WR Ankle Probable
Justin Ellis DT Ankle Out
Ben Heeney LB Hamstring Probable
Taiwan Jones RB Foot Out
Benson Mayowa DE Knee Out
Keith McGill CB Foot Probable
Latavius Murray RB Shoulder Probable
Justin Tuck DE Knee Probable
C.J. Wilson DL Calf Probable
Charles Woodson S Shoulder Probable

*Stats via NFL.com

