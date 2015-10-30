New York Giants Week Eight Preview - New Orleans Saints

New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints

Time: Novembr 1st , 1:00 ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans LA

Line: New Orleans Saints (-3.5)

The New York Giants come into this matchup fresh off a thrilling finish against their arch rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants improved to 4-3, good enough for first place in the NFC East, thanks to a Dwayne Harris kickoff return for a touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter. The Giants will look to build upon their first place lead as the head down to the bayou to challenge the New Orleans Saints.

Where the Giants Stand Right Now

The Giants are currently 4-3 and in first place in the lowly NFC East. They are ahead by a slight margin with the Washington Redskins at 3-4, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles who are 3-4. The Cowboys are alone in last with a record of 2-4.

Injury Report:

CB Prince Amukamara- The Giants CB will miss his second staright game as he still continues to recover from a partially torn pec.

WR Victor Cruz- Cruz remains out as he is not fully healed from a calf injury that has held him out since training camp.

DE Owamagbe Odighizuwa- The Giants rookie will miss another game with a hamstring injury.

LB J.T Thomas- The Giants linebacker will miss this showdown with an ankle issue.

LB Jon Beason- The often injured captain is questionable with an ankle injury.

LB Uani' Unga- The linebacker is probable with a neck injury.

OT Geoff Schwartz- The Giants starting tackle is probable with an ankle injury.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.- The Giants star receiver is probable with a hamstring injury.

Matchup to Watch:

Drew Brees - Giants Pass Defense:

The Giants defense will have the tough task of slowing down Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees has been one of the games best passers for quite some time now and has looked pretty good this year.

The Giants lead the NFL in turnover-ratio with a plus 10, including three interceptions last week, two of which came from Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

If the Giants can slow down Brees and the Saints offense, it will help them pull out this win.

Other News and Notes-

Jason Pierre-Paul is back with the Giants. He has not played since suffering a hand injury during a July 4th accident. He will come back possibly as quick as next week.

The Giants have had great play out of their special teams unit thus far. Josh Brown has not yet missed a field goal, Brad Wing continues to get punts inside the 20, and Dwayne Harris has been electricfying on his returns.

Prediction:

As of late, the Saints have been hot and will have the home crowd Sunday. Even with those advantages, this writer has the Giants winning this one. It should be a close affair but the Giants defense will step up when it has too.

Giants 30, Saints 21