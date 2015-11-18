Adrian Peterson Wins VAVEL USA Offensive Player Of Week Ten

Some people call him "AD" because he goes all day. Some people call him "AP" because it's his initials. But his name is Adrian Peterson, and he is putting back the logic during the 2015 season that he is still the best running back in the NFL, even if the only people who realize it so far are fans wearing the purple and gold of the Minnesota Vikings

He may not have the most rushing touchdowns (Devonta Freeman), but he does have the most rushing yards in the NFL with 961. Even if Peterson would have rested this week he would be leading the league in rushing as the next closest person behind him, Chris Johnson, only has 734 rushing yards. That's a big gap of 227 rushing yards. 

Peterson carried the Vikings on Sunday, with a total of 26 carries for 203 rushing yards and a touchdown, with 2 catches for 13 yards as well. It takes a tough man to carry the load that many times, but that's just what Peterson did in Sunday's contest against the Oakland Raiders. Check out his moves below as he still has one of the toughest juke moves in the game as Peterson is elusive. 