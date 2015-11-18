Adrian Peterson Wins VAVEL USA Offensive Player Of Week Ten

Some people call him "AD" because he goes all day. Some people call him "AP" because it's his initials. But his name is Adrian Peterson, and he is putting back the logic during the 2015 season that he is still the best running back in the NFL, even if the only people who realize it so far are fans wearing the purple and gold of the Minnesota Vikings.

He may not have the most rushing touchdowns (Devonta Freeman), but he does have the most rushing yards in the NFL with 961. Even if Peterson would have rested this week he would be leading the league in rushing as the next closest person behind him, Chris Johnson, only has 734 rushing yards. That's a big gap of 227 rushing yards.

Peterson carried the Vikings on Sunday, with a total of 26 carries for 203 rushing yards and a touchdown, with 2 catches for 13 yards as well. It takes a tough man to carry the load that many times, but that's just what Peterson did in Sunday's contest against the Oakland Raiders. Check out his moves below as he still has one of the toughest juke moves in the game as Peterson is elusive.

Peterson will be looking to bring that same aggressive running style back home in week 11 as the Vikings will try to retain their NFC North lead as they host the Green Bay Packers. Now, a better question might be if there is any type of running game on the other side of the ball, as the Packers have struggled on offense over most of the season. Mike McCarthy will have to find a way to dial up some different schemes in order to find a way to move the ball against Mike Zimmer and the Vikings defense. But Peterson will run, because that's what he does, and the Packers will have to find a way to keep him short of 200 yards against them as well.