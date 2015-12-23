Why The Jacksonville Jaguars Will Be A Playoff Team In 2016

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the jokes of the NFL world over the last few years. Under Jack Del Rio they made playoff appearances in 2005 and 2007, winning a wild card game in Pittsburgh in 2007. They have not been back to the playoffs since then, but things are going to be different going forward.

After an injury plagued 2008, the franchise's biggest misstep happened. They hired Gene Smith as their General Manager. Things could not possibly have been worse. Among Smith's gaffes were trading a second round pick and a later round pick to the New England Patriots for a third round pick to draft cornerback Derek Cox. Those two picks ended up turning into Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edleman. With the squad that he inherited, the Smith run Jags went 7-9 and 8-8 in his first two seasons. But starting in 2011, it all took a turn for the worse.

In the first round, they traded up from 16 to 10 to draft Blaine Gabbert, a quarterback from Missouri. The Redskins used the 16th pick to draft Ryan Kerrigan, who made the all-rookie team and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2012. On the flip side, Gabbert struggled mightily before being traded prior to the 2014 season. In the middle of the year, Del Rio was fired. In 2012, he was replaced by former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey. In his one year in Jacksonville, he went 2-14 and was fired after former Falcons Director of Player Personnel David Caldwell was named GM. He brought in former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley as the next head coach. They found their franchise quarterback in Blake Bortles, found good receivers in Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns as well as an excellent tight end in Julius Thomas. Caldwell also picked up a bell cow running back T.J. Yeldon and have made the defense into a respectable unit. While Bradley has not put it all together yet, this team is on the verge of a breakout year.

This season, they have lost a lot of close games they easily could have won. Starting in week one, they left four points on the board in an 11 point loss to the Carolina Panthers. They had the ball at the end and could have gone down to tie the game up. New kicker Jason Myers also had a rough go of it in Indianapolis when he missed multiple game winning field goals. The next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers they lost by seven, but fumbled a kickoff that was returned for a touchdown. After their bye against the New York Jets, they committed four turnovers but still only lost by five points. Against the Houston Texans, they lost by 11 points after an interception in the end zone before half and a pick-six. In their six point loss to the Falcons, they also had an end zone interception prior to intermission. They also dropped winnable games to the San Diego Chargers by six and at the Tennessee Titans by three. They've been in so many close games but just unable to pull through in most of them.

With Dante Fowler, the third overall pick in the 2015 draft, coming back for next season, the Jaguars will finally have the pass rusher they need. They will also get guard Brandon Linder, their best offensive lineman and Sen'Derrick Marks, a Pro Bowler two years ago, back. While more improvements must be made to their offensive line and secondary in the offseason and Bortles needs to cut down on the mistakes, this team is bound to ascend next year. They will find a way to win some of the close games that they could not win this season, which will put them over the top. Even if the Colts rebound and become a good team once again with a healthy Andrew Luck and the Texans continue to be tough and the Titans continue to improve as they should, this Jaguars team still has the pieces in place to be good next year. All the pieces are there, they just need to put them together.