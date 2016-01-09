Alex Smith Will Help Kansas City Chiefs End Their Postseason Drought

22 Years. It has been 22 years since the Kansas City Chiefs have won their last postseason game. It came against the Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans), and Joe Montana threw three touchdown passes in that divisional round game, before the Chiefs would lose to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. But that victory came on January 16, 1994. There have been many different playoff games since then, as they have gone 0-7 after getting eliminated by the Bills. Four of those losses have come to the Indianapolis Colts, so the Chiefs should be thankful that they are facing a different opponent, but it is still the AFC South Champion, in the Houston Texans.

Alex Smith is the man at quarterback for the Chiefs now, and oddly enough he is a former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers just like Montana. While many people may consider him a pocket passer, it is evident that he really is a dual threat quarterback with his ability to both run and pass. He finished just shy of 500 rushing yards on the ground this year, and that is pretty impressive for the former number one pick as Andy Reid is not going to be calling too many designed quarterback runs. He knows the importance of keeping your quarterback healthy, and wouldn't want to put Smith in a position of jeopardy.

When it comes to the passing game though, Smith has three primary targets. Jeremy Maclin, Travis Kelce, and Albert Wilson.

Jeremy Maclin

Maclin is obviously the number one wide receiver for the Chiefs, as he had signed a big contract coming from Reid's former team in the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a speedster so they can use him to stretch the field deep, but he also has excellent hands so he can run those slant routes and get the tough balls to get first downs just like a possession receiver as well. Maclin will be a man to watch as he finished the regular season with 87 catches for a total of 1,088 yards and 8 touchdowns. Those 8 touchdowns are impressive when you consider than Smith only threw 20 touchdown passes this year.

Travis Kelce

Kelce is the player that draft pundits were excited about before he was taken, and he has lived up to the hype as a member of the Chiefs. He is a big target over the middle of the field at 6'5" and 260 pounds, and he has been less effective this year than in previous years due to injuries. But he finished the season with 72 catches for a total of 875 yards and five touchdowns.

Albert Wilson

Wilson is the lesser known wideout on the roster, but he has good speed and is dangerous with his hands on the ball. He had his best game this season against the San Diego Chargers, when he had four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown, including a 44 yard touchdown. It will be important for the Texans defense to try and tackle him before he can get his momentum going downfield.

Prediction

Yes, the Chiefs are getting Justin Houston back this week and have to face a fierce Texans defense with J.J. Watt and Brian Cushing, but this writer simply finds this game to favor the Chiefs, giving them their second win over the Texans this season, with the first win coming in the season opener. It will be important to get the field spread as Watt and Cushing are more in the middle of the field, and Wilson and Maclin should be able to do that with Kelce going deep down the middle of the field to keep the safeties of the Texans honest and giving room for Charcandrick West to be able to get some good yards per carry. It is simply going to be too much for the Texans to handle as the Chiefs will earn the win in this contest. Expect the final score in this game to be around Chiefs 24, Texans 13, as the Chiefs defense will remain strong in this game as well.