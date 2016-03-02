Mason Crosby Signs Four Year Deal With Green Bay Packers

Mason Crosby is setting himself up to be in the record books for the Green Bay Packers for years to come. The former Colorado Buffalo has been with the Packers since they took him in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Now, after spending nine seasons with the team, he is on the books for four more years, and getting some top kicker money by doing so, and can make himself one of the highest scoring players in Packers history.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images North America

Mason Crosby's New Deal

The man who is usually in green and yellow signed on the dotted line for a four year, $16.1 million and had a nice signing bonus of $5 million. Considering the fact that he would have gotten $4.5 million with the franchise tag, he is averaging just over $4 million a year. That's a nice annual salary for one of the league's top kickers. Now, if the former Buffalo has a crashing to earth season like he did in 2012 (21-33, 63.6% on field goals), then the Packers can easily cut bait if they need to, because they are only giving him the guarantee of $5 million. That means that he is only counting $1.25 million per year if he needs to get cut down the line. It is nice for the Packers to be able to see two years down the line the kicker could get cut for only $2.5 million against the salary cap.

Mason Crosby In Packers History

As far as scoring goes, Mason Crosby has the third, fourth, and fifth highest scoring seasons in Packers history, in 2007 and 2013, both with 141 points, and then in 2011 with 140 points. He is behind Paul Hornung in Packers history, with his best season being in 1960 when he had 176 points. But he is the highest scoring Packer in terms of career scoring, as he has a total of 1,145 points. He passed Ryan Longwell who is 91 points behind him. If he continues his typical pace of 127 points on average a season, he will get to a total of 1,653 points. Right now Crosby is 42nd all time across the NFL in scoring. If he hits that total it would currently have him in 18th place in scoring at just the age of 36 years old. Crosby certainly has a lot of opportunity ahead of him and he will be doing it in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Lambeau Field for years to come.