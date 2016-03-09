Olivier Vernon Signs Massive Deal With New York Giants

What a week it has been for Olivier Vernon. The Miami Dolphins placed the transition tag on Vernon not too long ago. However, the Dolphins agreed to terms with Mario Williams yesterday, making Vernon expendable. Earlier Wednesday the Dolphins removed the transition tag from Vernon, allowing him to negotiate with other teams, essentially making him a free-agent. 

That didn't last long. 

Record-Setting Deal For Vernon 

Vernon has agreed to a whopping five-year, $85-million deal with the New York Giants which includes $52.5 million of guaranteed money, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The contract will be the most overall money and most guaranteed money for a 4-3 defensive end in NFL history. Vernon will also receive more guaranteed money than J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans.  Vernon recorded 29 sacks over four seasons, all four with the Miami Dolphins. 