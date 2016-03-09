Olivier Vernon Signs Massive Deal With New York Giants

What a week it has been for Olivier Vernon. The Miami Dolphins placed the transition tag on Vernon not too long ago. However, the Dolphins agreed to terms with Mario Williams yesterday, making Vernon expendable. Earlier Wednesday the Dolphins removed the transition tag from Vernon, allowing him to negotiate with other teams, essentially making him a free-agent.

That didn't last long.

Record-Setting Deal For Vernon

Vernon has agreed to a whopping five-year, $85-million deal with the New York Giants which includes $52.5 million of guaranteed money, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The contract will be the most overall money and most guaranteed money for a 4-3 defensive end in NFL history. Vernon will also receive more guaranteed money than J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans. Vernon recorded 29 sacks over four seasons, all four with the Miami Dolphins.

Vernon will join a re-vamped group of Giants defenders. The Giants have made a multitude of movessince free agency started, and have wasted no time in addressing their defensive side of the ball.

Giants Flurry Of Moves

The Giants re-signed Jason Pierre-Paul to a one-year, $10.5 million deal ahead of free agency. The Giants also added nose tackle Damon Harrison to a huge deal, reportedly worth up to $46.25 million over the span of five years. The Giants didn't stop there, however. they also signed cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who was previously with the St. Louis, (now L.A.) Rams. Jenkins received a five-year, $62.5 million deal.

It is safe to say that the Giants have spent a ton of money improving what needed to improve, and are challenging the rest of their foes in the NFC East to do the same. A defense consisting of Vernon, Harrison, Pierre-Paul, along with standout tackle Jonathan Hankins will make this group one of the most-feared defensive units in the NFC, and possibly in the entire NFL.

Somewhere, Eli Manning is smiling.