New England Patriots sign DB Vinnie Sunseri

The New England Patriots have bolstered their secondary, signing former New Orleans Saints safety Vinnie Sunseri on Sunday afternoon to increase their roster size to 89 with training camp beginning in just three short days. 

Following the acquisition, the Patriots have just one roster spot open heading into camp. Sunseri joins incoming rookie cornerback Cyrus Jones as another Alabama Crimson Tide product in the New England secondary. He spent three years learning under head coach Nick Saban's tight regime while winning a pair of BCS National Championships in 2012 and 2013. 

After being chosen with the 167th selection of the 2014 draft by the Saints, Sunseri was able to earn a roster spot out of training camp and receive special teams duty throughout the opening portion of the season. After garnering Special Teams Player of the Week honors on four separate occasions while at Alabama, Sunseri showcased his ability to make an impact in that aspect of the ballgame, and it translated to New Orleans early on in 2014. 