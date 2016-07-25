Julian Edelman leads promising group of New England Patriots receivers

If you had witnessed New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman strut across the practice field as a rookie in 2009, you would have been hard-pressed to offer up the notion that he would one day become the top receiver on a perennial dynasty. 

However, Edelman's impeccable work ethic has brought him a 1,000-yard receiving season, a Super Bowl title, and the moniker of suspended quarterback Tom Brady's favorite receiving target over the past three years. Furthermore, the Kent State product has risen to local celebrity status in Boston solely matched by Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, landing invites to take batting practice at Fenway Park while dating a supermodel as well. 