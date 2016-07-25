New York Giants position preview: Running Backs

Anyone that has watched the New York Giants for the past few seasons knows that the running game is not their strong suit. While the passing game seemed in sync last season, the rushing attack struggled to find any consistency in 2015. This season the Giants will look to find a strong running game and make like much easier for Eli Manning. This season the Giants enter training camp with an excessive number of running backs on the roster. Those running back's are Rashad Jennings, Shane Vereen, Andre Williams, Orleans Darkwa, Paul Perkins, Bobby Rainey and Marshaun Coprich.

Rashad Jennings enters season as the workhorse

Last season Rashad Jennings had one of his best pro seasons in his second season in the Big Apple. For the first time in his seven-year career, Jennings started all 16 games while managing to rack up 863 yards on 195 carries. He also added three touchdowns. After a slow start to the season, Jennings picked up the pace as the season went along and had his best game in the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. In the final game of 2015, Jennings exploded for 170 yards on 27 carries. 