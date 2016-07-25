New York Giants position preview: Running Backs

Anyone that has watched the New York Giants for the past few seasons knows that the running game is not their strong suit. While the passing game seemed in sync last season, the rushing attack struggled to find any consistency in 2015. This season the Giants will look to find a strong running game and make like much easier for Eli Manning. This season the Giants enter training camp with an excessive number of running backs on the roster. Those running back's are Rashad Jennings, Shane Vereen, Andre Williams, Orleans Darkwa, Paul Perkins, Bobby Rainey and Marshaun Coprich.

Rashad Jennings enters season as the workhorse

Last season Rashad Jennings had one of his best pro seasons in his second season in the Big Apple. For the first time in his seven-year career, Jennings started all 16 games while managing to rack up 863 yards on 195 carries. He also added three touchdowns. After a slow start to the season, Jennings picked up the pace as the season went along and had his best game in the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. In the final game of 2015, Jennings exploded for 170 yards on 27 carries.

Jennings finished 2015 with just two 100-yards rushing performances, something he will have to change in 2016. Now the 31-year-old veteran will have to start hot from the beginning in order to help Eli Manning. Last season the offense relied too heavily on it's passing attack and that hurt them in many games. If Jennings can play at a high-level in 2016, the 6"1, 231-pound should be on track for another career year.

Andre Williams and Shane Vereen look to contribute to the offense in different ways

After a solid rookie campaign in which he had 721 yards and seven touchdowns, fans were calling for the Giants to cut Williams in year two. They had a good reason for that as Williams had just 257 yards and one touchdown while playing in the same number of games, 16.

While he has struggled to catch the ball, and break tackles in the open field early in his young career, Williams has shown glimpses of what he could become; a big tough, physically battering ram of a running back. Andre Williams will have to be able to rebound from last season's disappointment if he wants to stay with the Giants.

Then there is Shane Vereen, nearly the opposite of Andre Williams. Coming off a championship season with the New England Patriots, Vereen brought his dynamic skills over to the Giants last season. While Vereen is listed as a running back he very well could play receiver as he is elusive, quick and has great hands. In his first season with the G-men, Vereen had 755 total yards, with 495 of those yards coming through the air. He also had the second-most catches on the team finishing second to none other than Odell Beckham, Jr.

This season if Vereen can replicate what he did last year it will be a major help to the Giants offense.

Watch out for Paul Perkins

A dark horse to get a lot of playing time is the Giants fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Paul Perkins. He could end up being a steal as NFL.com and other draft rankings had him ranked as an early fourth-round pick. Perkins had 1,394 yards and 14 touchdowns last season and finished his illustrious college career as the third-leading rusher in school history and is second on UCLA’s single-season rushing list. As a junior, he also added 242 yards receiving.

Perkins, who is an extremely versatile option out of the backfield, is likely to get a chance to showcase his talent due to the revolving door the Giants have had at the running back position in recent years.