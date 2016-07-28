All eyes on Jimmy Garoppolo as New England Patriots training camp begins

As with every single year that the New England Patriots have toed the practice field for the first day of training camp over the better part of the last two decades, fans watched in awe as four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady stepped onto the chalk to kick off his yearly festivities in Foxborough.

Jimmy Garoppolo splits reps with Tom Brady in first practice

However, as Brady prepares to serve a four-game suspension to open the season for his alleged involvement in the infamous DeflateGate scandal of January 2015, his backup, third-year pro Jimmy Garoppolo, finds himself under the microscope in a fashion that Brady's reserves scarcely see. Where Garoppolo traveled on the Patriots first practice of the summer, the media followed, watching him partake in non-contact 11-on-11 drills, 7-on-7 drills, and route-running drills with his receiving corps.

When the morning practice concluded, it was Garoppolo who was whisked off to the side for media interviews, while Brady faded off into the distance after spending time working intimately with tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett. Despite the added pressure as he looks to prepare for his first career start on September 11 against formidable defense of the Arizona Cardinals, Garoppolo impressed in a multitude of drills while facing looks from the Patriots first-team defense.

Garoppolo developing rapport with targets

After Brady exited following his reps with the first-teamers, Garoppolo took over earlier than in years past, receiving some valuable reps himself as head coach Bill Belichick attempts to get him fully equipped for the starting role. The 6'2" gunslinger delivered beautiful passes to Gronkowski and wideout Nate Washington for touchdown hook-ups during the 7-on-7 portion of practice while also dropping a dime to wide receiver Aaron Dobson for a score in 11-on-11 drills, showcasing a nifty touch.

He outshone Brady in the same number of reps, completing 11 of his 14 passes to Tom Terrific's eight completions in the same number of throws. What made the performance more impressive was the fact that the personnel surrounding the quarterbacks stayed the same regardless of whether Brady or Garoppolo was under center.

While expectations for Garoppolo must be toned down considering he completed just one of his four passes for a six-yard gain throughout the entire 2015 campaign, his outing on Thursday should provide some optimism for those who believe that the Patriots cannot survive without Brady. In fact, the Eastern Illinois product does feature one important intangible that Brady fails to match - elusiveness and the ability to scramble extend plays once the pocket collapses.

Brady's intelligence, football IQ, and ability to thread the needle in seemingly impossible situations places him on a whole different planet from Garoppolo. However, turning 39 next Wednesday, No. 12 is more prone to duck down and take a sack should his offensive line cave in on him, something we witnessed on multiple occasions in New England's AFC Championship loss to the Denver Broncos last January. Garoppolo, on the other hand, possesses the ability to extend plays with his feet, which could add another dynamic to the Patriots offense through the opening four games of 2016.