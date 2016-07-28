All eyes on Jimmy Garoppolo as New England Patriots training camp begins
Jimmy Garoppolo impressed as training camp opened Thursday. | AP Photo - Charles Krupa

As with every single year that the New England Patriots have toed the practice field for the first day of training camp over the better part of the last two decades, fans watched in awe as four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady stepped onto the chalk to kick off his yearly festivities in Foxborough. 

Jimmy Garoppolo splits reps with Tom Brady in first practice

However, as Brady prepares to serve a four-game suspension to open the season for his alleged involvement in the infamous DeflateGate scandal of January 2015, his backup, third-year pro Jimmy Garoppolo, finds himself under the microscope in a fashion that Brady's reserves scarcely see. Where Garoppolo traveled on the Patriots first practice of the summer, the media followed, watching him partake in non-contact 11-on-11 drills, 7-on-7 drills, and route-running drills with his receiving corps. 

When the morning practice concluded, it was Garoppolo who was whisked off to the side for media interviews, while Brady faded off into the distance after spending time working intimately with tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett. Despite the added pressure as he looks to prepare for his first career start on September 11 against formidable defense of the Arizona Cardinals, Garoppolo impressed in a multitude of drills while facing looks from the Patriots first-team defense. 