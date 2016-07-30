New England Patriots G Jonathan Cooper carted off of field during practice

The New England Patriots suffered a blow to their offensive line on Saturday during the first full-contact practice of training camp, as right guard Jonathan Cooper was carted off of the field after suffering an apparent right foot injury.

Jonathan Cooper dealing with plantar fascia issue

The 6'2", 310-pounder had been hindered by a plantar fascia issue, which caused his breakdown midway through an offensive walkthrough. Fortunately for the Patriots, the injury was not related to his right ankle. However, it is a scary sign pertaining to a player that has had the early portion of his career altered significantly by injuries.

Drafted seventh overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 draft, Cooper appeared poised to strangle a hold of the team's starting guard position immediately upon entering his inaugural training camp. However, a disastrous broken leg injury suffered in his third preseason camp derailed this objective, making it difficult for him to ever regain his footing in Arizona for the remainder of his tenure in the desert.

This past March with New England looking to unload cap space, Cooper was shipped east to the Patriots in exchange for Pro Bowl defensive end Chandler Jones. Facing increased expectations entering the 2016 season, the North Carolina product had impressed over the first two days of training camp, looking to to secure the starting right guard position in front of starting quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady.

Rookie Ted Karras takes over for Cooper at right guard

Once again, it appears that the injury bug has invaded Cooper. His ailment occurred in a light-speed running drill early on in practice, where he was forced to the ground dealing with the injury, where he laid for multiple minutes. Then, he was loaded onto a cart, transported off of the practice field, and back into Gillette Stadium, leaving rookie Ted Karras to take his place on the first-team offensive line.

Admirably, Karras impressed in the reps that he received in the absence of guards Shaq Mason and Tre' Jackson from full-contact drills, leading running back LeGarrette Blount into the end zone on the right side of the line during a drill designed to replicate goal-line situations.