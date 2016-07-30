New England Patriots G Jonathan Cooper carted off of field during practice

The New England Patriots suffered a blow to their offensive line on Saturday during the first full-contact practice of training camp, as right guard Jonathan Cooper was carted off of the field after suffering an apparent right foot injury. 

Jonathan Cooper dealing with plantar fascia issue

The 6'2", 310-pounder had been hindered by a plantar fascia issue, which caused his breakdown midway through an offensive walkthrough. Fortunately for the Patriots, the injury was not related to his right ankle. However, it is a scary sign pertaining to a player that has had the early portion of his career altered significantly by injuries. 