New England Patriots tight end duo of Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett looking to put NFL on notice

Far too often in New England Patriots territory, four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady has been faced with the conundrum of leading a team with a collection of cast-offs at skill positions to the promised land.

Aside from the late 2000s, when Brady was surrounded by the dynamic duo of receivers Randy Moss and Wes Welker en route to a 50-touchdown season in 2007, and the early 2010s when the emphatic tight end tandem of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez led the team to a Super Bowl berth, Brady has far too often had to cope with a supporting cast torn apart by injuries or a blatant lack of depth. 

Brady and Garopollo have plenty of receiving options to choose from 

This season, Brady and the starting quarterback for the first four games of the season, Jimmy Garopollo, will face no such issue. Bolstered by a deep receiving corps that head coach Bill Belichick labeled as the most competitive in his tenure at New England, the two flamethrowers will have plenty of route-running options to choose from, including the likes of Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, and Chris Hogan

However, the most vaunted duo of the pass-catching options that the Patriots stake the claim to comes from the tight end position, where Gronkowski and newly-acquired dynamo Martellus Bennett will rule the roost in 2016. Already, the position mates have formed a bond during training camp, with the two trading Instagram posts depicting them jubilantly celebrating together as the first couple of training camp practices commenced. 