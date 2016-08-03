New England Patriots tight end duo of Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett looking to put NFL on notice

Far too often in New England Patriots territory, four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady has been faced with the conundrum of leading a team with a collection of cast-offs at skill positions to the promised land.

Aside from the late 2000s, when Brady was surrounded by the dynamic duo of receivers Randy Moss and Wes Welker en route to a 50-touchdown season in 2007, and the early 2010s when the emphatic tight end tandem of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez led the team to a Super Bowl berth, Brady has far too often had to cope with a supporting cast torn apart by injuries or a blatant lack of depth.

Brady and Garopollo have plenty of receiving options to choose from

This season, Brady and the starting quarterback for the first four games of the season, Jimmy Garopollo, will face no such issue. Bolstered by a deep receiving corps that head coach Bill Belichick labeled as the most competitive in his tenure at New England, the two flamethrowers will have plenty of route-running options to choose from, including the likes of Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, and Chris Hogan.

However, the most vaunted duo of the pass-catching options that the Patriots stake the claim to comes from the tight end position, where Gronkowski and newly-acquired dynamo Martellus Bennett will rule the roost in 2016. Already, the position mates have formed a bond during training camp, with the two trading Instagram posts depicting them jubilantly celebrating together as the first couple of training camp practices commenced.

Gronkowski, Bennett beginning training camp on excellent note

The social media kinship between the pair cannot even parallel the connection that Gronkowski and Bennett have each formed with Brady and Garopollo over the course of the opening week of training camp. The tandem has simply torched the Patriots secondary for numerous touchdowns day in and day out, drawing emphatic cheers from the New England faithful with a plethora of impressive grabs over the weekend as full-contact practices began.

The 11-on-11 portion of the public practice session on Sunday morning kicked off with Gronkowski hauling in multiple scores over helpless defenders and concluded with Bennett miming No. 87's touchdown celebration following a score of his own. While the scene of the two sharing joyous moments on the field is a fresh one, it should be expected as the season kicks off, as the duo has the chance to become one of the most formidable tight ends pairings in NFL history.

Shipped from the Chicago Bears in addition to a sixth-round pick in exchange for a fourth-rounder in this year's draft, Bennett garnered 916 receiving yards and six touchdowns on an astounding 90 receptions in the Windy City in 2014 before posting 439 yards on 53 catches in an injury-shortened 2015 season. Over the last four seasons, the monstrous 6'6", 275-pound receiving target has averaged 66 receptions per season, proving his worth as a dominant threat with tremendous size in addition to considerably reliable hands.

Pairing this with Gronkowski, considered by many around the NFL as the most dangerous offensive weapon in the league after torching opposing defenses for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns on 82 receptions in 2014 and 1,176 yards and 11 scores on 72 catches last season, could prove major dividends for New England, garnering the two-headed tight end monster that the team has been missing for the last five seasons.